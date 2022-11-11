Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Video: Top 3 Slopestyle Runs from Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Crankworx World Tour 2022 done and dusted! And what a show we've witnessed in Rotorua!
Pinkbike.com
Video: Brendan Fairclough Shreds & Backflips the New Scott Genius ST in 'Brandon's Next Bike'
Who hasn't dreamt of unsuspectingly strolling into a bar and running into their idol? Well, for Brandon it was one of those days when he ran into the @Brendog1, aka Brendan Fairclough. It's new Bike Day for Brendan Fairclough and his Genius ST 900 Tuned. Can it do the backflip?...
Pinkbike.com
Podcast: Bernard Kerr on Hitting 90ft Gaps & Some Huge Team Rumours
Blenki to Cube? Madison to quit DH? A new rider on Pivot Factory Racing? Just some of the team rumours discussed in this episode of the pod. We’ve also got the inimitable Bernard Kerr talking about hitting those 90ft Hardline jumps for the first time, getting fired up after checking the Pinkbike Poll before World's & if he could add any rider to the Pivot Factory Racing team, who would it be?
Pinkbike.com
Videos: Watch All 5 Deep Summer Photo Challenge Slideshows from Crankworx Rotorua
Rachel is a photographer and mountain bike enthusiast who has been professionally documenting people with her camera for over a decade. While digital still dominates her workflow she has a strong love of shooting film which suits her raw and nostalgic aesthetic. Her images champion the people she is capturing, letting their interactions, emotions and personalities tell the story. Being able to combine her work with her favourite activity is the best of both worlds; she frequently visits Whakarewarewa and it feels like her second home. Trees + people + bikes + cameras = Rachel.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Remy Metailler & Sam Pilgrim Shred DH Trails in Switzerland
Sam Pilgrim and I were invited to the GoPro Creator Summit in Interlaken, Switzerland and we were stoked to get some riding in. David Kholi decided to lead us down one of the locals' favourite DH tracks between Thune and Interlaken called Heartbeat. Find this trail on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/heartbeat-trail/. Follow...
Pinkbike.com
Results: Whip Off - Crankworx Rotorua 2022
The results are in from the Trek Official New Zealand Whip Off Championships presented by POC. Check out the results below.
Pinkbike.com
Getting To Know: Bodhi Kuhn - Trek's Call-Up Kid
Back at the 2021 Canadian National Champions at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden B.C., I remember watching a rider crest one of the first blind rock faces on the course with such commitment, but also speed, that it left me both scared and impressed. I didn't recognize the rider's kit and bike, but later I found out that his name is Bodhi Kuhn and he was still in the junior category.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Behind the Scenes With the Orbea Enduro Team at the Final EWS Races of the Season
Watch behind the scenes with the Orbea FOX Enduro Team in the last rounds of the EWS. Relive the end of the 2022 Enduro World Series season in the team’s fourth and final documentary: “There Can Only Be One First.” Take an inside look at the last three races of the world’s toughest enduro series. It was a special season for the Orbea FOX Enduro Team, which continued to rise to the top this year after several changes to its team structure.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Young Shredders Hit Tweed Valley Trails in 'The Kids are Alright'
What a time to be a mountain bike youth. Ever-increasing access to incredible trails, products designed specifically for younger folk and a supportive community to encourage progression, it’s almost certain that the new generation of youths will enjoy opportunities that previous generations could only dream. Wherever their bike takes them, be it a World Cup racer, Slopestyle master or simply another person enjoying shredding bikes, the future is going to be exciting.
Pinkbike.com
Movies For Your Monday
Fabio Wibmer - Video Game: Grand Theft Auto in real life - bike edition. Enjoy!. Perfect Light: Perfect light... from our Canadian homies Dylan, Sophie, and Zak. These guys kill it always and know how to get you stoked to ride. Much love guys. Enjoy. High Quality, Low Res: Freeride...
