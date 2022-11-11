ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youth basketball tournament brings kids of all abilities together

By Chris Bovia
 4 days ago
Young athletes will hit the court November 19th and 20th for Mary Free Bed's Junior Wheelchair Basketball Tournament!

It's the 23rd year for the Keep up the Pace Tournament , featuring teams of boys and girls ages 7-18, helping kids with physical disabilities stay active and build confidence while creating a community with kids their own age.

Games will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday.

The free event is open to the public, so head down to the Mary Free Bed YMCA on Burton to get in on the action!

