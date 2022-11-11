Read full article on original website
uvureview.com
Wolverines suffer worst loss in program history after losing 97-27 to the Utes
Utah Valley University’s women’s basketball team (1-1) was dominated 97-27 by the University of Utah Utes on Friday afternoon at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The loss comes as the Wolverines gave up 23 points or more in each quarter and failed to...
Oregon Ducks favored against Utah
The Oregon Ducks are favored against Utah. The No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) opened as 3-point favorites against the No. 10 Utes (8-2, 6-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. Oregon is 7-3 against the spread this season, failing to cover as a...
Bowl projections: Utah, BYU and Utah State’s postseason outlook heading into a key week
National experts weigh in on the bowl outlook for the Utes, Cougars and Aggies heading into a critical Week 12.
ksl.com
Utah native Tony Finau captures Houston Open by 4 strokes, 3rd victory in 7 starts
SALT LAKE CITY — This Tony Finau's on fire. The 33-year-old long driver from Salt Lake City is into the clubhouse with his first win of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, blitzing the field at the Cadence Bank Houston Open for his first victory in his second start. Finau...
American Fork brothers missing for more than 2 weeks could be in southern Utah
Police are searching for three missing siblings out of American Fork who were believed to be headed to southern Utah.
Two freshman lawmakers discuss joining the Utah Senate
When the state legislature convenes for its general session next year, there will be some new lawmakers in the mix.
kvnutalk
Reindeer Express returns to Utah State University – Cache Valley Daily
WELLSVILLE – Utah State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine is bringing back the popular Reindeer Express on Friday, Dec. 2. It will be held at the Animal Science Farm’s Indoor Arena at 3580 South Hwy 89/91 Wellsville. The reindeer are returning. Dr. Isaac Bott, a USU alumnus,...
KUTV
Utah Division of State History moves artifacts across valley for preservation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands historical documents and artifacts including those about Black history, are being relocated to different sites within the Salt Lake Valley. This is being done under the watchful care of the Utah Division of State History. The basement of the Rio Grande...
kjzz.com
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
KUTV
Utah woman dies after SUV rolls down embankment, lands upside down in Logan River
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A woman has died after an SUV was found overturned in the Logan River. Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said they received a call at roughly 11 a.m. Monday from a jogger reporting a car in the river by 1600 East Canyon Road. He said when...
Utah woman dies after SUV flips, crashes in Logan River
A woman was pronounced dead on Monday, Nov. 14 after crashing her car into the Logan River, according to the Logan Police Dept.
kjzz.com
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
The IUP Panel on the midterm election results
Former House Speaker Greg Hughes and former Salt Lake City councilman Charlie Luke provide analysis on the big storylines as part of this week's Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.
Why two housing experts disagree on how much Utah home prices will drop in 2023
In a market characterized by ‘volatility’ and ‘uncertainty,’ Utah housing predictions vary. Looking ahead to 2023 and what it will bring to the housing market, two of Utah’s leading housing experts disagree with each other.
ksl.com
Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident
MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
kslnewsradio.com
One person killed in a single vehicle crash in Logan
LOGAN, Utah — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Logan, according to police. Logan police say that a white SUV was spotted upside down in the Logan River by a jogger around the area of 1600 E. Canyon Road at 11 a.m. According to a...
Latter-day Saint president holds special devotional on temples
The importance of temples to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was brought closer to home Sunday when church President Russell M. Nelson held an hybrid devotional meeting from Salt Lake City. Nelson urged members of the church in Nevada and some parts of California and...
ksl.com
'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences
SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived as rife with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principal did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
Domestic Violence in Utah: Getting out alive
The prosecution process in a domestic violence case is one that is extremely complex and involves many redundancies and nuances. In some cases, it's proving to be problematic for Utah prosecutors trying to hold attackers accountable.
