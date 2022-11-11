Read full article on original website
Why Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Still Aren’t Married After 10 Years of Dating
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have had a long relationship. However, despite being together for 10 years, some fans wonder why they are not married.
Dallas Cowboys deserve to lose, but this time Mike McCarthy should blast those refs
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Cowboys BREAKING: New RB Moves to Roster; Tony Pollard 'The Man' Over Injured Ezekiel Elliott at Packers?
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard continues to prove why he's deserving of being a No. 1 option in the NFL. Coach Mike McCarthy has taken notice ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Lakers: Why Is Ex-Laker Dwight Howard In Taiwan While Ex-Laker DeAndre Jordan Is Backing Up Nikola Jokic?
Do NBA teams just hate Dwight Howard that much?
Odell Beckham Jr. expects to sign with a team by the end of the month
Odell Beckham Jr. would like to whittle down his current list of potential teams -- which includes the Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs, Giants and 49ers -- as soon as possible and have a decision by the end of this month. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The rumors have been swirling...
Zion Williamson Boldly Claims He'll Pay The Fines If Any Of His Teammates Get Technical Fouls
Williamson said he loved the energy his team brought to the table every single game.
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
"We've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can." - Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss at Green Bay.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game
The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies
Andre Iguodala reveals the state of his relationship with Ja Morant and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
Odell Beckham Jr. Visits with GM (But Not Cowboys GM - Yet)
NOV 12 OBJ VISITS WITH GM Great news ... except the visit wasn't (yet) with the Dallas Cowboys GM. According to Bills standout Von Miller, that visit has occurred by phone in Buffalo. I’ve had him on the phone with the general manager,'' Miller said this week. "(Buffalo GM Brandon)...
Kawhi Leonard ‘Looked Pretty Good’ in 5-on-5 Work
View the original article to see embedded media. There's still no timetable on when Kawhi Leonard will return to the Clippers, but he's been working his way through his setback and looks pretty good so far. Clippers head coach Ty Lue addressed the media about Leonard's potential return; there wasn't...
Odell Beckham Jr. Announces He Is Suing Nike
The free agent wide receiver said the company did “not honor its commitments” to him.
Hot Take Tuesday: Julius Brents is a First Round Talent
NFL Draft Bible's Jack Borowsky explains why the Wildcats' cornerback will be a first round pick in the 2023 draft.
Titans open as road underdogs to Packers for Week 11
TEN +145 O 41.5 (-112) The Titans come into this game winners of six of their last seven. Tennessee had its five-game winning streak snapped in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs but rebounded with a 17-10 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 10. Despite all their issues...
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry shouts out UConn's Azzi Fudd on Friday
Shortly after dropping 40 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry paid tribute to a fellow sharpshooter and friend in the college ranks: UConn Huskies women's basketball star Azzi Fudd. Curry -- an ardent support...
