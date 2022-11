Rockland’s Office of Buildings and Codes has opened the curtains on the challenges they’ve faced in the last nine months since being directed by the state to take over Spring Valley’s building and code enforcement responsibilities. That came in the wake of the fatal fire that killed a village firefighter and a resident of the Evergreen Adult Home. OBC Director Ed Markunas says since taking over, they’ve uncovered more than 4,000 violations…

SPRING VALLEY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO