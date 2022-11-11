Read full article on original website
WTVM
Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
WTVM
11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade to be held Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Veterans Day is here, and the Tri-City is gearing up to celebrate and honor those who’ve served. The 11th Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Several organizations, bands, military personnel and city representative will be featured...
LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
WTVM
Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade set for this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 12, the 11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade will be held. The parade is set to begin at 10:00am, on the corner of Dillingham Street and Broad Street, in Phenix City. Also in Phenix City, the parade will continue down Broad Street, turn right...
Rain showers return Tuesday while remaining below average in the extended forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dry and cool airmass in place across the southeast will hold for another day with very chilly temperatures Monday. Clear and cold through the overnight as temperatures fall again to the mid 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for our northern tier counties for sensitive vegetation. The dry and cool […]
wrbl.com
Nicole’s remnants lift out of the region, and cooler weather builds-in
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-We may have a few isolated showers lingering tomorrow morning with conditions remaining breezy. Readings will warm slightly into the lower 70s with morning lows reaching into the upper 50s. We will start to see a cooling trend on Sunday with readings dipping into the upper 60s and...
Muscogee County School District closes offices and schools for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District is closing its offices and schools on Friday, Nov. 11. A Facebook post says the closure is in observance of Veterans Day. To find out more on what’s happening in your area, visit WRBL’s local news page.
WTVM
Opelika honors vets with Veterans Day breakfast
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - In Opelika, the city hosted a celebration to honor and recognize those who protect our nation, past and present. The morning began with a free breakfast for veterans and their families at the Opelika Public Library. After, a Veterans Day program was held, featuring multiple guest...
WTVM
Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
WTVM
Opelika hold grand opening for new archery park
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A unique new development is coming to east Alabama. The city held its grand opening for the new Community Archery Park, located at Spring Villa Park. Grant money from the Alabama Department of Conservation and National Resources was used to build this new development. It also...
U.S. Air Force veteran honored with house repairs by Synovus, ceremony by House of Heroes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Thursday, a team of Synovus volunteers, wearing red shirts, did minor repairs to the house of Senior Airman Rochelle Neal, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Around noon, they and representatives from House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Valley Chapter, Inc. (HOH-CVC) held a ceremony to honor Neal’s service. “We did repair some […]
Cloudy With Isolated Showers For Saturday, Much Cooler Sunday & Beyond!
TODAY: Saturday morning saw some pretty dense fog around, but that has since diminished and we’re left with mostly cloudy conditions. We could see a little sunshine today, but we could also see a few isolated showers early on. Highs today will top out in the low 70s, but that is a little misleading, because […]
WATCH LIVE: Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald tracks Nicole’s impact on the south east
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald takes a look at Nicole’s impact through our region.
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
“Lack of Exposure,” Piedmont reports as the leading cause of increasing influenza cases in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia remains in the purple level for high flu cases, according to data provided by the CDC. Columbus is also experiencing a continuous increase in influenza cases, which Piedmont doctors claim are caused by lack of exposure. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many restrictions implemented by the CDC may have indirectly led […]
Americus Times-Recorder
Celebrate our brave today and everyday!
Kayden Miller presented her poppy, Brigadier General John Heath, with a special Veterans Day gift handmade by Trina Frazier. Kayden is a fifth grader at Southland Academy. She will be introducing Poppy to her classmates as the speaker for Southland’s Veterans Day program on Monday at 9:00. Thank you for your service Poppy!
WSFA
Macon County Commission Chamber renamed in honor of late chairman
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Commission honored one of its late commission chairmen in a big way. More than 100 community members gathered on North Main Street in Tuskegee for a dedication ceremony Thursday. The County Commission Chamber now bears the name of Jesse L. Upshaw. “Chairman, Jesse...
UPDATE: Critically missing 86 year old located safely
UPDATE 11/10/2022 10:05 p.m.: Bass has been located safely, according to the Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman. Ruby Odom Bass, 86, was last seen on Nov. 10 at around 2 p.m. in the Parkwood Drive area. Police […]
WTVM
Shootings on 24th Street and North Avenue leaves 3 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two shootings on 24th Street and North Avenue in Columbus have left three people injured. According to Columbus police, the incident happened on Nov. 8. Officers say multiple apartments were shot in the area. One female victim was shot in the leg, while the other suffered...
wrbl.com
Front moves through Saturday bringing cooler temps and sunnier skies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remnants of Nicole continue to lift out leaving a few pesky light showers before we see some clearing into the overnight with partly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will remain mild in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday we climb into the low 70s again before...
