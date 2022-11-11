ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

News 4’s Chelsea Lovell named Miss Buffalo; winners join Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2023 Miss Buffalo competition took place Saturday night at Bennett High School and five winners were crowned who will move on to the Miss New York competition. News 4’s Chelsea Lovell headlined the list of winners after being crowned Miss Buffalo. The complete list of winners includes: Chelsea Lovell, Miss […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Cardinal O'Hara's craft, vendor show to benefit senior class

A holiday craft and vendor show will kick off the Christmas season at Cardinal O’Hara High School on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the school, 39 O’Hara Road, Town of Tonawanda. “The show will feature unusual and unique Christmas gifts among many other items,” chairman Rena Hoffman said.
TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

Four NW musicians selected for All-State Choir

Four Niagara Wheatfield Central School District Choir students were selected to perform in the New York State Area-All State Choir for 2022. These students were selected based on their audition results last spring, where they each performed for a formal evaluation. The students joined other selected students from all school districts across Western New York for a performance weekend held at Akron High School on Nov. 4-5.
AKRON, NY
buffaloscoop.com

Pacific Underground Catering to host two holiday events

Pacific Underground Catering (PUC), located at 700 Main St. in East Aurora, will host two holiday events during the month of November. On Friday, Nov. 18, PUC will host an opening reception for the Roycroft Campus Arts & Craftsmen Guild’s Holiday Exhibit from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and the exhibit will be on display from Nov. 16 through Jan. 5. Stop in and meet the talented local artists on Nov. 18!
EAST AURORA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Perry's Ice Cream: ESD announces support for ice cream manufacturer's expansion in Erie County

Perry’s Ice Cream Co.’s $18 million project will add a 20,000-square-foot facility, state-of-the-art machinery, and create new jobs. Earlier this week, Empire State Development announced Perry’s Ice Cream Company Inc. is expanding its production capabilities to meet the growth of the novelty market, adding 20,000-square-feet to its manufacturing facility in the Village of Akron. To better accommodate the growing demand for frozen Greek yogurt novelties, Perry’s will also purchase new machinery and equipment. The company has committed to creating up to 15 new jobs as part of the expansion project; 370 jobs will be retained.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Jingle Barn Holiday Market, a FREE event!

FREE EVENT & opportunity to support our amazing local small businesses!. Come out and meet the community! Our 2nd annual Holiday Market featuring local vendors who make amazing products, locally. We invite you to support local small businesses in this holiday shopping event to get a head start for the holidays! Vendor list:
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York

Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?

The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

2022 Roycroft Artisan Winter Festival

Fans of the Arts and Crafts movement in the US, will be happy to hear that the Roycroft Artisan Winter Festival is taking place on December 3 and 4 at The Hampton Inn, 49 Olean St, in East Aurora, NY (10am-5pm). This is an incredible opportunity to see, firsthand, the...
EAST AURORA, NY
buffaloscoop.com

West Seneca Chamber encourages residents to eat, shop and play local this holiday season

The West Seneca Chamber of Commerce would like to encourage residents to make a special effort to eat, shop and play in their own neighborhood this holiday season!. “We want to remind people that small businesses are the backbone of our community, so we are pushing our Eat, Shop & Play Local campaign this holiday season,” said Joe Kirchmyer, executive director of the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce. “For some local businesses, the holiday season can make or break their entire year, so it’s important that we support them as frequently as possible. I encourage everyone to consider buying gifts and gift cards within our community during this holiday season and beyond.”
WEST SENECA, NY

