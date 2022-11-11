ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

New special event venue approved near Maxwell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Commissioners approved an application for a new special events venue on State Farm Road south of Maxwell on Monday morning. The venue, called Cottonwood Springs, will be designed for weddings and family reunions, and will be available for other events such as private parties. The venue is expected to open in December of 2022.
North Platte Police to participate in seat belt enforcement campaign

The North Platte Police Department, in conjunction with the NHSTA/NDOT, will be participating in the “Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time” seat belt enforcement mobilization. This campaign effort emphasizes seat belt use for all vehicle occupants with paid media messages that support the enforcement. The enforcement campaign wlll run through the Thanksgiving Holiday from November 23rd through November 27th. This Holiday, additional officers will be on the street, primarily focusing on enforcing our seatbelt and child restraint laws.
Miss the 1pm Jingle Cash Codeword? Here it is...

The $100 Jingle Cash Codeword is "SANTA", Enter SANTA at www.reindeerradio.cash , you have until 1:10pm to enter for $100 in our Multimarket Contest, see rules here also. The next chance to win is at 1pm this afternoon, and again at 4pm. Listen to FM98.1 or AM1410 to hear the Codeword at the top of the hour!
North Platte veteran receives free smile makeover from Heartland Oral Surgery

KEARNEY — Tim Sanders has dedicated his life to helping his fellow veterans, and now he is receiving a little help in return. Sanders and Alicia Small are Marine Corps veteran who started the nonprofit organization Sacred Oath in North Platte with an aim to help reduce veteran suicide. Small nominated Sanders for the Heartland Oral Surgery and Dental Implant’s Veteran Smile Makeover.
Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly

Curtis is the county seat in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
First Jingle Cash Codeword is......

The first $100 Jingle Cash Codeword is "JINGLEBELLS", Enter Jingle Bells at www.reindeerradio.cash , you have until 9:10am to enter for $100 in our Multimarket Contest, see rules here also. The next chance to win is at 1pm this afternoon, and again at 4pm. Listen to FM98.1 or AM1410 to...
North Platte Public Schools recognize employees of the month

North Platte Public Schools recognized its August, September, and October employees of the month during the November board of education meeting. As the 2022 - 2023 school year began, it was evident that administrators would have difficulty selecting just one employee to celebrate each month, so the district adapted its protocols to recognize both certified and non-certified employees each month.
Rolling closures of I-80 scheduled near Gothenburg

News Release Nebraska Department of Transportation. Weather permitting, the Nebraska Department of Transportation along with Nebraska State Patrol will be conducting rolling closures on I-80 for construction near Gothenburg. The rolling closures will occur overnight beginning at approximately 10 PM (CST) on Thursday, November 17. Watts Electric Company of Waverly,...
North Platte's Erdman earns decision to claim MCF pro heavyweight title

Bradan Erdman admits he might not be the most impressive looking fighter with his shirt off. “I’ve got an uncle bod. An uncle bod fueled by this right here,” the North Platte resident, who goes by the nicknamed, ‘Lunchbox’, said as he hoisted a bottle of Coors Light, “But guess what? Muscles don’t matter in a fist fight. You work hard, it pays off.”
Lexington student wins NPCC hood decorating contest

NORTH PLATTE, Neb-Isaac Ortiz, of Lexington; Connor Burns, of Thedford and Kennen Robinson, of David City, hold up their Auto Body projects at North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. The students placed first, second and third in the college’s annual hood decorating contest. The competition allowed students in the...
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

Caleb Daniel Kleewein, 27, North Platte and Cassidy Reise Eggers, 25, North Platte. Michael James Wright, 32, North Platte and Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, 39, North Platte. Brian Michael Smith, 36, North Platte and Vanessa Amilia Delso, 34, North Platte. Dwayne Douglas Wolford, 46, North Platte and Heather Nicole Stutler, 41,...
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

