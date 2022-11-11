ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens Have Reinforced Running Game

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 4 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens running backs struggled last year when J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were lost for the season with knee injuries.

Both Dobbins and Edwards missed substantial time again this season, but Baltimore's running attack is among the best in the NFL with Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill, and Mike Davis carrying the load.

"We have really good running backs; we’ve really developed – because of what happened probably last year and into this year – [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] has done a great job of going out and getting guys," coach John Harbaugh said. "Obviously, Justice came back from the Achilles [injury] really well, we were able to acquire Kenyan Drake, we were able to sign Mike Davis. Those were big for us; those guys are all very high-quality backs in the National Football League."

Entering Week 10, Baltimore has the league's No. 2 running attack, averaging 168.1 yards per game.

Hill is averaging 5.9 yards on 32 carries.

Drake has been a solid addition and leads this unit with 344 yards and three touchdowns.

"I think the blocking is improving, obviously all the reads, all the things we do," Harbaugh said. "We have some good scheme stuff, so give everybody credit; it’s a team effort. Also, he is getting a feel for the way that the schemes work, the footwork. We run a lot of different kind of mid-line footwork schemes that a lot of people don’t use."

Last year, the Ravens signed veterans Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Le'Veon Bell when Dobbins and Edwards were sidelined. Baltimore finished ranked third in the NFL with 145.8 rushing yards per game.

However, quarterback Lamar Jackson deserved most of the credit because he led the Ravens with 767 yards rushing, followed by Freeman (576) and Murray (501).

The Ravens expect both Dobbins and Edwards to return to the lineup in the next several weeks, which will boost the running attack even more.

"J.K. will be back in a few weeks and then Gus will be back next game, so that’s the plan," Harbaugh said. "All that being said, it’s really a group effort. Everybody working on all aspects of the run game because it’s a group effort. You don’t just hand the ball off and the back goes and makes a bunch of yards. It all has to kind of work together. That’s what we’re getting better at. We still have to get a lot better, because we’re not where we want to be yet, but we are improving.”

