The WWII codebreaker who still won't give secrets away

As an officer in the Women's Royal Naval Service Marjorie Lamb learned to decode messages in the Highlands of Scotland before being posted to Egypt. But despite the passage of time Ms Lamb, 102, vowed she would still never give any secrets away. She told BBC Scotland: "I don't think...
Twitter is in meltdown over Cristiano Ronaldo interview

Fans and pundits on Twitter are reeling after Cristiano Ronaldo ripped into Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old Portuguese star, who did not play in United's win over Fulham on Sunday, said Ten Hag and others at the club are trying to force him out, adding he feels 'betrayed'.
T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes the 'ultimate competitor' - Jos Buttler

Captain Jos Buttler hailed Ben Stokes as the "ultimate competitor" after the all-rounder took England to T20 World Cup glory in Melbourne. Stokes' 52 not out led England to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan. It comes after his match-winning heroics in the 2019 50-over World Cup final and the Headingley...
Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: 'Cruel' defeat is tough to take - Marco Silva

Fulham boss Marco Silva says his side "deserved more" after Alejandro Garnacho scored a 93rd-minute winner during their "cruel" 2-1 defeat by Manchester United. Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 13 November at 22:30 (GMT) on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app. Available to UK...
Kevin Sinfield: Rugby legend to run 300 miles in a week

Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield has set off on the first of seven long distance runs to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) research. The former Leeds Rhinos player was a teammate of Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019, and has raised more than £5m in his name.
Hull: Stagecoach bus strikes called off after pay deal agreed

Strikes affecting Stagecoach buses in Hull have been called off after a new pay deal was reached. More than 250 staff, including bus drivers, cleaners and engineers, have been striking since 7 October in a dispute over pay. The Unite union said it had secured a 20% pay rise in...
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league

Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
Scot held in Iraq: 'I was jumping around my cell shouting freedom'

A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq says he jumped around his cell shouting freedom when told he was being released. Brian Glendinning, 43, had been detained over a debt conviction from his time working in Qatar. The father-of-three did not know he was on an...
King's Lynn hospital patients fear roof collapse - health watchdog

Patients have been asking to go to other hospitals rather than one where the ageing roof is being held up by more than 2,400 wooden and steel posts. The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has already had to close four of its seven operating theatres because of concerns the ceiling could collapse.

