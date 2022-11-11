ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WRBL News 3

LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Civic Center to host Thanksgiving food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Feeding the Valley, the Columbus Civic Center will hold its third annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Columbus Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins says the drive starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Food distribution will be in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Check out Auburn’s new $91.9 million football performance center

Auburn football has a new home. The program on Friday unveiled the new Woltosz Football Performance Center, the Tigers’ $91.9 million football-specific facility that began construction in March 2021 and was recently completed. The team is expected to move in “soon,” but not before the end of the regular season.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

VIDEO: Auburn Tiger Walk before Texas A&M game

AUBURN, Alabama—Saturday is the first home game for interim head coach Cadillac Williams and the crowd was already at a fever pitch hours before kickoff when the Auburn Tigers rolled into Jordan-Hare Stadium with an energetic Tiger Walk. With several former teammates, thousands of fans and dozens of recruits in attendance, Auburn is looking to end a five-game losing streak against Texas A&M in a 6:30 p.m. start on the SEC Network.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

“Lack of Exposure,” Piedmont reports as the leading cause of increasing influenza cases in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia remains in the purple level for high flu cases, according to data provided by the CDC. Columbus is also experiencing a continuous increase in influenza cases, which Piedmont doctors claim are caused by lack of exposure. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many restrictions implemented by the CDC may have indirectly led […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade to be held Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Veterans Day is here, and the Tri-City is gearing up to celebrate and honor those who’ve served. The 11th Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Several organizations, bands, military personnel and city representative will be featured...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
COLUMBUS, GA

