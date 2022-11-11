Read full article on original website
Speed a suspected factor in deadly Lafourche Parish crash, LSP says
Two men are dead after Louisiana State Police say their cars collided on the Leeville Toll Bridge in Lafourche Parish on Sunday (Nov. 14) night.
wxxv25.com
Wreck on I-10 causing traffic delays in Hancock County
Bay St. Louis Police and Highway Patrol are working a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 10 in Hancock County. The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Exit 13. One vehicle rolled over and there was a victim ejected from a vehicle, according to law enforcement.
fox8live.com
Adult killed, 2 other drivers injured in 3-vehicle crash on Pontchartrain Expressway, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An adult motorist was killed and two other drivers injured in a three-vehicle crash early Sunday morning (Nov. 13) on the Pontchartrain Expressway, New Orleans police said. The tragic chain of events unfolded shortly after 2:30 a.m., police said, when a Ford Explorer SUV apparently stalled...
fox8live.com
Car catches fire near Algiers Sunday evening
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana State Police and other agencies investigate a car fire that occurred earlier Sunday evening. FOX 8 spoke with the driver of the vehicle who says he was on the high rise of the Crescent City Connection Bridge. He was about to take the General De Gaulle west exit when the vehicle began to smoke.
WDSU
Eden Isles home damaged in fire
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire District No. 1 battled a house fire in Eden Isles in Slidell Monday morning. The fire started at a home on 415 Eden Isles Drive. Firefighters say the homeowner woke up to the smell of something burning. When they went to find what caused the smell, the smoke detectors in the home began to sound.
Photos: Firefighters battle house fire in Eden Isles
SLIDELL, La. — Firefighters in Slidell quickly responded and extinguished a house fire in Eden Isles Monday morning. When fire crews arrived on the scene they found the exterior of the home in the 400 block of Eden Isles Drive on fire. The fire spread from the rear of...
Teen dies after crash on St. Tammany Parish interstate
The accident happened on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 434 in St. Tammany Parish.
fox8live.com
Entergy reports outages in Mid City and the French quarter Tuesday morning
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many customers were without power Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning in Mid City and the French Quarter. Entergy says they are working to determine the cause of the outages. The Entergy outage map indicates several streets in the French Quarter were without power and in the Bayou...
Driver killed when stalled SUV struck, bursts into flames at Tchoupitoulas exit
NEW ORLEANS — The driver of a Ford Explorer was killed when their stalled Ford Explorer was struck from behind and burst into flames on the Tchoupitoulas exit to Highway 90 west early Sunday morning. According to the New Orleans Police, the driver's vehicle was stalled in the middle...
NOLA.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by tow truck in downtown New Orleans on Poydras Street, police say
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a tow truck Monday morning in downtown New Orleans, police said. The person was hit at 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras streets (map). The tow truck driver was on South Peters and was turning left onto Poydras Street...
57-Year-Old Janie Blouin Died In A Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash On LA Hwy 22 (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 22 in Tangipahoa Parish around 6:30 p.m. The victim was identified as Janie Blouin, 57, of Norco.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating fatal accident that killed 1 and left 2 others injured
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a car accident that left one dead and two others injured. According to police, a Ford Explorer stalled in the middle lane of the US 90 West Tchoupitoulas exit when a Chevy Malibu struck the Ford Explorer, which caused the Explorer to burst into flames.
16-year-old killed in fatal Interstate 12 crash
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Highway 434 in St. Tammany Parish that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old from Slidell. According to the investigation, 16-year-old Christian Tullis was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 in a 2010...
fox8live.com
VIDEO: 18-wheeler fire snarls spillway traffic Friday morning
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A tractor-trailer truck was on fire on the 1-10 East Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday (Nov. 11) morning. The fire occurred at milepost 220. Authorities say they have put the fire out but lane closures were ongoing through the lunchtime hours. See a spelling or grammar error...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Coroner ID's two men killed in November shootings
Two men killed in shootings early this month were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Lane Mouney, 30, and Samer Foudeh, 42. Mouney was found dead by Harbor Police on Nov. 3. Officers found him lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Florida Avenue and France Street at around 9:30 p.m. He died of injuries caused by a gunshot wound, the coroner said.
wbrz.com
Metairie man ticketed for killing alligator out of season
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man was ticketed for hunting and killing an alligator Nov. 7, more than a month after alligator season had ended. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 29-year-old Daniel Duzac of Metairie was found with a 7-foot, 9-inch alligator near the Mississippi River flood control locks.
NOLA.com
Driver wounded in West Bank Expressway shooting in Harvey
A man driving on the elevated West Bank Expressway in Harvey was shot in the hip when someone opened fire on his vehicle Friday afternoon, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, said detective Brandon Veal, spokesperson for agency. The injury...
fox8live.com
Slidell teen driver dies after rear-ending 18-wheeler, state police say
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old Slidell boy was killed late Friday (Nov. 11) when he crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler he was driving behind on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish, the Louisiana State Police said. Authorities identified the teen driver as Christian Tullis. They said Tullis...
Body recovered from car after fiery crash
New Orleans Police say one person is dead after a fatal crash that involved three vehicles. It all started with one driver stopping in the middle of the Pontchartrain Expressway.
NOLA.com
Shooting closes westbound West Bank Expressway between Manhattan and Barataria boulevards
A portion of the westbound lanes of the elevated West Bank Expressway are closed as Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a shooting Friday evening, according to authorities. Update: Driver wounded in shooting on West Bank Expressway, JPSO says. The expressway is closed between Manhattan and Barataria boulevards (map), according...
