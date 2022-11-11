Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
Carroll Co. teacher named History Teacher of the Year
ATLANTA – A Temple High School teacher in Carroll County has been recognized as the 2022 History Teacher of the Year for Georgia. The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History recognized John Garner, Ed.S., a teacher at Temple High School, Carroll County Schools, as the 2022 History Teacher of the Year for Georgia. This award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, an organization dedicated to K-12 American history education, with the state winner selected by the Georgia Department of Education.
WRDW-TV
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
valdostatoday.com
VSU names President’s Excellence Award recipiet
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University awards Noel Alfredo Rojas Galviz with the Fall 2022 President’s Award for Academic Excellence. Noel Alfredo Rojas Galviz of Valdosta, Georgia, is the recipient of the Fall 2022 President’s Award for Academic Excellence for the College of Science and Mathematics at Valdosta State University.
valdostatoday.com
Wiregrass participates in GA-AIM coalition grant
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will participate in the Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grant. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is one of several technical colleges in Georgia that will participate in phase II funded by the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the Georgia AI Manufacturing (GA-AIM) coalition. This grant will address the ongoing systemic U.S. supply chain challenges through industry-driven workforce training, incubation and innovation, and strategic alignment among coalition members and industry partners.
These Georgia school districts are going virtual for Senate runoff Election Day
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta school districts are announcing a virtual learning day on Tuesday, Dec. 6 due to Georgia's Senate runoff election. As some school buildings are used as voting locations, and to help free up time for families, districts have decided that teachers will teach online with students learning at home for the day.
Valdosta, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Lowndes High School basketball team will have a game with Valdosta High School on November 14, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes and Valdosta schools will reopen Friday
LOWNDES/VALDOSTA – Both Lowndes county and Valdosta city school systems will reopen on Friday, November 11. After consulting with emergency officials, school officials have decided Lowndes County Schools and system offices will reopen tomorrow, Friday, November 11th. We look forward to seeing your student at school tomorrow and will...
valdostatoday.com
VCS seeking mentors for students
VALDOSTA – Mentors are needed to be paired with students eighth through twelfth grades for the REACH Scholars. Valdosta City Schools is seeking mentors from the community to be paired with REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) Scholars. Mentors are needed for student participants in eighth through twelfth grades.
valdostatoday.com
Wiregrass names Adult Education Teacher of the Year
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces Darrell Hill as the 2023 Adult Education Teacher of the Year Award winner. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President, DeAnnia Clements, announced Adult Education Teacher, Darrell Hill, as the 2023 Adult Education Teacher of the Year Award winner. The Adult Education Teacher of the Year Award is sponsored by the Technical College System of Georgia.
Lowndes County, Valdosta to host Free Fall Recycling Event
Lowndes County and Valdosta are set to host a Free Fall Recycling Event on Saturday, Nov. 19, encouraging local citizens to drop off electronics they want recycled.
Emory Wheel
Medical marijuana access increases in Georgia as other states move toward recreational legalization
Voters in Maryland and Missouri recently elected to legalize recreational marijuana, which was previously allowed in 19 other states and the District of Columbia. Legalization proposals were not passed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota following the Nov. 8 election. In Colorado, where marijuana has been legal since 2012,...
Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’
When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
valdostatoday.com
Battery developer plans to invest over $2.5B in Coweta Co.
ATLANTA – FREYR Battery will invest over $2.5B into Georgia’s sustainable technology ecosystem creating 723 new jobs in Coweta County. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will invest $2.57 billion into Georgia’s sustainable technology ecosystem and create 723 new jobs over the next seven years at a manufacturing facility in Coweta County.
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia's SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children...
WTGS
Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia’s most in demand health professionals
ATLANTA – A new study from Key Opinion Leaders has found which health professionals in Georgia and the US are the most in demand. Key Opinion Leaders, an AI driven search engine for finding experts in the scientific community, examined which health professionals are the most in demand in each of the 50 US states, by analyzing Google search data.
Georgia Department of Corrections looking for escaped inmate from Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections is looking for a man who escaped from a Macon Transitional Center, according to a post on Twitter. They issued a statewide lookout for 28-year-old Iquane Brown who walked away from the facility. If spotted, the Department of Corrections is advising...
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Early voting in a Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate can't be held on a Saturday because state law prohibits it after holidays. Georgia has two holidays before the Saturday when early voting could have been held: Thanksgiving and the state holiday formerly known as Robert E. Lee's Birthday.
Comments / 0