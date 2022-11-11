Read full article on original website
stepoutbuffalo.com
Head to the Roycroft Campus This Season for Their Holiday Craft Show, Handmade Gifts, & Getaway Packages
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. It’s officially that time of year where snow flurries are just around the corner and the chaos of the holidays commence. To help you get a head start on your holiday festivities is the Roycroft Campus.
Local Western New York TV Reporter Named Miss Buffalo
A familiar face here in Western New York will now represent the City of Buffalo in the Miss New York pageant. Over the weekend, morning news and traffic reporter Chelsea Lovell who works for WIVB Channel 4 recently was named Miss Buffalo. Lovell, who grew up in Queens, New York...
wnypapers.com
Cardinal O'Hara's craft, vendor show to benefit senior class
A holiday craft and vendor show will kick off the Christmas season at Cardinal O’Hara High School on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the school, 39 O’Hara Road, Town of Tonawanda. “The show will feature unusual and unique Christmas gifts among many other items,” chairman Rena Hoffman said.
wnypapers.com
Four NW musicians selected for All-State Choir
Four Niagara Wheatfield Central School District Choir students were selected to perform in the New York State Area-All State Choir for 2022. These students were selected based on their audition results last spring, where they each performed for a formal evaluation. The students joined other selected students from all school districts across Western New York for a performance weekend held at Akron High School on Nov. 4-5.
buffaloscoop.com
Pacific Underground Catering to host two holiday events
Pacific Underground Catering (PUC), located at 700 Main St. in East Aurora, will host two holiday events during the month of November. On Friday, Nov. 18, PUC will host an opening reception for the Roycroft Campus Arts & Craftsmen Guild’s Holiday Exhibit from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and the exhibit will be on display from Nov. 16 through Jan. 5. Stop in and meet the talented local artists on Nov. 18!
WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
wnypapers.com
Perry's Ice Cream: ESD announces support for ice cream manufacturer's expansion in Erie County
Perry’s Ice Cream Co.’s $18 million project will add a 20,000-square-foot facility, state-of-the-art machinery, and create new jobs. Earlier this week, Empire State Development announced Perry’s Ice Cream Company Inc. is expanding its production capabilities to meet the growth of the novelty market, adding 20,000-square-feet to its manufacturing facility in the Village of Akron. To better accommodate the growing demand for frozen Greek yogurt novelties, Perry’s will also purchase new machinery and equipment. The company has committed to creating up to 15 new jobs as part of the expansion project; 370 jobs will be retained.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Jingle Barn Holiday Market, a FREE event!
FREE EVENT & opportunity to support our amazing local small businesses!. Come out and meet the community! Our 2nd annual Holiday Market featuring local vendors who make amazing products, locally. We invite you to support local small businesses in this holiday shopping event to get a head start for the holidays! Vendor list:
Need A Turkey? Sign Up Now To Get One For Free Tomorrow In Buffalo
Do you need a turkey for Thanksgiving? You can sign up for one FREE tomorrow, but only about 100 slots are left. The William-Emslie YMCA will be giving away turkeys tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:30 pm. Join the William-Emslie Family YMCA for a very special Thanksgiving...
A neighborhood fights to prevent a methadone clinic from opening nearby.
Plans to open a methadone clinic in Buffalo include busing hundreds in from Cattaraugus County. Neighbors say they are concerned for their safety.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win a Date Night Overnight Stay & Dinner for Two from Sheraton Niagara Falls
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Sheraton Niagara Falls to give away a Date Night Overnight Stay and Dinner for Two ($599 value)!. The winner for this giveaway will...
Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York
Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?
The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
buffalorising.com
2022 Roycroft Artisan Winter Festival
Fans of the Arts and Crafts movement in the US, will be happy to hear that the Roycroft Artisan Winter Festival is taking place on December 3 and 4 at The Hampton Inn, 49 Olean St, in East Aurora, NY (10am-5pm). This is an incredible opportunity to see, firsthand, the...
buffaloscoop.com
West Seneca Chamber encourages residents to eat, shop and play local this holiday season
The West Seneca Chamber of Commerce would like to encourage residents to make a special effort to eat, shop and play in their own neighborhood this holiday season!. “We want to remind people that small businesses are the backbone of our community, so we are pushing our Eat, Shop & Play Local campaign this holiday season,” said Joe Kirchmyer, executive director of the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce. “For some local businesses, the holiday season can make or break their entire year, so it’s important that we support them as frequently as possible. I encourage everyone to consider buying gifts and gift cards within our community during this holiday season and beyond.”
