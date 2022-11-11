Read full article on original website
The anatomy of Alabama’s game-saving play at Ole Miss
Moments like this were built for the prepared. Fourth-and-16 with 53 seconds left and Ole Miss 20 yards from dealing Alabama another crushing last-second loss. Tests like this didn’t end well against Tennessee or LSU, though the Crimson Tide had the experience of stopping Texas A&M on a final-play throw into the end zone.
‘You saw the game.’ Saban offers his review of CB play at Ole Miss
Things started quite poorly for the Alabama defense on Saturday afternoon at Ole Miss. The first snap went for a 20-yard pass to Jonathan Mingo on a play that left starting cornerback Eli Ricks injured on the field. The LSU transfer’s third start in a Crimson Tide jersey lasted all...
2022 Iron Bowl kickoff time, TV announced
The 2022 Iron Bowl will pit Alabama and Auburn in a familiar time slot. The game on Nov. 26 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will air live on CBS for the eighth straight season. The last Iron Bowl that didn’t land that prime SEC...
The bonus observations, notes from a 2nd look at crazy Alabama win at Ole Miss
At this point, Alabama just lives in Bananaland. They just can’t do anything without wild twists, turns and a winner-take-all final play. The 30-24 win over Ole Miss was the fifth that could’ve gone one way or the other based on a single moment. It’s exhausting. But...
Nate Oats wants crimson tint to Alabama vs. South Alabama game in Mitchell Center
The next stop on Alabama’s hoops tour of the state is Mobile’s Mitchell Center. After playing games in Birmingham and Huntsville over the past three seasons, the Tide will head to the gulf coast Tuesday night for a road game at South Alabama. In a part of the...
Nick Saban talks celebration after Ole Miss win, what’s next in Austin Peay
After playing in Bryant-Denny Stadium only once the past five weeks, Alabama will return to its home field Saturday against Austin Peay. The Tide’s annual game against an FCS opponent will begin at 11 a.m. CT and will not appear on traditional television but will stream on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.
Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss
Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
Alabama moves up in Associated Press basketball poll
Alabama men’s basketball moved up in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the first one since the regular season began. The Tide rose to No. 18 in Monday’s poll after being ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll. Two teams in the preseason top 20, Tennessee and Villanova, lost games last week and fell below the Tide.
‘This game was very personal.’ An emotional release after Alabama’s latest thriller
This was a familiar neighborhood for Alabama. They’ve lived on this dangerous corner all season where one play changes everything. So, when Ole Miss lined up for fourth-and-16 from the 19, Alabama wasn’t far from home. The Crimson Tide sideline was bouncing as Jaxson Dart took the snap...
Lane Kiffin fed up after Alabama loss, sick of silver linings
A bummed-out Lane Kiffin stepped to the podium Saturday evening in the wake of a 30-24 loss to Alabama. He mentioned the fact they watched Tennessee and LSU do what they couldn’t and that’s just disappointing. The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is now 0-3 against his former boss Nick Saban since coming to Ole Miss.
Rewinding Alabama’s 30-24 win over Ole Miss in Oxford
Alabama played for pride on a chilly Saturday afternoon in Oxford. The 2:30 p.m. CT start against Ole Miss was an opportunity for the Tide to avoid a third loss in four games, which has not happened for the program since 2007. Here were the live updates as the game...
Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game
Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
Julio Jones, Classic extension, waiting for a doctor: Down in Alabama
Former Foley High and University of Alabama football star Julio Jones has made a bit of NFL history in Germany. It seems the Magic City Classic will most likely be staying at Legion Field for at least a few more years. A patient fell asleep in a doctors’ office and...
What TV channel is Alabama-Ole Miss today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
No. 10 Alabama travels to No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday, Nov. 12 in an SEC West division game. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (free trial). Lane Kiffin has intimate but limited experience with how his old boss Nick Saban handled regular-season losses.
USFL reveals season 2 details for Birmingham
The United States Football League will be back in Birmingham next spring for its second season, though, unlike the inaugural season, not all eight teams will be headquartered in the city, according to Fox Sports, the league’s majority owners. The defending-champion Birmingham Stallions, of course, will make the city...
Kira Lewis Jr.’s comeback to continue in Birmingham
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr.’s comeback from a knee injury will continue with the Birmingham Squadron. The NBA team announced on Monday the assignment of the former Hazel Green High School and Alabama standout to its NBA G League affiliate for rehabilitation work. Lewis’ 2021-22 season ended...
Alabama State, Alabama A&M presidents reach consensus on Magic City Classic future
The magic is staying—more than likely. The presidents of Alabama State and Alabama A&M, whose schools compete in the historic annual football rivalry—and citywide family reunion—will keep The Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years, pending approval of a new four-year agreement with the City of Birmingham.
WVTM 13 Birmingham expanding Sunday anchor team
The NBC station in Birmingham is expanding its Sunday morning newscast with the return of a Birmingham native. WVTM 13 has announced Jarvis Robertson will join the station as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13′s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. He will also report for other newscasts throughout the week.
AL.com Power 25: Hoover, Theodore top rankings entering Round 3 of the playoffs
The top team in Class 7A and the top team in Class 6A also top this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings entering Round 3 of the 2022 playoffs. Class 7A Hoover, winners of 11 straight, is No. 1 again this week heading into its semifinal rematch against rival Thompson.
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
