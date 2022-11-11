Read full article on original website
Schedule updated for Christmas festivities in Trenton
Musical performances have been moved indoors on the night of December 2nd, in conjunction with other Trenton Christmas activities. An updated but tentative itinerary has been released regarding the schedule. The evening begins with a soup supper at the Masonic Lodge on Main Street from 4:30 until 7 pm. Entries...
Audio: North Central Missouri College holds “Roll Call Event” to honor veterans and active military
The names of 482 veterans and active military were read at a Roll Call Event on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton on November 11th. Air Force Veteran and NCMC Staff Member Cory Cooksey and student leaders read the names of the service members with ties to NCMC, Trenton Junior College, and/or the local community.
Video: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make stop in Chillicothe
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food, and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network. The 2022 tour will launch on Nov. 23.
Obituary & Services: Bradley S. Schultz
Mr. Bradley S. Schultz, 31, a resident of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and former Trenton, Missouri resident died Friday, November 11, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri, with burial in Harlen Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.
Trenton city sales tax receipts continue climb for May through November
Trenton city sales tax receipts are up nearly four percent for general purposes and capital projects, and up more than two-and-one-half percent for parks, transportation, and fire department needs in the first seven months of Trenton’s fiscal year. Those figures are for receipts in May through November compared to the same period a year ago.
Rollover crash west of Novinger sends Greencastle man to hospital
A single-vehicle rollover accident on Monday morning in western Adair County has injured a Greencastle resident five miles west of Novinger. Seventy-one-year-old Robert Wernert was taken by an ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries. The westbound pickup traveled off Highway 6, struck a tree, overturned,...
One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville
A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th. Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the...
Man from Kansas arrested in Trenton on allegations of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident
A Kansas resident has been arrested in Trenton. Forty-two-year-old Matthew Robert Holopirek of Salina has been charged with driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender, which is a felony, as well as, a misdemeanor of leaving the scene of an accident that occurred on Highway 6 on Thursday. Authorities accuse Holopirek...
Teenager crashes pickup on Route E near Mendon
A 17-year-old Mendon youth was hurt Saturday afternoon when the pickup he was driving overturned north of Mendon. The teenager was taken by private vehicle to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with minor injuries. The accident happened on Route E approximately two miles north of Mendon as the eastbound pickup...
Police arrest Milan man on domestic assault allegation
The chief of police in Milan reports the arrest of 35-year-old Korsuk Pitia of Milan for alleged second-degree domestic assault. Bond is $25,000 cash. Chief Gail Hayes said Pitia was arrested Saturday evening after Milan Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of South Broadway Street. Hayes said Pitia is alleged to have used a glass bottle to strike the victim, then choke her. The woman received minor injuries and declined medical treatment.
