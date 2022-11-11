ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanier County, GA

valdostatoday.com

Carroll Co. teacher named History Teacher of the Year

ATLANTA – A Temple High School teacher in Carroll County has been recognized as the 2022 History Teacher of the Year for Georgia. The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History recognized John Garner, Ed.S., a teacher at Temple High School, Carroll County Schools, as the 2022 History Teacher of the Year for Georgia. This award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, an organization dedicated to K-12 American history education, with the state winner selected by the Georgia Department of Education.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

VSU names President’s Excellence Award recipiet

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University awards Noel Alfredo Rojas Galviz with the Fall 2022 President’s Award for Academic Excellence. Noel Alfredo Rojas Galviz of Valdosta, Georgia, is the recipient of the Fall 2022 President’s Award for Academic Excellence for the College of Science and Mathematics at Valdosta State University.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wiregrass participates in GA-AIM coalition grant

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will participate in the Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grant. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is one of several technical colleges in Georgia that will participate in phase II funded by the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the Georgia AI Manufacturing (GA-AIM) coalition. This grant will address the ongoing systemic U.S. supply chain challenges through industry-driven workforce training, incubation and innovation, and strategic alignment among coalition members and industry partners.
VALDOSTA, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Valdosta, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes and Valdosta schools will reopen Friday

LOWNDES/VALDOSTA – Both Lowndes county and Valdosta city school systems will reopen on Friday, November 11. After consulting with emergency officials, school officials have decided Lowndes County Schools and system offices will reopen tomorrow, Friday, November 11th. We look forward to seeing your student at school tomorrow and will...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

VCS seeking mentors for students

VALDOSTA – Mentors are needed to be paired with students eighth through twelfth grades for the REACH Scholars. Valdosta City Schools is seeking mentors from the community to be paired with REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) Scholars. Mentors are needed for student participants in eighth through twelfth grades.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wiregrass names Adult Education Teacher of the Year

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces Darrell Hill as the 2023 Adult Education Teacher of the Year Award winner. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President, DeAnnia Clements, announced Adult Education Teacher, Darrell Hill, as the 2023 Adult Education Teacher of the Year Award winner. The Adult Education Teacher of the Year Award is sponsored by the Technical College System of Georgia.
VALDOSTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’

When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Battery developer plans to invest over $2.5B in Coweta Co.

ATLANTA – FREYR Battery will invest over $2.5B into Georgia’s sustainable technology ecosystem creating 723 new jobs in Coweta County. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will invest $2.57 billion into Georgia’s sustainable technology ecosystem and create 723 new jobs over the next seven years at a manufacturing facility in Coweta County.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia’s most in demand health professionals

ATLANTA – A new study from Key Opinion Leaders has found which health professionals in Georgia and the US are the most in demand. Key Opinion Leaders, an AI driven search engine for finding experts in the scientific community, examined which health professionals are the most in demand in each of the 50 US states, by analyzing Google search data.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones

ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
CAIRO, GA

