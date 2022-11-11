ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia World War II veteran tells story of his two loves

By Wakisha Bailey
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mApFK_0j7CjzLa00

World War II Veteran shares his special love story; marking major milestone 02:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Veterans Day is being celebrated Friday and we have a special story from a man who served our country during World War II.

"It's a love story of Philadelphia," Roland Scarinci said. "She was 17, the most beautiful girl I'd ever seen."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJIwY_0j7CjzLa00
Local World War II veteran tells story of his two loves

Scarinci, a World War II veteran, tells CBS3 about how he met his wife, Gloria.

"It was instant love, I asked her if she would save a dance for me. When I went there, we danced all night," Roland said.

He married Gloria Teti on January 31, 1945, three months after he returned home from fighting in World War II.

To say he was smitten is an understatement.

"Beautiful teeth, they used to take pictures of her teeth in school and beautiful blue eyes. This is a miracle," Roland said.

Gloria was his first love and his country ... a very close second.

"I love America more than you can tell, I just love it to pieces," Roland said.

Following in his older brother's footsteps, he enlisted at the age of 17 with his mother's permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368KE9_0j7CjzLa00
Local World War II veteran tells story of his two loves

He served as a marine for four years in the Pacific Theater and the World War II veteran is a very humble man.

"I'm no hero to begin with, the heroes are laying in the fields, they are the heroes," Roland said.

He adds he did his part, "like everybody else."

The West Philadelphia native still serves, he's constantly helping his community. No matter where he goes, he's always in uniform taking pictures or playing his harmonica.

At 99 years young there's only one thing that keeps him going and it's love. A love for his country and his better half.

"I wouldn't be here today if it hadn't been for my wife Gloria," Roland said.

Just one day after the couple celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary, he lost his first love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnNjW_0j7CjzLa00
Local World War II veteran tells story of his two loves

"Gloria passed away February the 1st," Roland said.

He considers himself lucky, not only for the family that Gloria gave him, but for the one the Marines did as well. He and Gloria had two children and he is a very proud grandpa of two.

Roland will celebrate his 100th birthday in February.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Bucks Antique Store To Appear In 'Pawn Stars Do America'

An antique store in Bucks County will appear on the History Channel, according to its owners. Pickers Junction on Main Street in Sellersville is set to appear in the first season of "Pawn Stars Do America," a travel history show spin-off of hit cable reality series "Pawn Stars," the owners announced in a Facebook post.
SELLERSVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Georgia couple finds comfort in baby grand piano at RMHC

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - We hope you'll join CBS3 on Thursday to "Give a little love" as we present our 13th annual Ronald McDonald House Charities telethon. We'll be raising money to help the four Ronald McDonald houses in our area. Inside each Ronald McDonald house is a community of people who come alongside each other to share pain and triumph.  A couple from Georgia found comfort in new friends and a beautiful baby grand piano. "I saw the piano sitting there, and it had been so long since I had played and I wanted to just sit there and play...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Boy living with neurofibromatosis finds friends at Ronald McDonald House

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Children who are in wheelchairs or have other disabilities often feel different. But, inside the welcoming walls of a Ronald McDonald House, they can be themselves, have fun and make new friends.  9-year-old Aarav Seepeul has been coming to the house every year since he was just 3 years old. The Connect Four champion of the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey found friendship and community at the place.The young champion is living with neurofibromatosis and his doctors back in Trinidad and Tobago didn't know how to treat it.His mom, Neila Seepeul, knew they had...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Coalition pushes to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Supporters pushing to rename Philadelphia's Taney Street to Lecount Street made their voices heard Sunday afternoon. The Rename Taney Coalition gathered petitions from residents who live on the street in Brewerytown.Taney Street is believed to be named for Roger Taney-- the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court who wrote the Dred Scott decision, which held that Black people were not and could never become U.S. citizens.The coalition wants the street renamed in honor of Philadelphia activist and educator Caroline Lecount."Caroline Lecount is Philadelphia's Rosa Parks," Tyrique Glasgow, of the Young Chances Foundation, said. "[She] basically integrated the trolley cart and hosted our education system in Philadelphia. It's essential that we get all of our members on board and our community organizations to have support for the block captains and the youth."Philadelphia city council continues to consider the name change.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly-area Tuskegee Airmen remember their service

HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) -- The Tuskegee Airmen were praised during World War II for protecting the pilots who were performing bombing missions. And in fact, they never lost a bomber. Several original Tuskegee Airmen are from right here in the Delaware Valley.The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African American military aviators in the U.S. Armed Forces. They were fighting two wars at once: World War II, and against Jim Crow laws here on the homefront.Sue Levy-Giles and her sister Stacia are both proud daughters of an original Tuskegee Airman, Maj. Bertram A. Levy. He passed in 2020, the day before Veterans...
HORSHAM, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

George Washington's War Tent at The Museum of the American Revolution

This museum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, tells the story of the American Revolution. It opened on April 19, 2017, the 242nd anniversary of the battles of Lexington and Concord. It has an incredible array of exhibits and is well worth a visit. The war tent that Washington lived in during the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
woodworkingnetwork.com

Wharton Esherick's ingenious trap door

Wharton Esherick was famous for his handcrafted furniture often featuring natural edges and sculpted details. The Pennsylvania-based artist built his studio, its furniture, and objects down to the utensils, by hand over a 40-year period starting in 1926. A new program by Craft in America takes you inside his home and studio.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Texas governor claims state isn't sending migrants to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a weekend of uncertainty, Texas officials on Monday said a bus of migrants was not headed toward Philadelphia.Last week, Philly officials said a community organization in Texas informed them a bus of migrants could be arriving from the border city of Del Rio, Texas. The city said it had not received any notice from Texas officials."We are currently only busing migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago," a spokesperson for Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in an email Monday.Coastal cities including Philadelphia and New York have previously received criticism from politicians in red...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times News

Composer cultivates his Pennsylvania roots

Composer/performer Roger Latzgo of Germansville, will bring “Pennsylvania’s Immigrants - A Musical Tapestry,” his tribute in song to the drama of our state’s cultural scene, to The Palmerton Historical Society on Monday. The performance will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Knights Gallery of the...
PALMERTON, PA
etxview.com

Church of the Week: New Thankful Baptist Church

At 11 a.m. sharp you can hear the sound of the organ swell up and down the street. The snare, the high-hat and bass drum are brought to life, the people find their places. It’s the beginning of Sunday service at New Thankful Baptist Church. “The doors of New...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Temple University opens anti-racism center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Monday, Temple University is opening its new Center for Anti-Racism. The facility encourages researchers to come together to educate the public about racial inequity and injustice.A million-dollar state grant helped develop the project.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Give away all your stuff: Where to donate things you no longer need in Philly

Finding a good home for things you don’t use anymore is a solid move any time of year, and especially so in the season of giving. Several organizations in the Philadelphia area accept donated items, with some giving them directly to people in need and others running thrift shops to raise money for a cause. Each has different preferences, including what types of items they’ll take and what methods they use to receive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

MossRehab creates center dedicated to helping veterans with brain injuries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia has a center dedicated to veterans who suffer from brain injuries. It's an issue for a growing number of vets since 9/11.MossRehab recently created the Institute for Brain Health to serve veterans and first responders with brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder."My father served 21 years, retired gunny," veteran Carlo Aragoncillo said.   Military service is a family affair for Carlo Aragoncillo, who was in the Army for 11 years. His service included deployment in Iraq. "You don't realize you're affected," Aragoncillo said.      Aragoncillo says it wasn't obvious right away but he was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

RMHC offers family 2nd home while their baby had life-saving heart surgery

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- On Thursday, we'll present our 13th annual Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon, raising money to help the four Ronald McDonald houses in our area.Here's a little more on one family who stayed at the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware. It became a second home while their baby recovered from a life-saving heart surgery.Five-month-old Greydon Hoffman is now an alert, adorable and growing baby boy, but his first weeks out of the womb were a challenge.It all began with his mom Taylor's 20-week prenatal checkup."First they told us the gender and we were really excited because we...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
101K+
Followers
23K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy