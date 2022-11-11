ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Enjoy thousands of holiday lights at this NJ holiday walk

It’s that time of year again when holiday light displays take center stage. One of New Jersey’s best is Millburn’s Taylor Park starting Nov. 20. Officially known as the Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Winter Carnival, the official lighting of the park takes place on 5:30 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Along with the lighting of thousands of twinkling lights, there will be food, music, and even possibly Santa Claus.
MILLBURN, NJ
94.3 The Point

8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Newswatch 16

Macaroni and cheese festival debuts in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — From butternut squash to lobster, these are all ingredients featured in some of the dishes competing in a Mac and Cheese Festival. Twenty-four restaurants throughout the Poconos competed against each other. All while raising money to support veterans in Monroe county. "You know it's a popular...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

New Lehigh Home Depot To Open By Summer 2023

A new Home Depot is slated to open in Lehigh County sometime in summer 2023, developers have announced. Workers broke ground at the site of the new store in Lower Macungie Township on Monday, Nov. 14, said development company RD Management. The 136,000-square-foot store will include a full garden department,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Amazing! The deepest cave in New Jersey

Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia"? That is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in New Jersey. We...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Gregory Vellner

Rare Birds Seen Locally

CHURCHVILLE, Pa. -- A number of rare birds ---a Greater White fronted Goose, Long-billed Dowitcher and Eared Grebe, among them -- were spotted in Bucks County, Pa., in the first week of November, an ornithology organization has confirmed.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy