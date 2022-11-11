Rachel is a photographer and mountain bike enthusiast who has been professionally documenting people with her camera for over a decade. While digital still dominates her workflow she has a strong love of shooting film which suits her raw and nostalgic aesthetic. Her images champion the people she is capturing, letting their interactions, emotions and personalities tell the story. Being able to combine her work with her favourite activity is the best of both worlds; she frequently visits Whakarewarewa and it feels like her second home. Trees + people + bikes + cameras = Rachel.

