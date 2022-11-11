Read full article on original website
In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
It might seem rather harsh but it's always been the way of the NFL, if not all levels of football. Jaylon Johnson played through pain Sunday against the Detroit Lions with an oblique injury. He said as much on WSCR-AM 670 in a weekly spot he has Mondays on the Parkins and Spiegel Show, with guest host Anthony Herron.
