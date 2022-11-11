Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
Related
wbiw.com
Mitchell Parks Board hosting its first annual Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 3
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Parks Board is excited to host its first annual Christmas Market, complete with breakfast with Santa!. The event will be held on Saturday, December 3 at the Mitchell Community Building from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Children 12 and under can visit Santa, enjoy muffins...
WTHR
LIST: Winter events, holiday activities in central Indiana that you don't want to miss
Make the most of the winter season by trying out some of the best cold-weather activities central Indiana has to offer. If you needed a sign — or maybe a gentle nudge — to season the day this winter, this is it. The holiday season has finally arrived!...
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Cancer Patient Services hosting a Christmas Tour of Homes is Sunday, December 4
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Cancer Patient Services will host its annual Christmas Tour of Homes on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Those wishing to attend can purchase tickets prior to the event from the Twelve Months of Christmas at 915 15th Street or at Copy Trolley at 2319 Mitchell Road. Tickets are $20.
WISH-TV
Spring Mill Inn at Indiana state park closes for $10M in renovations
MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — An state park’s inn closed Monday for a $10 million modernization project, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in social media posts. Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park is expected to reopen by March 2024, according to a website for the project.
Fox 59
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
Fox 59
The Workingman’s Friend named Indy’s Best Burger
Well done, Indy’s Best voters! You’ve picked The Workingman’s Friend as Indy’s Best Burger. The longtime establishment is no stranger to accolades: It’s also been named the best burger in Indiana by both Food & Wine and Yelp. “I don’t really know. I don’t do...
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
WISH-TV
More snow accumulation possible Tuesday, Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After starting the workweek dry, we will track another chance for accumulating snow through Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, frigid air will begin to tightened its grip further. Monday night: Another cold November night under mostly cloudy skies is ahead. The early onset of our next system...
Fox 59
Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks
We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
Pat Sullivan: Winterizing your home's exterior
INDIANAPOLIS — Winter weather has arrived in central Indiana and it's time to make sure your home is ready for freezing temperatures. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware & Garden has advice on how to get the outside of your house ready for winter. Perhaps the easiest and most important...
wbiw.com
The Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will meet tonight at 6 p.m.
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will meet today at 6 p.m. in the Administration Conference Room at 441 North 8th Street in Mitchell. 1. Request Approval of the following Minutes Regular Session – October 17, 2022. 2. Request Approval of the Following Financial Report.
Snow plows on standby as more winter weather expected
INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are at the ready as central Indiana expects more winter weather Monday night. The first measurable snowfall of the season comes Saturday and with it unseasonably cold temperatures. With the chillier conditions, roads may turn slick with the winter precipitation. Hamilton County EMA Dep. Director Ryan Tennessen said this past Saturday […]
wrtv.com
Man dies after fire at Bloomington assisted living community
BLOOMINGTON — The Monroe County Coroner says one man died from his injuries after a fire at a Bloomington assisted living community. The fire happened Saturday morning at Evergreen Village, located off of S. Heirloom Drive. Coroner Joani Stalcup identified the man as Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington. Harper's...
WTHR
We all need to hand over our leftover pumpkins to these rescue pigs — immediately
BROWNSBURG, Ind — If you’re thinking of tossing your old Halloween pumpkins in the trash - hold up. An adorable group of rescue animals will gladly take them off your hands!. Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary is a rescue group in Brownsburg. Founded in 2017, the nonprofit...
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech Community College Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday
BLOOMINGTON – The Campus Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington will meet at Ivy Tech in the Connie and Steve Ferguson Academic Building, in Lamkin Hall located at 200 Daniels Way, in Bloomington on Tuesday, November 15th. The meeting is open to the public that is...
WTHI
One of Indiana's only salt therapy caves opens in Parke County
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County. Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana. Steve Brucken and his wife opened the...
wbiw.com
Obituary: H. Stanley “Buster” Nicholson
H. Stanley “Buster” Nicholson, 82, of Heltonville passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 3:40 p.m. at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Lawrence County on March 22, 1940, to Ambrose Nicholson and Anna Mae (Boone) Nicholson. Buster married Mattie Ann Sowders on April 18, 1964, and she survives.
Indiana Daily Student
More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington
A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
cbs4indy.com
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
Comments / 0