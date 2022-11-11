Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
BMW CEO Insists Brand Is Not Giving Up On Affordable EVs
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse insisted the marque is not abandoning affordable vehicles as it moves towards a completely electric lineup. Speaking with Reuters, Zipse insisted the Bavarian manufacturer was not "leaving the lower market segment". He also noted the importance of affordable vehicles, even for premium brands (via Reuters):. "Even...
Electrical Contractor Houle to Manage Hybrid Workplaces and Distributed Teams with Procore
Electrical Contractor Houle to Manage Hybrid Workplaces and Distributed Teams with Procore

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that Houle Electric Ltd. has selected Procore Technologies as its construction management platform.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Delivers 500,000 ID. EVs One Year Ahead Of Schedule
Volkswagen has delivered 500,000 vehicles from its ID. family of electric vehicles worldwide since the first ID.3 models were handed over to customers in October 2020. The automaker has reached this production milestone one year earlier than planned, despite the persistently strained supply situation. The company says it's on track with the electrification of its vehicle fleet, and the delivery of half a million ID. electric vehicles—ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.6—confirms that VW's EVs are well received by customers.
Keysight Licenses Simulation Software Technology to Altium for PCB Design Solutions
Keysight Licenses Simulation Software Technology to Altium for PCB Design Solutions

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Altium LLC (ASX:ALU) recently licensed Keysight's advanced electromagnetic simulation technology to develop power analysis solutions for PCB designers. Keysight and Altium are partnering to address the needs of hardware engineers who are not power integrity experts.
getnews.info
Market Sampler is Working on an AI Tool that Predicts Business and Political Events
Market Sampler is developing an AI tool that accurately predicts political and business events. European data and research company Market Sampler is working on a groundbreaking research concept that uses first-hand research data, data from numerous trusted sources, and algorithms to model likely outcomes and estimate the probability of certain events.
TechCrunch
How the FirstBuild product co-creation studio is changing how new things are made
You typically make products in enormous quantities at pretty slim margins. In order to recoup your development, tooling and launch marketing costs, you need to create and sell a huge number of products. To ensure that that’s possible, you’d probably end up doing a bunch of user and market research to ascertain that you have the highest chance of success with your products.
Advanced Energy Introduces First Fully Integrated, Intelligent Configurable Capacitor Charger for Surgical and Aesthetic Laser Applications
Advanced Energy Introduces First Fully Integrated, Intelligent Configurable Capacitor Charger for Surgical and Aesthetic Laser Applications

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today introduced the Excelsys™ FC1500, the industry's first fully integrated capacitor charger and multiple output power supply. The FC1500 delivers constant charge power and eliminates the need for multiple power supplies in medical laser and Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) therapy equipment.
Emergency SOS via Satellite Available Today on the iPhone 14 Lineup in the US and Canada
Emergency SOS via Satellite Available Today on the iPhone 14 Lineup in the US and Canada

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Apple® today announced its groundbreaking safety service Emergency SOS via satellite is now available to customers in the US and Canada. Available on all iPhone® 14 models, the innovative technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling off the grid, they can now open the Find My™ app and share their location via satellite. Emergency SOS via satellite is available in the US and Canada starting today, November 15, and will come to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December.
insideevs.com
BMW iX1 Production Begins In Germany
BMW iX1 production has officially started in Regensburg, Germany ahead of first deliveries in the coming weeks. The fully electric crossover was revealed back in May and will be sold in Europe and China. For now, only one variant is available - the xDrive 30. Powered by a 66.5 kWh...
Penguin Solutions Launches New Cloud-Native HPC/AI Control Plane and Announces Partnership with Google Cloud
Penguin Solutions Launches New Cloud-Native HPC/AI Control Plane and Announces Partnership with Google Cloud

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Penguin Solutions ™, an SGH ™ brand (Nasdaq: SGH ) that provides HPC, AI, and IoT technologies for edge, core, and cloud, today launched Scyld Cloud Central ™ control plane, a new cloud-native HPC/AI offering, and announced its partnership with Google Cloud. This new unified solution for on-premises and cloud-based HPC/AI clusters will provide customers with simplified cluster deployment, streamlined user experience, and powerful cost management options.
Kofax Earns Three TrustRadius 2022 Best Software Awards
Kofax Earns Three TrustRadius 2022 Best Software Awards

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, has been recognized by TrustRadius on its first annual Best Software List. Based on verified reviews and customer satisfaction from B2B users, Kofax's Power PDF received three 2022 Best Software Awards – Overall Best Software, Best Software for Mid-Sized Businesses and Best Software for Small Businesses.
insideevs.com
Porsche May Offer Nurburgring Record-Breaking Taycan Track Pack
Porsche currently only offers a track pack for the Taycan in Germany. It is features the same modifications made to the Taycan that broke the Nurburgring Nordschleife lap record for electric vehicles earlier this year, and according to a report from the UK, it might eventually be offered outside Germany.
Motley Fool
Is Magnite Stock a Buy Now?
Magnite’s Q3 numbers easily beat analysts’ expectations. Its CTV business continues to grow, and its adjusted EBITDA margins are holding steady. Magnite’s stock is still cheap relative to its growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
insideevs.com
EVgo's Tesla Plus Promo Includes Autocharge+ For Seamless Charging
According to a recent report by Teslarati, EVgo launched its new "Tesla Plus Promo." Essentially, the exclusive, promotional charging plan will ensure that Tesla owners can charge at all EVgo stations. Moreover, the "Plus" part of the program provides an additional perk for Tesla owners, but only if they have access to, and utilize the CCS Combo 1 Adapter.
getnews.info
AsiaVerify and Alibaba Cloud Form Partnership
Singapore – 12 November, 2022 – AsiaVerify and Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and backbone intelligence of Alibaba Group, join hands to empower global companies expand to Asia with ease and confidence. The two companies announced they have entered into a partnership, combing Alibaba Cloud’s commitment to help...
insideevs.com
Mercedes-Benz EQV Not As Fast As VW ID. Buzz In Bjørn's 1,000 km Challenge
The premium all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQV van is very comfortable, but is it also suitable for long-distance travel?. Today we will take a look at the results from Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge, which is designed to test capabilities related to the combination of range, efficiency, and fast charging. The...
insideevs.com
2024 Volvo EX90: InsideEVs First Look Debut
Volvo is one of the few automakers that seems to have openly embraced the complete electrification of its lineup, planning to implement this even before the European Union-imposed deadline of 2035. Its first bespoke EV, built from the ground up to be electric, is an SUV called the Volvo EX90, which we were among the first to see during its official world debut in Stockholm earlier this week.
Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China
Canada’s federal police have charged an electric vehicle battery researcher at Quebec’s power utility with espionage, alleging the worker was covertly sending trade secrets to China. The arrest of Yuesheng Wang, 35, comes as Canada grapples with a barrage of accusations of Chinese interference, including allegations of meddling...
getnews.info
Arla Group Builds Highly Optimized Websites with Great On-Page SEO and Usability
Providing Custom Performance Website and Marketing Solutions To Scale Service Brands. PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 12, 2022 – Seth Aikens II is delighted to announce that Arla Group builds highly optimized websites with great on-page SEO and usability with cutting-edge speeds. This web developer has maintained its...
AGL shareholders will speak this week – and Australia’s energy market will be listening
AGL Energy’s annual general meeting is on at the Melbourne Recital Centre this Tuesday – and remaining executives running Australia’s biggest electricity producer are hoping the shareholder gathering provides a rousing finale for what’s been a tumultuous year. The opening act was February’s unsolicited takeover bid...
