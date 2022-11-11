CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Apple® today announced its groundbreaking safety service Emergency SOS via satellite is now available to customers in the US and Canada. Available on all iPhone® 14 models, the innovative technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling off the grid, they can now open the Find My™ app and share their location via satellite. Emergency SOS via satellite is available in the US and Canada starting today, November 15, and will come to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005693/en/ Apple’s groundbreaking safety service Emergency SOS via satellite becomes available to customers in the US and Canada starting today. (Photo: Business Wire)

