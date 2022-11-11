Shake Shack is back at it again with their popular black truffle menu just in time for the holiday season!. Starting from November 17, foodies across town can once again sink their teeth into three decadent creations all topped with a rich and indulgent black truffle mayo worth savouring. These include the black truffle burger ($68), an all-natural Angus beef cheeseburger; the black truffle chicken sandwich ($64), a meaty crispy chicken thigh creation with pickled shallots; and black truffle fries ($42) with crispy ale-marinated shallots and fresh scallions.

1 DAY AGO