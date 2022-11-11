Read full article on original website
Here is what Head Coach Carnell Williams said following the Texas A&M game
Cadillac speaks on Auburn pulling out a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M.
U.S. Air Force veteran honored with house repairs by Synovus, ceremony by House of Heroes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Thursday, a team of Synovus volunteers, wearing red shirts, did minor repairs to the house of Senior Airman Rochelle Neal, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Around noon, they and representatives from House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Valley Chapter, Inc. (HOH-CVC) held a ceremony to honor Neal’s service. “We did repair some […]
Muscogee County School District closes offices and schools for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District is closing its offices and schools on Friday, Nov. 11. A Facebook post says the closure is in observance of Veterans Day. To find out more on what’s happening in your area, visit WRBL’s local news page.
LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
Auburn football: Pac-12 head coach potentially using AU in contract talks
According to Auburn Daily’s Lance Dawe, Dan Lanning is still in talks with Auburn football about making the jump to the SEC — but Dawe added that those talks may be merely utilitarian to get more money from Oregon on his next deal. Lanning was initially linked to...
Columbus Civic Center to host Thanksgiving food drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Feeding the Valley, the Columbus Civic Center will hold its third annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Columbus Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins says the drive starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Food distribution will be in […]
Top HC candidate tweets message Tiger fans take as sign of Auburn interest
It was a big day for Auburn football on November 12, as the Tigers took down Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium to win their first game since September 24 when Mizzou refused to beat AU and send Bryan Harsin packing when it had the chance. Harsin was fired on October...
Check out Auburn’s new $91.9 million football performance center
Auburn football has a new home. The program on Friday unveiled the new Woltosz Football Performance Center, the Tigers’ $91.9 million football-specific facility that began construction in March 2021 and was recently completed. The team is expected to move in “soon,” but not before the end of the regular season.
247Sports
VIDEO: Auburn Tiger Walk before Texas A&M game
AUBURN, Alabama—Saturday is the first home game for interim head coach Cadillac Williams and the crowd was already at a fever pitch hours before kickoff when the Auburn Tigers rolled into Jordan-Hare Stadium with an energetic Tiger Walk. With several former teammates, thousands of fans and dozens of recruits in attendance, Auburn is looking to end a five-game losing streak against Texas A&M in a 6:30 p.m. start on the SEC Network.
WTVM
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: A story about Auburn, the place of dreams you didn’t even know to dream
Imagine what it was like for Ronnie Brown last Saturday, standing in the locker room in Starkville and watching his partner, his buddy, his old running dog, Carnell Williams, deliver the pregame speech. Who’d have thought?. Never Cadillac. “I’ve got to be honest with everybody: This was never a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn fans roll Toomer's Corner after first win of Cadillac Williams era
It’s been a tough season for Auburn. The Tigers started 3-6 and parted ways with Bryan Harsin at the end of October. Auburn, however, had reason to celebrate Saturday night. It beat visiting Texas A&M 13-10 to get its 4th win of the season. It was also the 1st...
“Lack of Exposure,” Piedmont reports as the leading cause of increasing influenza cases in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia remains in the purple level for high flu cases, according to data provided by the CDC. Columbus is also experiencing a continuous increase in influenza cases, which Piedmont doctors claim are caused by lack of exposure. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many restrictions implemented by the CDC may have indirectly led […]
The best photos from Auburn's win over Texas AM
Here are some incredible shots from an incredible night inside Jordan Hare Stadium.
Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay: A Gallery Of ‘Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming
Compilation of sun-kissed stunners who slayed and parlayed At Tuskegee's Homecoming in the heart of Tuskegee, Alabama
WTVM
Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
WATCH LIVE: Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald tracks Nicole’s impact on the south east
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald takes a look at Nicole’s impact through our region.
WTVM
11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade to be held Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Veterans Day is here, and the Tri-City is gearing up to celebrate and honor those who’ve served. The 11th Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Several organizations, bands, military personnel and city representative will be featured...
WTVM
Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
wrbl.com
Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
