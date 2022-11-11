ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks favored against Utah

The Oregon Ducks are favored against Utah. The No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) opened as 3-point favorites against the No. 10 Utes (8-2, 6-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. Oregon is 7-3 against the spread this season, failing to cover as a...
EUGENE, OR
kvnutalk

Reindeer Express returns to Utah State University – Cache Valley Daily

WELLSVILLE – Utah State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine is bringing back the popular Reindeer Express on Friday, Dec. 2. It will be held at the Animal Science Farm’s Indoor Arena at 3580 South Hwy 89/91 Wellsville. The reindeer are returning. Dr. Isaac Bott, a USU alumnus,...
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident

MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
MOAB, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person killed in a single vehicle crash in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Logan, according to police. Logan police say that a white SUV was spotted upside down in the Logan River by a jogger around the area of 1600 E. Canyon Road at 11 a.m. According to a...
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences

SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived as rife with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principal did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Domestic Violence in Utah: Getting out alive

The prosecution process in a domestic violence case is one that is extremely complex and involves many redundancies and nuances. In some cases, it's proving to be problematic for Utah prosecutors trying to hold attackers accountable.
UTAH STATE

