North Platte Chamber announces recipients of Agri-Business sholarships
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Agri-Business Committee announced the recipients of two $1000 Scholarships at the 2022 Farmer Rancher Appreciation on Monday, November 14 at the Sandhills Convention Center. Caleb Burnside, Stapleton Public School, and Clayton Moore, Mullen High School each received a $1000 scholarship awarded...
knopnews2.com
New special event venue approved near Maxwell
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Commissioners approved an application for a new special events venue on State Farm Road south of Maxwell on Monday morning. The venue, called Cottonwood Springs, will be designed for weddings and family reunions, and will be available for other events such as private parties. The venue is expected to open in December of 2022.
North Platte Police to participate in seat belt enforcement campaign
The North Platte Police Department, in conjunction with the NHSTA/NDOT, will be participating in the “Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time” seat belt enforcement mobilization. This campaign effort emphasizes seat belt use for all vehicle occupants with paid media messages that support the enforcement. The enforcement campaign wlll run through the Thanksgiving Holiday from November 23rd through November 27th. This Holiday, additional officers will be on the street, primarily focusing on enforcing our seatbelt and child restraint laws.
Post Podcast: North Platte Downtown Association hosts Veterans Day parade
The North Platte Downtown Association will host its annual Veterans Day parade on Nov. 11. The parade will begin at 4:00 p.m., with about 30 registered participants. Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte by Jake Childers from the Association to talk about the parade and some exciting news for the Canteen District.
Kearney Hub
North Platte veteran receives free smile makeover from Heartland Oral Surgery
KEARNEY — Tim Sanders has dedicated his life to helping his fellow veterans, and now he is receiving a little help in return. Sanders and Alicia Small are Marine Corps veteran who started the nonprofit organization Sacred Oath in North Platte with an aim to help reduce veteran suicide. Small nominated Sanders for the Heartland Oral Surgery and Dental Implant’s Veteran Smile Makeover.
3 News Now
Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly
Curtis is the county seat in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
Gothenburg woman named manager of finance for Dawson Public Power
Dawson Public Power District is pleased to announce the hiring of Carmen Ackerman as Manager of Finance and Administration. Under her new role, Ackerman will be responsible for all financial aspects of the District. Ackerman is a Gothenburg native and has spent her entire career in the finance and accounting...
knopnews2.com
Ogallala man helps victims of a house fire to “pay it forward”
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - When Travis Byers and his family were on a vacation in Colorado, they got a frightening call. They learned that their house had burned down in a fire, and that it was a total loss. Thats when the community of Ogallala started to help the...
North Platte Public Schools recognize employees of the month
North Platte Public Schools recognized its August, September, and October employees of the month during the November board of education meeting. As the 2022 - 2023 school year began, it was evident that administrators would have difficulty selecting just one employee to celebrate each month, so the district adapted its protocols to recognize both certified and non-certified employees each month.
🎧 Join the Cedar Room in North Platte for a special Date Night
The Cedar Room in North Platte's Canteen District offers a fine dining experience in a nationally recognized eatery. The Cedar Room will host another Date Night event on November 16. Tickets are $45 per couple, with limited seating, and are available at the Cedar Room. Scotty was joined on Good...
Rolling closures of I-80 scheduled near Gothenburg
News Release Nebraska Department of Transportation. Weather permitting, the Nebraska Department of Transportation along with Nebraska State Patrol will be conducting rolling closures on I-80 for construction near Gothenburg. The rolling closures will occur overnight beginning at approximately 10 PM (CST) on Thursday, November 17. Watts Electric Company of Waverly,...
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
North Platte Area Children's Museum to host Thanksgiving-themed Day Camp
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Area Children's Museum wants to help your children get in the Thanksgiving spirit with their upcoming Day Camp. The Day Camp will be held on Nov. 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., featuring a day full of Thanksgiving-themed activities. The cost for the day...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte's Erdman earns decision to claim MCF pro heavyweight title
Bradan Erdman admits he might not be the most impressive looking fighter with his shirt off. “I’ve got an uncle bod. An uncle bod fueled by this right here,” the North Platte resident, who goes by the nicknamed, ‘Lunchbox’, said as he hoisted a bottle of Coors Light, “But guess what? Muscles don’t matter in a fist fight. You work hard, it pays off.”
North Platte Community College HVAC-R students receive TracPipe® certifications
Doug Passmore, partner at Mack McClain and Associates, speaks to Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology students at North Platte Community College Wednesday. Mack McClain and Associates is a HVAC supply company that does business in Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Illinois. Passmore led a training for NPCC students...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man killed in plane crash tried to ‘make anyone and everyone around him happy’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol says the two men killed in a plane crash near North Platte on Wednesday were from Lincoln. Authorities identified them as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs was the president of Diamond Concrete Cutting Inc. His company was key...
Lexington student wins NPCC hood decorating contest
NORTH PLATTE, Neb-Isaac Ortiz, of Lexington; Connor Burns, of Thedford and Kennen Robinson, of David City, hold up their Auto Body projects at North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. The students placed first, second and third in the college’s annual hood decorating contest. The competition allowed students in the...
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Caleb Daniel Kleewein, 27, North Platte and Cassidy Reise Eggers, 25, North Platte. Michael James Wright, 32, North Platte and Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, 39, North Platte. Brian Michael Smith, 36, North Platte and Vanessa Amilia Delso, 34, North Platte. Dwayne Douglas Wolford, 46, North Platte and Heather Nicole Stutler, 41,...
