Minnesota State

mprnews.org

More light snow for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

The weather system that brought us light snow on Monday is still with us for Tuesday. The low pressure center has moved into Minnesota and will swirl light snow counter-clockwise around the state. Snowfall amounts for Tuesday and Tuesday night should be mainly one to two inches for most sections,...
mprnews.org

Round 2: Another shot of snow Tuesday

Monday’s snowfall got our attention with slick roads and snowy commutes. Tuesday brings another shot of snow to much of Minnesota. A surge of moisture from Iowa will push north Tuesday. We’ll see some patchy lighter snow overnight, but snowfall coverage and intensity will pick up once again starting Tuesday morning.
mprnews.org

Light snow Monday; Chilly all week

A Rather weak weather system will continue to spread light snow across Minnesota on Monday. Most of the state except maybe the northwest corner should get at least a dusting. Total amounts into Monday night are likely to be from one to three inches. A winter weather advisory for slightly greater amounts of two to four or five inches has been issued for south central Minnesota including the Mankato area from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday.
MIX 94.9

Snow Expected for Much of Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late Sunday night, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid-morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday.
kvsc.org

Winter in Minnesota Has Arrived!

Snow has begun to fall across Minnesota, which paired with the December like temperatures, means that winter is close. Retired SCSU Meteorologist Bob Weisman says a line of slow moving winter-like storms is moving across Minnesota today. This will continue the ongoing chances of light and/or intermediate snowfall across the state and into the arrowhead.
CBS Minnesota

First significant snow in Twin Cities: Preparing for winter driving

MINNEAPOLIS – The first significant snowfall can be pretty to look at, but perilous to drive in. Law enforcement and safety experts urge caution on the roadways and slower speeds to adjust to the wintery conditions.  Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured spinouts, crashes and other close calls throughout Monday. Some cars veered off the roads and into ditches. In Bloomington, the fire department there said a driver southbound on Highway 169 was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after the person's car lodged under a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol said from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., there were...
mprnews.org

More than 300 crashes reported on snowy Minnesota highways

The State Patrol reported more than 300 crashes on Minnesota highways in just five hours on Monday morning, as an early-season light snow made for difficult driving and walking conditions. While it was a headache for many drivers and pedestrians, the snow also was a welcome sight for Minnesotans eager...
Bring Me The News

Accumulating snow for Twin Cities followed by subzero wind chills

Numerous rounds of light snow are expected in the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota this week as low-pressure system sits and spins over the region. According to the National Weather Service, the "persistent" system will deliver snow beginning Monday morning and last until Tuesday night. It'll be snowing most of that time, but it shouldn't add up to more than a inch or two.
mprnews.org

Photos: Twin Cities sees first sticky snowfall

On Monday morning the Twin Cities metro area saw its first sticky snow fall of the season. As in Minnesota winter tradition, more than 300 car crashes were reported on Minnesota highways. For greater Minnesota, this isn’t new. Duluth already had six inches of snow and west-central Minnesota woke up with a dusting Sunday.
mprnews.org

Snowy commutes on Monday; Chilly temps all week

Our Monday and Tuesday commutes will probably be slower than normal, due to snow. It doesn’t take much snow to cause slick conditions on roads. A low pressure system and an upper level disturbance will spread snow into much of western Minnesota late Sunday evening, then that area of snow expands to cover most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin overnight Sunday night and on Monday.
spectrumnews1.com

Winter has arrived in Wisconsin — Time to dig out the snowblower

MADISON, Wis. — With temperatures dropping quickly into the low 30’s, it was only a matter of time until most of Wisconsin saw its first snowstorm of the season. Projections show that Madison and Milwaukee could get 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday. With winter arriving that means...
fox9.com

North Minnesota hunter rescued after sinking into swamp

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hunter in northern Minnesota was rescued on Saturday after sinking waist-deep into a swamp. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded around 5:15 p.m. for a report of the hunter stuck in Portage Township -- a town south of Crane Lake and just a few miles from the U.S.-Canada border.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

