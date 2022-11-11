Read full article on original website
Report: Mason Mount's Chelsea Contract Talks Hit A Stalemate
Contract talks between Mason Mount and Chelsea have reportedly came to a halt.
BBC
Scotland U23 2-0 Panama U23: Abi Harrison & Jenna Clark secure victory in friendly
Scotland cruised to a comfortable under-23 friendly win over Panama to ease the pain of the first-team's recent Women's World Cup misery. Abi Harrison - one of five over-age players permitted in the starting line-up - swept home the opener in Spain. A Jenna Clark volley doubled the lead after...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Where did it go wrong for England as they exit at semi-finals?
Rugby League World Cup 2021 final: Australia v Samoa. Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off:16:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Another Rugby League World...
Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Advanced
The deal that will see Christopher Nkunku join Chelsea is said to be advanced.
BBC
The WWII codebreaker who still won't give secrets away
As an officer in the Women's Royal Naval Service Marjorie Lamb learned to decode messages in the Highlands of Scotland before being posted to Egypt. But despite the passage of time Ms Lamb, 102, vowed she would still never give any secrets away. She told BBC Scotland: "I don't think...
BBC
Twitter is in meltdown over Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Fans and pundits on Twitter are reeling after Cristiano Ronaldo ripped into Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old Portuguese star, who did not play in United's win over Fulham on Sunday, said Ten Hag and others at the club are trying to force him out, adding he feels 'betrayed'.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes the 'ultimate competitor' - Jos Buttler
Captain Jos Buttler hailed Ben Stokes as the "ultimate competitor" after the all-rounder took England to T20 World Cup glory in Melbourne. Stokes' 52 not out led England to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan. It comes after his match-winning heroics in the 2019 50-over World Cup final and the Headingley...
BBC
Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: 'Cruel' defeat is tough to take - Marco Silva
Fulham boss Marco Silva says his side "deserved more" after Alejandro Garnacho scored a 93rd-minute winner during their "cruel" 2-1 defeat by Manchester United. Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 13 November at 22:30 (GMT) on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app. Available to UK...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England no longer starstruck by New Zealand, says Tara-Jane Stanley
Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: England v New Zealand. Venue: York Community Stadium, York Date: Monday,14 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app.
England’s Ellis Genge gives Japan rough lesson in art of scrummaging | Andy Bull
The Bristol strongman was at the heart of everything his side did and showed why Eddie Jones puts so much faith in him
BBC
Kevin Sinfield: Rugby legend to run 300 miles in a week
Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield has set off on the first of seven long distance runs to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) research. The former Leeds Rhinos player was a teammate of Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019, and has raised more than £5m in his name.
BBC
Hull: Stagecoach bus strikes called off after pay deal agreed
Strikes affecting Stagecoach buses in Hull have been called off after a new pay deal was reached. More than 250 staff, including bus drivers, cleaners and engineers, have been striking since 7 October in a dispute over pay. The Unite union said it had secured a 20% pay rise in...
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
BBC
Scot held in Iraq: 'I was jumping around my cell shouting freedom'
A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq says he jumped around his cell shouting freedom when told he was being released. Brian Glendinning, 43, had been detained over a debt conviction from his time working in Qatar. The father-of-three did not know he was on an...
Vale Kenny Williams – Swans’ song leader and Blood brother to all
As the Swans’ greatest supporter over 40 years, Kenny Williams, became a friend, father-figure and ‘hydration specialist’ to generations of Sydney players. This week, legends of the club paid tribute to a life in the winner’s circle
BBC
King's Lynn hospital patients fear roof collapse - health watchdog
Patients have been asking to go to other hospitals rather than one where the ageing roof is being held up by more than 2,400 wooden and steel posts. The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has already had to close four of its seven operating theatres because of concerns the ceiling could collapse.
