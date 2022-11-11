ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Universal: Holidays return with the Grinch, Santa and a squirrel named Earl

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort has officially unwrapped its holiday festivities for guests to enjoy and experience. Now through Jan. 1, guests can celebrate the holidays with the return of Grinchmas, an incredible line-up of delicious food and drink offerings, the Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle, performances by Mannheim Steamroller and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

SeaWorld Orlando Black Friday deals include annual pass, fun card discounts

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is once again offering Black Friday deals with discounts on entry to the park, food, tours and more. SeaWorld’s Black Friday sale starts Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 25. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening passengers with box cutter...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

ICON Park announces new gaming attraction at The Wheel

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials at ICON Park announced that a new family gaming attraction is coming to The Wheel at ICON Park. “The Great Florida Road Trip, A Classic Vacation and Photo Travelogue with the Flamingo Family” is planned for a January 2023 launch and “will take visitors on a nostalgic holiday through midcentury Florida – before the era of sprawling theme parks and resorts,” according to a press release from the attraction.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind

The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park reopens

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Disney announced that their Frozen-themed Blizzard Beach Water Park reopened to guests on Sunday, Nov. 13. When guests step foot into the watery winter wonderland, they will see new special touches from the popular Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “Frozen.”. [TRENDING: ‘Say something:’...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
click orlando

Where to watch the Artemis rocket launch after Hurricane Nicole closed Jetty Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the most popular sites to watch a launch on the Space Coast will not be open for the Artemis I rocket launch on Wednesday because of Hurricane Nicole. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening passengers with box cutter | Father calls for answers after 18-year-old daughter found fatally shot in Sanford | Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Grinch Head Popcorn Bucket Available at Universal Orlando Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Our hearts grew three sizes when we saw the new popcorn bucket available at Universal Orlando Resort for the holidays. We found this Grinch head popcorn bucket in the Universal Studios Store at CityWalk. Grinch Head Popcorn...
click orlando

News 6+ Takeover: WKMG-TV changes the way you view local news

ORLANDO, Fla. – WKMG-TV News 6, the local CBS affiliate in Orlando, is once again innovating the delivery of news and information to its audience by spotlighting -- on broadcast television -- the content and convenience of their OTT streaming channel, News 6+. On Monday, November 14, WKMG will...
ORLANDO, FL
momcollective.com

Holiday Markets in Central Florida

Who doesn’t love a good Holiday Market or craft fair? I am constant in awe of people’s creativity at events like these. Plus with the holiday twist, what could be better? With so many popping up around Central Florida this holiday season, I’ve rounded up the best of the best for you and your family to enjoy!
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

A New Luxury Hotel Is Coming Near Disney World

When you visit Orlando, where do you stay? Sure, we know many of you probably stay at a Disney World resort. However, we know that some of you prefer to stay elsewhere, either somewhere like the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, the Disney Springs hotels, or even hotels that are more off-property. Well, if that’s the case, you’ll soon have a new hotel to consider in the Orlando area.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

ICE! at Gaylord Palms Resort Returns With “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” Theming

If you are looking for something different to do for the Holidays other than the Orlando theme parks, look no further than ICE! at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center. ICE! has not operated for the past two years due to the COVID19 Pandemic. However, it’s back this year with a Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch that Stole Christmas theme!
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

UPDATE: SeaWorld’s Statement & Dolphin Condition After Attack

A viral video has surfaced showing a dolphin incident occurring at a Walt Disney World Resort theme park competitor, SeaWorld Orlando in Central Florida. SeaWorld has released a statement about the occurrence, as well as provided an update on the condition of the attacked dolphin. The video shared by @the.man.child...
ORLANDO, FL
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Tavares, FL

Tavares is a beautiful lakefront city in central Florida, less than an hour from Orlando. It was founded in 1880 and has been the seat of Lake County since 1888. The city is part of the county’s golden triangle, an area known for its natural beauty and outdoor adventures such as boating and fishing.
TAVARES, FL
click orlando

Roller coaster weather: Cool day, then mid-80s, then even cooler

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing much cooler air across Central Florida. Behind a front, we do have a few additional clouds but high temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s Monday after starting out in the 40s and 50s across Central Florida. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Evie M.

The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.

I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
ORLANDO, FL
First Coast News

Loud 'sonic boom' heard across central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many central Floridians woke up to a loud "sonic boom" early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. Fox 35 Orlando reported that residents heard the loud sound around 5 a.m. and it even shook some homes. One resident told the outlet there was a smell of sulfur afterward, but it's unknown if it's related.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Night of a Million Lights Returning to Island H20

The highly anticipated Orlando event, Night of a Million Lights, is returning for 2022. It was named the “number one thing to do in December in Orlando” by USA Today. Its normal location is at the Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Florida. However, this year this event will be taking place at the Kissimmee Waterpark, Island H20. The event runs from November 12th to January 1st, 2023.
KISSIMMEE, FL

