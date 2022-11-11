ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TACO BELL TERROR: Yelling Man Displaying Gun Shot Dead By Police In Pennsylvania

Two police officers shot a 38-year-old man to death following an incident at a Taco Bell in western Pennsylvania on Sunday, Nov. 3, according to a release by the police. The Forest Hills police officers were called a reporter of a man "yelling at people, lifting his shirt and displaying a firearm" in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard at 10:19 a.m., Allegheny County police stated in a release that evening.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend

An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man dead following rollover crash

One man has died in a rollover crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Armstrong County, according to a story from WPXI. The Armstrong County Coroner told the news outlet that the man lost control of a 1989 Ford Mustang while traveling on Hickory Nut Road in North Apollo Borough at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup

A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out at Wilmerding home

WILMERDING, Pa. — The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in Wilmerding on Sunday. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Airbrake Avenue. It left neighbors without power for hours. "No power. We are...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Plea deal expected in Monroeville elementary school intruder case

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The man accused of lying to get into an area elementary school and attempting to record young girls as they used the bathroom is expected to accept a plea deal Tuesday. Brian Mintmier, 26, was arrested in March and charged with possessing instruments of crime, possession...
MONROEVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle Westmoreland trailer fire

Crews are on the scene of a trailer fire in Westmoreland County. The call came in around 11:20 a.m. A 911 dispatcher said the fire is in the area of 900 Collinsburg Road in Rostraver Township. No injuries have been reported. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said there...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Police locate 3 teens who escaped from Derry Township treatment facility

Three teenagers who escaped from a residential treatment facility in Derry Township over the weekend were found Sunday in Pittsburgh, according to state police. Troopers sought the public’s help in locating the teens, two 15-year-old girls and a 14-year-old girl, after they escaped the Adelphoi facility at 9:45 p.m. Friday. Police said the girls, who had been committed to the facility by the courts, assaulted staff members and escaped.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. police officers assigned to funeral where shooting occurred never showed up: report

Two police officers who were supposed to guard a funeral where gunmen opened fire last month are now facing disciplinary action, according to a story from WPXI. Six people were injured on Oct. 28 when gunfire erupted outside of a service in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Brighton Heights for John James Hornezes Jr., who had been shot and killed about two weeks before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

One person dead after apparent home invasion in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — One person is dead and another is headed to the hospital after an apparent home invasion in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. First responders were on the scene at a home in the 100 block of Zara Street. Watch the video above for the latest at the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

