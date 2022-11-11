Read full article on original website
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
Enjoy thousands of holiday lights at this NJ holiday walk
It’s that time of year again when holiday light displays take center stage. One of New Jersey’s best is Millburn’s Taylor Park starting Nov. 20. Officially known as the Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Winter Carnival, the official lighting of the park takes place on 5:30 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Along with the lighting of thousands of twinkling lights, there will be food, music, and even possibly Santa Claus.
Martel’s Christmas Wonderland in Hamilton, NJ Sets Opening Date for 2022
The Martel family in Hamilton Township, NJ (Mercer County), has announced that they will once again open their famous Christmas house for the holiday season for all to see. The tradition continues. I know you're excited. The family's latest Facebook post reveals the Christmas cheer on Philips Avenue will begin...
The Salvation Army NJ is desperate for red kettle volunteers this holiday season
As everyone prepares for the upcoming holidays, rest assured, after being sidelined for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Kettles and bells of The Salvation Army NJ Division will be out and about in full force. Therefore, they desperately need volunteers to help man the kettles and...
Bethlehem’s Christmas huts open ahead of tree-lighting and start of Christkindlmarkt
The weather outside was more fair than frightful, with a balmy high in the upper 60s Saturday, but it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem. The expanded Christmas City Village opened Thursday with 15 vendor huts greeting shoppers along Main Street. Groups maneuvered between participants on an afternoon Holiday Cocktail Trail.
8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
More Fun Galactic Snow Tubing About Two Hours from New Jersey
Cosmic Bowling was one of the best things to do growing up. The game was somehow more fun when the room was dark and lit by brightly colored lights, and everyone's favorite music was playing in the background. What is Galactic Snow Tubing?. The newest craze of light up snow...
Macaroni and cheese festival debuts in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — From butternut squash to lobster, these are all ingredients featured in some of the dishes competing in a Mac and Cheese Festival. Twenty-four restaurants throughout the Poconos competed against each other. All while raising money to support veterans in Monroe county. "You know it's a popular...
15 of the best Christmas festivals to attend in NJ in 2022
Chilly temperatures, mittens, hot cocoa, twinkling lights, the fresh smell of evergreen and holly…. The holidays are in the air in New Jersey and it’s time to grab the family and some friends and celebrate all the state has to offer. Here are 15 of some of the...
TikTok video helps Walmart worker in NJ pay off house, retire
HACKETTSTOWN — It could be the plot of a Hallmark Christmas movie. A TikTok video of a dejected-looking 81-year-old woman in a Walmart breakroom that went viral led to a GoFundMe page that has helped her pay her mortgage allowing her to retire. In a series of videos on...
‘It had to come eventually.’ Residents brace for possibility of wintry weather
It’s been a little more than a week since New Jersey saw record-breaking warm temperatures and now the Garden State is bracing for the cold. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the state through Tuesday at 9 a.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sussex County until Wednesday morning.
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
This Labyrinth In the Middle of the Woods Is So Magical
Though be careful, it could be a fae trap.
New Lehigh Home Depot To Open By Summer 2023
A new Home Depot is slated to open in Lehigh County sometime in summer 2023, developers have announced. Workers broke ground at the site of the new store in Lower Macungie Township on Monday, Nov. 14, said development company RD Management. The 136,000-square-foot store will include a full garden department,...
Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year. According to their Facebook page:. maman is a café, bakery and...
New Italian Restaurant Sets Opening Date in Lambertville, NJ
I have some exciting news. After some unexpected delays, the opening date has been set for the new Italian restaurant in the old Liberty Hall in Lambertville. You're finally going to get to sit at the Tavola Rustica on Tuesday, November 22nd. You know what that is, right?. Tavola Rustica...
Amazing! The deepest cave in New Jersey
Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia"? That is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in New Jersey. We...
Manahawkin, NJ Teen Found Dead at Recycling Plant in Pennsylvania
A 19-year-old from Manahawkin was found dead at a recycling plant in Pennsylvania after walking off from a house party near Kutztown University. Kellen Bischoff, in Kutztown visiting a family member, wandered off alone in the early Saturday morning hours, CBS News reports. Bischoff reportedly ended up behind a Dollar...
These Bucks County Towns Have Some of the Most Expensive Homes in Pennsylvania
Several local towns and boroughs in Bucks County recently made the list for having some of the most expensive homes in the state. Staff writers at Stacker wrote about the local homes. With data collected from Zillow, these are some of the local areas that have the most expensive housing,...
Rare Birds Seen Locally
CHURCHVILLE, Pa. -- A number of rare birds ---a Greater White fronted Goose, Long-billed Dowitcher and Eared Grebe, among them -- were spotted in Bucks County, Pa., in the first week of November, an ornithology organization has confirmed.
Residents in 18 apartments forced from homes after overnight Essex County fire
The flames were contained to the unit where the fire began, but billowing smoke has made the rest of the building unlivable for the time being.
