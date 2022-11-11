The North Platte Police Department, in conjunction with the NHSTA/NDOT, will be participating in the “Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time” seat belt enforcement mobilization. This campaign effort emphasizes seat belt use for all vehicle occupants with paid media messages that support the enforcement. The enforcement campaign wlll run through the Thanksgiving Holiday from November 23rd through November 27th. This Holiday, additional officers will be on the street, primarily focusing on enforcing our seatbelt and child restraint laws.

