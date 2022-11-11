Read full article on original website
More light snow for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
The weather system that brought us light snow on Monday is still with us for Tuesday. The low pressure center has moved into Minnesota and will swirl light snow counter-clockwise around the state. Snowfall amounts for Tuesday and Tuesday night should be mainly one to two inches for most sections,...
Winter weather to bring first measurable snow of the season to SE Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Tuesday is an impact day in southeastern Wisconsin because of the first accumulating snowfall of the season. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions. Open the video player above for coverage from WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden as winter weather is tracked. What...
Round 2: Another shot of snow Tuesday
Monday’s snowfall got our attention with slick roads and snowy commutes. Tuesday brings another shot of snow to much of Minnesota. A surge of moisture from Iowa will push north Tuesday. We’ll see some patchy lighter snow overnight, but snowfall coverage and intensity will pick up once again starting Tuesday morning.
Slushy snow tapering but more Tuesday; January temps later this week
Generally light to moderate snow bands sailed through Minnesota pretty much as expected Monday. Most of the Twin Cities and Minnesota picked up 1 or 2 inches of slushy snowfall as of midday. Snow has currently ended here at the Weather Lab in the suburbs southwest of the Twin Cities....
Light snow Monday; Chilly all week
A Rather weak weather system will continue to spread light snow across Minnesota on Monday. Most of the state except maybe the northwest corner should get at least a dusting. Total amounts into Monday night are likely to be from one to three inches. A winter weather advisory for slightly greater amounts of two to four or five inches has been issued for south central Minnesota including the Mankato area from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday.
Here Comes The Snow! Some Areas Along Minnesota’s North Shore Could See A Foot Or More This Week
For the winter haters out there - if you're looking for a positive spin, this will help get things feeling more festive for the Christmas City of the North Parade and the opening of Bentleyville this coming weekend. After the storm system late last week that brought a couple of...
NEXT Weather: Another round of snow Tuesday, before big weekend cooldown
MINNEAPOLIS – After 2-4 inches of snow stacked up in the Twin Cities Monday, another round of sustained snowfall is on the way overnight Tuesday - and it will linger well into Wednesday. Tuesday will be slightly warmer in the metro, with highs in the low 30s. Light snow...
Snow Expected for Much of Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late Sunday night, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid-morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday.
Winter in Minnesota Has Arrived!
Snow has begun to fall across Minnesota, which paired with the December like temperatures, means that winter is close. Retired SCSU Meteorologist Bob Weisman says a line of slow moving winter-like storms is moving across Minnesota today. This will continue the ongoing chances of light and/or intermediate snowfall across the state and into the arrowhead.
Snowfall snarls Monday morning commute, more expected this week
Snowfall Monday morning turned nearly every surface into an icy mess across the Twin Cities, and National Weather Service meteorologists say the snow will continue most of the week.
First significant snow in Twin Cities: Preparing for winter driving
MINNEAPOLIS – The first significant snowfall can be pretty to look at, but perilous to drive in. Law enforcement and safety experts urge caution on the roadways and slower speeds to adjust to the wintery conditions. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured spinouts, crashes and other close calls throughout Monday. Some cars veered off the roads and into ditches. In Bloomington, the fire department there said a driver southbound on Highway 169 was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after the person's car lodged under a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol said from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., there were...
More than 300 crashes reported on snowy Minnesota highways
The State Patrol reported more than 300 crashes on Minnesota highways in just five hours on Monday morning, as an early-season light snow made for difficult driving and walking conditions. While it was a headache for many drivers and pedestrians, the snow also was a welcome sight for Minnesotans eager...
Accumulating snow for Twin Cities followed by subzero wind chills
Numerous rounds of light snow are expected in the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota this week as low-pressure system sits and spins over the region. According to the National Weather Service, the "persistent" system will deliver snow beginning Monday morning and last until Tuesday night. It'll be snowing most of that time, but it shouldn't add up to more than a inch or two.
Photos: Twin Cities sees first sticky snowfall
On Monday morning the Twin Cities metro area saw its first sticky snow fall of the season. As in Minnesota winter tradition, more than 300 car crashes were reported on Minnesota highways. For greater Minnesota, this isn’t new. Duluth already had six inches of snow and west-central Minnesota woke up with a dusting Sunday.
Snowy commutes on Monday; Chilly temps all week
Our Monday and Tuesday commutes will probably be slower than normal, due to snow. It doesn’t take much snow to cause slick conditions on roads. A low pressure system and an upper level disturbance will spread snow into much of western Minnesota late Sunday evening, then that area of snow expands to cover most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin overnight Sunday night and on Monday.
Winter has arrived in Wisconsin — Time to dig out the snowblower
MADISON, Wis. — With temperatures dropping quickly into the low 30’s, it was only a matter of time until most of Wisconsin saw its first snowstorm of the season. Projections show that Madison and Milwaukee could get 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday. With winter arriving that means...
(Watch) Northern Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Large Wolf Pack
I've always been fascinated by wolves and pretty much all the wildlife in Minnesota. I had no idea there was an organization that studies wolves in Minnesota. Voyageurs Wolf Project has trail cams set up all around Minnesota and some of the footage they collect on these trail cams is simply amazing.
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
North Minnesota hunter rescued after sinking into swamp
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hunter in northern Minnesota was rescued on Saturday after sinking waist-deep into a swamp. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded around 5:15 p.m. for a report of the hunter stuck in Portage Township -- a town south of Crane Lake and just a few miles from the U.S.-Canada border.
