Purdue vs. Illinois - In Tweets!
With three games left in the Big Ten season and the West still on the line Purdue had to travel to the best scoring defense in the conference. This was an Illinois team that had allowed only around 10 points per game but Purdue found a way to drop 31 points on them. Tweeting this week was quite a saga. People were mad at AOC, then happy with AOC, they were mad at Brohm, until they were happy with Brohm, and Illinois fans were MAD ONLINE at the refs, at me, at everyone with a Purdue logo in their handle. It was a weird situation. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite tweets from the day.
Purdue Volleyball Lands Top 3 Recruiting Class
Purdue Volleyball continues to be perhaps THE marquee program at Purdue. While they’ve failed to reach the mountaintop of a national title I firmly believe they can and will get there. Dave Shondell and the rest of the coaching staff always have the squad ready to play and compete in what is the best volleyball conference in the country. They currently sit at 18-8 overall and 9-7 in the conference while being ranked 15th in the nation as of this writing. Despite being 15th overall they are the 5th ranked Big Ten team with Penn State falling right behind them at 16th. In order to compete in this conference the coaching staff must constantly reload the roster. We’ve seen that lately with Raven Colvin standing out among many other great additions.
Purdue Football vs. Northwestern
With just two games left in the regular season Purdue has a chance to win the Big Ten West but they’ve got to close out their final two games (yes, I know they can still win it if they go 1-1 but that’s a lot less likely). The first of these final games is Purdue’s final home game of the season when National Champs of Ireland Northwestern comes to town.
Purdue-Northwestern Kickoff Time Announced
Purdue’s final home football game of the season has a kickoff time. The Northwestern Wildcats will arrive in West Lafayette for a 12:00 EST/11:00 CST early riser as the Boilermakers look to finish strong and clinch a 4-2 home record on the year. The game will be broadcast on FS1.
Illinois Basketball: New AP Top 25 poll strengthens the Illini schedule
It is extremely early in the season, but the Illinois basketball team is already on the rise in the AP Top 25. Over the past couple of years, the AP Top 25 has been something Illini fans have been familiar with. During the 2020-21 campaign, Illinois started the season ranked No. 8 and never dropped out of the top 25, only bottoming out at No. 22 in the country.
Ryan Walters responds to question about potential for a long-term contract at Illinois
Ryan Walters came to Champaign in 2021 as DC for Bret Bielema at Illinois. In just his second season with the program, Walters is turning in quite the performance with the Illini. In his first season, the Illini quickly turned into a stingy defense and pulled off a pair of...
Purdue Bowl Projections: Week 12
With Purdue’s victory over Illinois on Saturday, the Boilermakers became bowl eligible, so the Purdue athletic department will get to plan an extra trip in late December or early January. Let’s take a look at some of Purdue’s projected destinations (I promise that none are for the Music City Bowl again) leading into week 12:
Purdue vs Illinois: Cannon Ball!
Welp, I was wrong, again. This marks two weeks in a row that I have incorrectly predicted the Purdue game, but this time, I’m glad about it. This Purdue team looked broken last week against Iowa but was able to pull it together against arguably the best defense in the country. Purdue’s offense has a bounce back of its own within the first half, as it drove the ball well during the first three drives but came away with zero points. The third of these drives ended with an Aiden O’Connell interception that was very reminiscent of the previous two games. Luckily, the defense would not allow an Illinois score, and then the offense woke up. On 4 of the next five drives on offense, Purdue would score a touchdown, perhaps exhausting their demons against Iowa. By the final whistle, Purdue had shown that it was not going to lay down and die, but rather fight and scrap (perhaps a bit too much) until the end.
Purdue 31 - Illinois 24: My, Have the Turntables
It is on record that 1 H&R staff member, Drew, correctly called a Purdue victory. After two straight games in which the offense played from behind, Purdue traded blows consistently against arguably the top defense in the country. Purdue was able to pull away in the second half and pick up its 6th win on the season.
Bret Bielema addresses rash of pass interference calls from Illinois' loss to Purdue
Bret Bielema’s Illinois squad did not look great in Week 11. A big part of that performance was a rash of flags thrown against the Illini. Entering the game, Illinois had been one of the best defensive units in the country. Unfortunately, the Illini surrendered 31 points while getting upset for a second straight week at home.
St. Teresa Bulldogs Moving on to State Semifinals
November 13, 2022 – The St. Teresa Bulldogs put on an offensive showing in their IHSA-Class 2A quarterfinals against the Pana Panthers 37-12 to move onto the state semifinals. The Bulldogs will now prepare to face the second-ranked Johnston City Indians on Saturday, November 19, at 3:00 p.m. Both...
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
Auburn sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returns to Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — As the nation honors its veterans this weekend, a central Illinois sailor received a homecoming 80 years in the making. Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Edward Conway, born in Auburn, was one of approximately 2,400 Americans who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It was only recently, […]
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
This Illinois Cemetery is Said to Be Among the Most Haunted in The World
It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.
Champaign firefighters called out for house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a house fire late Sunday night. Crews responded to a fire inside a home at 1402 W Bradley Ave. at 11 p.m. Heavy fire was coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly put...
Twitty & Lynn coming to Fischer Theatre
Before taking The Fischer Theatre stage in Danville, Tayla Lynn shares what people will experience at the show. Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty have country music in their blood. The grandchildren of famed duo Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, the two have taken to the road to honor their grandparents in an intimate evening of music and storytelling. Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty have seen great success with their Tribute to Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty; going into their second year together, the duo already has at least two dozen tour dates set throughout much of North America and Canada.
State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
Urbana’s Hotel Royer has a sign
Urbana’s Hotel Royer, the remodeled Lincoln Hotel, is now a Hilton property. Renovations are underway. The new signage is up, and it looks pretty nice. You can see how the reimagined design pays homage to the old building. The property isn’t taking reservations yet, but you can check out...
