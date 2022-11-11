ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

wxxv25.com

Wreck on I-10 causing traffic delays in Hancock County

Bay St. Louis Police and Highway Patrol are working a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 10 in Hancock County. The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Exit 13. One vehicle rolled over and there was a victim ejected from a vehicle, according to law enforcement.
fox8live.com

Car catches fire near Algiers Sunday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana State Police and other agencies investigate a car fire that occurred earlier Sunday evening. FOX 8 spoke with the driver of the vehicle who says he was on the high rise of the Crescent City Connection Bridge. He was about to take the General De Gaulle west exit when the vehicle began to smoke.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Eden Isles home damaged in fire

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire District No. 1 battled a house fire in Eden Isles in Slidell Monday morning. The fire started at a home on 415 Eden Isles Drive. Firefighters say the homeowner woke up to the smell of something burning. When they went to find what caused the smell, the smoke detectors in the home began to sound.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Photos: Firefighters battle house fire in Eden Isles

SLIDELL, La. — Firefighters in Slidell quickly responded and extinguished a house fire in Eden Isles Monday morning. When fire crews arrived on the scene they found the exterior of the home in the 400 block of Eden Isles Drive on fire. The fire spread from the rear of...
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

Entergy reports outages in Mid City and the French quarter Tuesday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many customers were without power Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning in Mid City and the French Quarter. Entergy says they are working to determine the cause of the outages. The Entergy outage map indicates several streets in the French Quarter were without power and in the Bayou...
WWL

16-year-old killed in fatal Interstate 12 crash

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Highway 434 in St. Tammany Parish that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old from Slidell. According to the investigation, 16-year-old Christian Tullis was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 in a 2010...
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

VIDEO: 18-wheeler fire snarls spillway traffic Friday morning

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A tractor-trailer truck was on fire on the 1-10 East Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday (Nov. 11) morning. The fire occurred at milepost 220. Authorities say they have put the fire out but lane closures were ongoing through the lunchtime hours. See a spelling or grammar error...
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Coroner ID's two men killed in November shootings

Two men killed in shootings early this month were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Lane Mouney, 30, and Samer Foudeh, 42. Mouney was found dead by Harbor Police on Nov. 3. Officers found him lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Florida Avenue and France Street at around 9:30 p.m. He died of injuries caused by a gunshot wound, the coroner said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Metairie man ticketed for killing alligator out of season

ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man was ticketed for hunting and killing an alligator Nov. 7, more than a month after alligator season had ended. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 29-year-old Daniel Duzac of Metairie was found with a 7-foot, 9-inch alligator near the Mississippi River flood control locks.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Driver wounded in West Bank Expressway shooting in Harvey

A man driving on the elevated West Bank Expressway in Harvey was shot in the hip when someone opened fire on his vehicle Friday afternoon, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, said detective Brandon Veal, spokesperson for agency. The injury...
HARVEY, LA
fox8live.com

Slidell teen driver dies after rear-ending 18-wheeler, state police say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old Slidell boy was killed late Friday (Nov. 11) when he crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler he was driving behind on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish, the Louisiana State Police said. Authorities identified the teen driver as Christian Tullis. They said Tullis...
SLIDELL, LA

