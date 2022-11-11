ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

What your vehicle needs before winter snow and ice hits

By Dustin Lattimer
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnCwq_0j7CoOJ600

Before it's too late, vehicle experts say now is the best time to have a winter weather checkup done on your car

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbNSK_0j7CoOJ600

JOPLIN, Mo. — With the possibility of the first snowfall this season just around the corner, vehicle maintenance experts say now is the best time to prepare your car. There’s no getting around winter, so instead of dreading it, prepare for it by checking out what your car needs, in order to gear up for cold, wet, winter driving conditions.

Vehicle mechanics agree that it’s best to winterize your car before the first flake falls, because small problems that may have been ignored during warmer months could grow worse, leaving you stranded when the temperature plummets. Here’s a few tips that will help keep your car running all winter long:

  • Take your car to a mechanic and have them check the following: battery, antifreeze level, thermostat, heater, brakes, and defroster.
  • Make sure your tires have adequate tread. If the treads are worn, replace them. Ideally, you should look at snow tires which have treads that provide better traction and are equipped to handle extreme winter driving conditions.
  • Inspect your vehicle’s lights. Make sure the front and rear lights are working properly, especially the flashing hazard lights.
  • It’s possible that your windshield wiper fluid may freeze at some point during the winter months, so instead of toughing it out until spring, exchange the fluid with one made especially for freezing, or below freezing conditions.
  • Speaking of windshield wipers, it’s a good idea to purchase winter wiper blades. They’re made to cut through snow and ice instead of using the regular blades all year long.
  • Check the spray nozzles of your windshield-washer system. Sometimes, they get blocked by build up and debris. You can use a needle or pin to clear blocked nozzles.
  • Road salt commonly used during the winter months can damage your car’s paint. Rinsing it off every once in a while can help, but a good wash and a coat of fresh wax will go a long way in preventing corrosion — keeping your vehicle looking like new.

| Large Traffic Increase on Missouri Interstates – Want To Know Why? >

It’s also a good rule of thumb to keep a box of emergency supplies in the trunk in case of an emergency. Extra clothing, blankets, non-perishable food, water, and a phone charger can make a big difference. You’ll find an extensive list, HERE of everything that vehicle mechanics suggest you do, so that your car is ready to go for the worst winter weather.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials investigating after 1 found dead on North Givens Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on an ongoing investigation, in the wake of a person being found dead on North Givens Avenue. According to the sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly was found dead on Sunday on North Givens Avenue between US-287 and Broadway. Sgt. Jonathan Gates, one of […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Dalhart Volunteer Fire asks drivers for caution as winter weather continues

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department are asking community members to drive cautiously as winter weather impacts the northern Texas Panhandle. According to a Facebook post from the department, officials said that if individuals must drive in the road conditions, they are asked to “please use caution and drive at […]
DALHART, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update

(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police Department, Department of Public Safety seize drugs, guns in joint weekend operation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on the results of a joint operation conducted over the weekend that involved 40 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the APD, officers collaborated over the weekend with others from the APD Special Operations Division and the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

OK Department of Transportation treating roads during winter weather

BOISE CITY, O.K. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are currently treating roads throughout the Oklahoma Panhandle due to ongoing winter weather conditions. According to a news release from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, officials said they are treating “slick spots” in Cimarron County, Texas County and Beaver County. Officials also said […]
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

U.S., China agree to work together on climate, says White House

The U.S. and China will once again collaborate on issues including climate change, according to a White House readout of a meeting between President Biden and Xi Jinping.  The readout said that Biden “underscored” that the countries need to work together to address global challenges including climate change.  “The two leaders agreed to empower key […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Borger ISD postpones open house for new ag facility

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Borger Independent School District announced that its scheduled open house for one of the district’s newest facilities has been postponed. According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, the open house for the Borger ISD Agricultural Complex, originally scheduled for Monday evening, has been postponed because of […]
BORGER, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy