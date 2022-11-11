Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Related
Pittsburgh man dies after exchange of gunfire with officers
A man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend, authorities said.
TACO BELL TERROR: Yelling Man Displaying Gun Shot Dead By Police In Pennsylvania
Two police officers shot a 38-year-old man to death following an incident at a Taco Bell in western Pennsylvania on Sunday, Nov. 3, according to a release by the police. The Forest Hills police officers were called a reporter of a man "yelling at people, lifting his shirt and displaying a firearm" in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard at 10:19 a.m., Allegheny County police stated in a release that evening.
No letup in gun violence in Pittsburgh area
No letup in gun violence over the weekend in the Pittsburgh area. Allegheny County police say the shooting occurred around 7:15 Sunday evening.
Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Clairton. Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers and medics were called to Farnsworth Avenue at around 7:16 p.m. Sunday. Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the...
Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend
An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
Pa. man dead following rollover crash
One man has died in a rollover crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Armstrong County, according to a story from WPXI. The Armstrong County Coroner told the news outlet that the man lost control of a 1989 Ford Mustang while traveling on Hickory Nut Road in North Apollo Borough at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
wtae.com
VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup
A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
wtae.com
Man killed after exchanging gunfire with police in Forest Hills identified
FOREST HILLS, Pa. — A 38-year-old man is dead after Allegheny County police said an encounter with Forest Hills police ended in gunfire Sunday morning. The alleged incident occurred at the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard near Taco Bell. Police said the man had been reported to police for...
wtae.com
Fire breaks out at Wilmerding home
WILMERDING, Pa. — The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in Wilmerding on Sunday. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Airbrake Avenue. It left neighbors without power for hours. "No power. We are...
3 juveniles wanted for aggravated assault escape facility
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three juveniles have escaped from the Adelphoi facility in Westmoreland County.This happened Friday night along Marcia Street in Derry Township.They are wanted on aggravated assault and escape charges.Anyone with information can call 911.
wtae.com
Plea deal expected in Monroeville elementary school intruder case
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The man accused of lying to get into an area elementary school and attempting to record young girls as they used the bathroom is expected to accept a plea deal Tuesday. Brian Mintmier, 26, was arrested in March and charged with possessing instruments of crime, possession...
Crews battle Westmoreland trailer fire
Crews are on the scene of a trailer fire in Westmoreland County. The call came in around 11:20 a.m. A 911 dispatcher said the fire is in the area of 900 Collinsburg Road in Rostraver Township. No injuries have been reported. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said there...
Man dead after rollover crash in Armstrong County
NORTH APOLLO BOROUGH, Pa. — A man is dead after a rollover crash in Armstrong County. The Armstrong County Coroner said the man lost control of a 1989 Ford Mustang while traveling on Hickory Nut Road in North Apollo Borough. Officials believe the crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
Police locate 3 teens who escaped from Derry Township treatment facility
Three teenagers who escaped from a residential treatment facility in Derry Township over the weekend were found Sunday in Pittsburgh, according to state police. Troopers sought the public’s help in locating the teens, two 15-year-old girls and a 14-year-old girl, after they escaped the Adelphoi facility at 9:45 p.m. Friday. Police said the girls, who had been committed to the facility by the courts, assaulted staff members and escaped.
Firefighters battle blaze at McKees Rocks home, no injuries reported
Firefighters responding to a fire at house in McKees Rocks early Sunday evening took about 40 minutes to extinguish the flames but remained on scene to put out hot spots that erupted, according to authorities. The fire was reported in the 700 block of Fruit Way at 5:50 p.m., an...
Pa. police officers assigned to funeral where shooting occurred never showed up: report
Two police officers who were supposed to guard a funeral where gunmen opened fire last month are now facing disciplinary action, according to a story from WPXI. Six people were injured on Oct. 28 when gunfire erupted outside of a service in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Brighton Heights for John James Hornezes Jr., who had been shot and killed about two weeks before.
explore venango
Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
wtae.com
One person dead after apparent home invasion in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — One person is dead and another is headed to the hospital after an apparent home invasion in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. First responders were on the scene at a home in the 100 block of Zara Street. Watch the video above for the latest at the...
Police: Pittsburgh teen dies in Mercer County rollover crash after pickup hits wrecked vehicle
A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over after the driver lost control along Interstate 79 in Mercer County on Friday died when another car crashed into the wreck. Danielle J. Duncan, 19, of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash near mile...
Crafton Heights woman thanks Channel 11 viewers after outpouring of donations
Christmas has come early for Jill Cole and her daughter after several good Samaritans paid it forward this holiday season in a big way. Last week, Channel 11 shared the story of a thief stealing Cole’s outdoor Christmas tree, several of her daughter’s toys, and other items from their Crafton Heights home, costing Cole at least $1,000.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
191K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 3