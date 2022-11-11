Read full article on original website
The finishing touches are being applied to a massive indoor sports facility erected at the site of an air-supported dome that collapsed in the town of Union. Bob Kashou, owner of the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex, said he's excited that work on the structure in Choconut Center is almost wrapped up.
Every year where I camp, they have several fun weekend activities. And one of them is painting a metal star. A couple of years ago, my wife took part in an activity where you get to paint whatever you want on the star. She did a great job (hard to...
It is about that time that we start to "talk turkey" in Upstate New York. With the advent of Thanksgiving Day, everybody's thoughts typically turn to turkey. Well, almost everybody. It's not completely uncommon for families to try a little something different instead of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. As for this writer, it was always delicious Italian on Thanksgiving day for dinner. In fact, I was really a lot older before I realized what this whole "turkey thing" was about. Now, I can't wait for a big bird on Turkey Day.
I grew up on bologna. My siblings and I brought our lunch to school. Having the school-prepared lunch was a rarity. Once in a while, I would get a nickel or a dime for a bag of Wise potato chips or my favorite - Neopolitan ice cream square. Bologna Every...
The Twin Tiers could be in for over two inches of rain as the remains of hurricane Nicole move up the east coast. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton advises that moderate to heavy rain is likely to impact much of Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania Friday, November 11 into early Saturday, November 12.
The Town of Union Economic Development office has over a million dollars to help spur business development in the western part of Broome County. The Union E.D.O. has set up a new $1.5-million grant program using money from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. According to a news release from...
New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
Take a drive down many streets in the Southern Tier and you'll see the leaves that have been raked to the side of the road. I didn't realize for the longest time that they were supposed to be there because the village/town would come by and pick them up. Where...
A vital water pipeline that supplies the Glendale and West Corners sections of the town of Union is being replaced. The critical line that crosses Nanticoke Creek between West Endicott and Glendale Park broke in April of last year. Endicott water distribution supervisor Jeff Cheney said a new 12-inch line...
I spend many weekends and vacations during the warm(er) months at a campground where I have a travel trailer. It's my getaway for a six-month period. Now that the season is over, I anxiously await May 1st, 2023. Spending time in the country is so amazing, especially for those of...
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
A Binghamton program that provides addiction recovery and health services is getting millions of dollars from New York State to develop 54 units of permanent supportive housing for veterans and individuals with mental illness or substance use disorder. Governor Kathy Hochul on November 10 announced Helio Health was being awarded...
In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nearly $5 million had been awarded to animal shelters in the state to make improvements to living conditions and medical care. Nearly $5 million was awarded to 17 non-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the...
It's that time of year for deer hunting season. The Southern Tier is a part of the Southern Zone of New York. Deer season began with early bowhunting on October 1st and goes through November 18th. Crossbow began on November 5th and runs through the 18th as well. Regular deer...
Broome County voters were apparently seeing red when they headed to the polls November 8, filling in the black circle next to the names of many Republican candidates. In the race for New York Governor, Broome County went against the average in the rest of the state backing the Republican/ Conservative challenger to sitting Governor, Democrat Kathy Hochul, who is actually the projected winner of the Governor's race.
When Kathy Hochul stepped into the governor role approximately 14 months ago, everyone seemed to have a critique. One of the most common lines was: “New York did not elect you. You just got lucky.”. After 14 months of serving as the Governor of New York, Hochul was able...
Election signs started popping up around New York weeks before Tuesday's election and although some have been taken down, many remain standing. Believe it or not, political signs are actually fairly strongly governed with each state issuing its own rules regarding when the signs are allowed to first be displayed, where they can be placed, and when they must be removed.
According to a report by Matt Katz of Gothamist, Incarcerated Individuals in the New York have lost another connection to the outside world, this time in the form of free electronic tablets. According to the report, the contract between the Department of Corrections and the provider of the tablet, APDS,...
It's been a week since he joined our family and we still can't believe that we are the proud owners of the most adorable, cuddly, well-behaved puppy in the world. We are completely head over heels in love!. I haven't had a dog since I was a little girl and...
