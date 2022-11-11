Read full article on original website
Jasper Community Arts seeking pieces for upcoming exhibit honoring Tom Schum
Jasper Community Arts is searching for original artwork by Jasper artist Tom Schum to include on display in the upcoming gallery exhibit ‘Honoring Tom Schum’ this coming January and February of 2023. The exhibit will be on display from January 5 through February 26, 2023. A Gallery Reception will take place on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.
Christmas at the Dubois County Museum kicks off this week
The Dubois County Museum kicks off the 2022 Christmas season on Thursday, November 17,, 2022, with its opening of The Festival of Trees. The museum will be open from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. to give visitors the opportunity for a free evening to view the sixteen trimmed Christmas trees decorated by representatives from the county communities.
Dubois County Disabled American Veterans hosting Christmas dinner
The annual Christmas dinner for members and guests of DAV Chapter #77 will be held Thursday, December 8th, beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST at VFW Post #673 located at 3131 Newton Street Jasper. A program will follow the meal. Please RSVP by calling 812-630-3029, Auxiliary President Donna Brittingham, by December...
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
Spring Mill Inn at Indiana state park closes for $10M in renovations
MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — An state park’s inn closed Monday for a $10 million modernization project, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in social media posts. Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park is expected to reopen by March 2024, according to a website for the project.
New Crumbl Cookies location holding grand opening in Owensboro on Friday
A new spot for sweets will hold its grand opening in Owensboro, Kentucky on Friday. An all-new Crumbl Cookies location will be opening at 3250 Haden Rd. The desert store's grand opening will kick off at 8 a.m. Friday, with the store remaining open to customers until midnight. Officials with...
Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload
After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana
If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
Firewood cutting permits available at Lincoln State Park
The public is invited to cut up and remove certain downed trees at Lincoln State Park for firewood. Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrates rebranding at Newburgh headquarters
Officials with Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrated the rebrand launch of the Heritage Headquarters/Bell Oaks Branch in Newburgh, Indiana on Monday. New signage was unveiled at the Newburgh headquarters Monday, with the celebration also featuring Tom’s Coffee Truck, cookies, giveaways, and more. Officials with the credit union say they'll...
Wilma R. Cary, 89, Birdseye
Wilma R. Cary, 89, of Birdseye, passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at The Waters of Huntingburg. She was born April 14, 1933, in Boonville, Ind., to Roy and Dorothy (Adams) Parker. She married Henry A. Cary on July 23, 1949. Henry managed the Heinold Hog...
Family Dollar set to close in Huntingburg
The Family Dollar store at 705 N. Main Street in Huntingburg is closing on Dec. 17. The store carries a wide assortment of items, including cleaning supplies, discount groceries, and seasonal items and toys, as well as kitchen essentials, laundry supplies, and food and beverages, including the basics like milk, eggs, and bread.
Frances Imogene “Jean” Powell, 95, Huntingburg
Frances Imogene “Jean” Powell, 95, of Huntingburg, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. She was born December 29, 1926, in Duff, Indiana, to Frank and Ruth (Bailey) Heowner. She married Jack Herald Powell on April 25, 1944, in Morganfield, Kentucky.
Bromm and Schepers attend Rotary Youth Leadership Awards
The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently sponsored two Dubois County high school students to the 2022 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) at Bradford Woods. This year’s chosen attendees were Carson Bromm, a junior at Southridge High School, and Ruby Schepers, a junior at Forest Park Jr/Sr High School.
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
Ellen Diane Mathies, 72, Jasper
Ellen Diane Mathies, 72, of Jasper, passed away at 4:53 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Diane was born in Loogootee, Indiana, on June 28, 1950, to Willis and Mary Hembree. She married Allen J. Mathies on...
Sharon K. Lechner, 65, Jasper
Sharon K. Lechner, 65, of Jasper, passed away at 8:46 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Sharon was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on December 20, 1956, to Linus W. and Marcella C. (Messmer) Oeding. She married Terry Lechner on October 21, 1978, in...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Weather Service rounds up Saturday's early snow totals
The National Weather Service office in Paducah has rounded up Saturday's snow reports from four states. Most of the snow fell in just 1 to 3 hours between 2 AM and 8 AM. That burst brought accumulations from just a dusting in a few spots to three inches in other places.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
