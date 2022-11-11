ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

“Lets Talk Turkey” at These 11 Upstate New York Turkey Farms

It is about that time that we start to "talk turkey" in Upstate New York. With the advent of Thanksgiving Day, everybody's thoughts typically turn to turkey. Well, almost everybody. It's not completely uncommon for families to try a little something different instead of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. As for this writer, it was always delicious Italian on Thanksgiving day for dinner. In fact, I was really a lot older before I realized what this whole "turkey thing" was about. Now, I can't wait for a big bird on Turkey Day.
Heavy Rain & Wind for Veterans’ Day in Twin Tiers

The Twin Tiers could be in for over two inches of rain as the remains of hurricane Nicole move up the east coast. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton advises that moderate to heavy rain is likely to impact much of Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania Friday, November 11 into early Saturday, November 12.
BINGHAMTON, NY
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns

New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York

Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
CORNING, NY
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days

As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
MICHIGAN STATE
Helio Health Gets NYS $ For Binghamton Housing Development

A Binghamton program that provides addiction recovery and health services is getting millions of dollars from New York State to develop 54 units of permanent supportive housing for veterans and individuals with mental illness or substance use disorder. Governor Kathy Hochul on November 10 announced Helio Health was being awarded...
BINGHAMTON, NY
New York Animal Shelters Get $5 Million Investment for Upgrades

In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nearly $5 million had been awarded to animal shelters in the state to make improvements to living conditions and medical care. Nearly $5 million was awarded to 17 non-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the...
How Safe Is The NY Youth Firearm Hunting Program? [STATS]

It's that time of year for deer hunting season. The Southern Tier is a part of the Southern Zone of New York. Deer season began with early bowhunting on October 1st and goes through November 18th. Crossbow began on November 5th and runs through the 18th as well. Regular deer...
Broome Voters Take a Hard-Right, Bucking Statewide Trends

Broome County voters were apparently seeing red when they headed to the polls November 8, filling in the black circle next to the names of many Republican candidates. In the race for New York Governor, Broome County went against the average in the rest of the state backing the Republican/ Conservative challenger to sitting Governor, Democrat Kathy Hochul, who is actually the projected winner of the Governor's race.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
When Do Political Signs Have To Be Taken Down After an Election in New York?

Election signs started popping up around New York weeks before Tuesday's election and although some have been taken down, many remain standing. Believe it or not, political signs are actually fairly strongly governed with each state issuing its own rules regarding when the signs are allowed to first be displayed, where they can be placed, and when they must be removed.
NEW YORK STATE
Binghamton, NY
