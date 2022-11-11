ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

Stormzy Calls Adele 'Family' and Opens Up About Their Close Friendship (Exclusive)

A big fan and a bigger friend. After long being an outspoken champion of Adele, British artist Stormzy is opening up about their enviable friendship. The "Hide & Seek" artist walked the carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs, at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about their well-documented friendship.

