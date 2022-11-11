Read full article on original website
France to conduct biggest ever war games in 2023
France is planning its biggest ever military exercise involving 12,000 troops, including NATO allies, in the first half of next year, a commander at the chiefs of staff said Tuesday. The scenario calls for a major conflict with an unspecified foreign state to be played out, said Yves Metayer, commander of the troop deployment division at the French chiefs of staff.
KPBS
Turkey blames Kurdish group for Istanbul bombing
ISTANBUL, Turkey — Turkish authorities claim to have identified the perpetrator of Sunday's explosion on Istanbul's best-known commercial street that killed at least six people and injured 81 others. Istanbul police released a statement on their official Twitter account saying the bomber had been identified as a Syrian woman...
