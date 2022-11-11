Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie Reveals the Fate of Her Female-Led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Spinoff Movie
Not exactly smooth sailing for this spinoff. Margot Robbie has weighed in on plans for a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean sequel series, and it looks like the project has been made to walk the plank. Robbie opened up for a profile interview with Vanity Fairrecently about the long-gestating project,...
'Chappelle’s Show' Characters Come to Westeros in 'House of the Dragon' Parody on 'SNL'
Whenever Dave Chappelle hosts Saturday Night Live, he makes sure to give longtime fans a little treat by bringing back some iconic characters from his famed sketch comedy series Chappelle's Show. This time around, Chappelle once again introduced the segment (just like he used to do on his own show)...
15 Brutally Hysterical Husband And Boyfriend Fails That Have Their Partners Waving The White Flag
These fails aren't pretty, but they sure are hilarious.
Letitia Wright Tells Heartbreaking Story of Finding Out About Chadwick Boseman's Death Via Email
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the cast is remembering the franchise's late star, Chadwick Boseman. Letitia Wright, who plays Boseman's on-screen sister, Shuri, opened up over the weekend in an emotional Q&A following a SAG Awards screening of the new Marvel film. The 29-year-old actress shared the...
'Disenchanted': Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Share What's Good About Playing Bad in Upcoming Sequel (Exclusive)
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph head to the dark side in Disenchanted -- and they couldn't have had a better time!. In the highly anticipated sequel to 2007's Enchanted, Adams reprises her role as Giselle, a fairy-tale princess who comes to the real world and falls in love with a straight-laced, cynical divorce attorney.
Laura Dern Dishes on Her 'White Lotus' Cameo and If She'll Appear in Season 2 (Exclusive)
After making an unexpected cameo in The White Lotus season 2 premiere, Laura Dern is dishing on how the brief part came together -- and if we can expect to see or hear more of her in the upcoming episodes. "Mike White and I made the show Enlightened together and...
Dave Chappelle Focuses 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue on Kanye West Controversy
Dave Chappelle hit the Studio 8H stage over the weekend for his third time as Saturday Night Live host, and tackled one of the hot button issues to captivate the nation in recent weeks -- Kanye "Ye" West's antisemitism controversy. "Before I start tonight, I just wanted to read a...
Laura Dern Spills on Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video Cameo With Taylor Swift (Exclusive)
Laura Dern stunned fans when she appeared alongside Taylor Swift in her “Bejeweled” music video and delivered the very iconic line, “You tired, tacky wench,” as the evil stepmother, in the singer’s reimagined version of Cinderella. For Dern, who accepted the Legend Award at this...
Phoebe Robinson's 'Everything's Trash' Canceled After One Season on Freeform
Freeform has opted not to renew Everything's Trash -- the comedy series starring, written by and executive produced by Phoebe Robinson -- after one season on the network, ET has confirmed. Inspired by Robinson's book of essays with a similar name, Everything's Trash, But It's Okay, the series premiered on...
Stormzy Calls Adele 'Family' and Opens Up About Their Close Friendship (Exclusive)
A big fan and a bigger friend. After long being an outspoken champion of Adele, British artist Stormzy is opening up about their enviable friendship. The "Hide & Seek" artist walked the carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs, at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about their well-documented friendship.
