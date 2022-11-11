Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Bank of Russia Shares Details on Evolution of Digital Asset Market in Consultation Paper
The Bank of Russia proposes to discuss possible circulation of digital assets “at exchange trading, harmonization of approaches to their taxation with traditional financial instruments, conditions for acquiring digital assets by individual institutional investors, establishment of the accounting procedure for such investments, as well as opening the domestic market for foreign issuers from friendly countries.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil’s Nubank Expands Offer for Clients Under 18 Years Old
Nubank (NYSE: NU) announced to all its eligible customers the possibility of “opening an account with a debit card for those under 18 years of age.”. The novelty, which passed through an initial phase of testing which started in June and has already “registered a 42% increase in demand since then, provides access for people aged 12 to 17 years after the consent of a responsible parent who is a Nubank customer in Brazil.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance CEO CZ Announces Industry Recovery Fund in Light of FTX Debacle
Chengpeng “CZ” Zhou, the founder and CEO of Binance, announced a new “Industry Recovery Fund” following the collapse of FTX and the affiliated collateral damage that has harmed numerous crypto firms. Revealed via Twitter, CZ stated:. To reduce further cascading negative effects of FTX, Binance is...
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil’s C6 Bank Introduces Financial Protection Insurance for Vehicle Financing
Just over a year after the start of the vehicle financing operation, C6 Bank launches the C6 Auto Financial Protection Insurance. Offered in partnership with Fairfax Seguros (FF Seguros) and also known as credit life, the product “guarantees that the financing assumed by the vehicle buyer is honored in the event of disability, death and loss of income.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance, Royal Group to Expand Blockchain Ecosystem in Cambodia
Binance, which claims to be the world’s “leading” blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Royal Group of Companies, Cambodia’s strategic investment holding company, “to solidify the relationship between the two parties and to expand blockchain ecosystem in Cambodia.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Report Reveals that Consumers Remain Biggest Focus, with Firms Increasingly Investing in AI
Fintech Connect 2022, Europe’s Fintech event for the entire ecosystem, recently released its 2022 Industry Benchmark Report, Fintech in Flux: Thriving in the Age of Uncertainty, showing that customers “remain the biggest focus, with 86 per cent of respondents investing in AI to stay competitive.”. As the fintech...
First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Platform iCapital Expands Lisbon Office
ICapital, the fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, announced the recent expansion and official opening of its new Lisbon office “as the company’s global hub for technology development and operations.”. In the past 24 months, iCapital increased its global assets “outside of...
crowdfundinsider.com
ChainUp Encourages Transparency of Crypto-Assets with Merkle Tree Proof-of-Reserves Solution
ChainUp, a global blockchain technology solutions provider, announced that it will be providing crypto exchanges “with a Merkle Tree Proof-of-Reserves solution to promote transparency of crypto assets.”. A Merkle Tree is “a cryptographic tool that enables the consolidation of large amounts of data into a single hash which acts...
crowdfundinsider.com
HashKey Group Receives Licenses to Operate Virtual Asset Trading Platform from Hong Kong SFC
Hash Blockchain Limited, a member of the HashKey Group, a digital asset financial services group in Asia, has “received approval” from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) in order “to operate a virtual asset trading platform, under a Type 1 (dealing in securities) license and a Type 7 (providing automated trading services (ATS)) licence for professional investors.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Credit Decisioning Platform Credisense and Mambu to Provide Lending Solution
Credisense, a no-code origination, workflow and credit decisioning platform, has partnered with cloud-native SaaS banking and financial services platform Mambu, “to accelerate the modernization of lending systems in the Asia Pacific market.”. The partnership will “provide lenders of all sizes with a flexible end-to-end lending platform that supports loan...
crowdfundinsider.com
Working Capital Fintech C2FO Appoints New Chief Credit Officer, Chief Accounting Officer
C2FO, the on-demand working capital platform, announced the addition of two new executive roles to its leadership team, “naming Dan Karas as its first chief credit officer and promoting Controller Bri Simoneau as the first chief accounting officer.”. Karas brings extensive leadership experience “in lending and risk management, and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Evmos Teams Up Anchorage Digital for Institutional Custody, Staking Services
Evmos, the port-of-entry from Ethereum to Cosmos, launched its partnership with Anchorage Digital in order “to offer institutions secure custody and staking of EVMOS, the native token of the platform.”. As Evmos continues to attract builders to deploy dApps on its cross-ecosystem interoperability platform, institutions accessing Evmos through Anchorage...
crowdfundinsider.com
DivideBuy Partners with Acquired.com to Boost POS Credit
DivideBuy, a UK-based point of sale (POS) credit provider, has announced a new partnership with payments platform Acquired.com. Acquired.com is a Visa and Mastercard accredited payment service provider as well as a Payment Initiation Service Provider (PISP) – regulated by the FCA, receiving its license in 2019. DivideBuy expects...
crowdfundinsider.com
Copper.co, Aon Announce $500M of Digital Asset Cold Storage Insurance Cover
Copper.co, provider of institutional digital asset custody and trading solutions, announces that it “has $500m of insurance for digital assets in cold storage.”. Cover has been “arranged by global professional services firm Aon (NYSE: AON), using a panel of insurers led by Canopius, a global specialty (re)insurer and Lloyd’s of London syndicate.” This follows on from “a rigorous assessment of Copper’s risk management protocols.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Alipay+, a Provider of Cross-Border Payment Solutions, to Serve 100M Digital Wallet Users
Alipay+, a suite of cross-border payment and marketing solutions, has supported global online merchant partners “to serve over 100 million e-wallet users as they flock to take up the offers and benefits since the global Double 11 event kicked off on November 1.”. The consumers that participated in the...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Financing Platform Debitum Reports Steady Growth of Parent Company
European financing platform Debitum notes that its partner company Triple Dragon – an “innovative,” “fast-growing,” specialist lender in the gaming and mobile app industries – in December 2022 will mark their 6th year anniversary. During these years Triple Dragon have reportedly “managed not only...
crowdfundinsider.com
1-Year Private Fund Performance at Historically High Levels: Pitchbook Report
Hilary Wiek, CFA, CAIA Lead Analyst, Fund Strategies & Sustainable Investing at Pitchbook, notes that through the first quarter of 2022, one-year private fund performance was still “at historically high levels, as more muted performance in Q1 2022 was still overcome by three quarters of phenomenal 2021 performance.”. While...
crowdfundinsider.com
Securities Commission of The Bahamas Takes Action to Freeze Assets of FTX, Related Parties
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (the Commission) took action “to freeze assets of FTX Digital Markets and related parties.” The Commission also “suspended the registration and applied to the Supreme Court of The Bahamas for the appointment of a provisional liquidator of FTX Digital Markets Ltd. (FDM). Mr. Brian Simms, K.C. (Lennox Paton Counsel and Attorney-at Law) was appointed as provisional liquidator.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Women and Minorities in Crowdfunding: Report Highlights How Reg CF Delivers Higher than Average Funding Success
One of the key elements of online capital formation is the fact that geography is not as important. While traditional venture hubs, like the Bay area and New York City, continue to garner much of the activity in securities crowdfunding, expanding access to capital to a wider audience is clearly taking place. While crowdfunding continues to iterate and grow, it is also creating opportunities in other respects, as technology means anyone can seek growth funding on a platform.
Comments / 0