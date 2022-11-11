ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Teen volunteers to clean yards of Southwick seniors this weekend

SOUTHWICK — Southwick Regional School seniors will volunteer this weekend to help senior citizens in Southwick with the persistent fall task of raking leaves. Council on Aging Director Cindy Sullivan said Monday that 10 students from the high school’s senior class, and a dozen other volunteers and staff, will clean up the leaves on the lawns of about half a dozen senior citizens who are unable to do so themselves.
SOUTHWICK, MA
Popular Worcester Restaurant To Close; Second Canal District Eatery To End This Week

Maddi's Cookery and Taphouse, a staple in Worcester's Canal District, announced on Facebook this week that it would close its doors for good after this weekend. Maddi's owner Adam Hicks posted that it was because of "circumstances beyond our control, we will be ceasing operations as of next weekend. It’s been a great 4+ years and we can thank our guests and staff enough."
WORCESTER, MA
Single family residence sells for $510,000 in Worcester

Quoc Viet Bui and Xuan Vu Thi acquired the property at 56 Lynnwood Lane, Worcester, from Haizhen Peng and Yunqiao Liu on Oct. 21, 2022, for $510,000 which represents a price per square foot of $180. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
Detached house in Shrewsbury sells for $1.2 million

Harvinder Singh rayat and Simranjyot Rayat bought the property at 169 Green Street, Shrewsbury, from Alfred Burgos on Oct. 28, 2022. The $1,195,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $374. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Westfield crews respond to fire on Southampton Road

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Southampton Road in Westfield Monday evening for reports of a mobile home fire. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. and saw that the smoke had died down and the fire appeared to be under control. According to...
WESTFIELD, MA
Detached house sells in Worcester for $590,000

Patrick Logan and Miriam Hyder bought the property at 3 Saint Paul Drive, Worcester, from Michael Richards and Mary S Schaefer on Oct. 31, 2022, for $590,000 which works out to $233 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
Four-bedroom home sells in Westborough for $1.2 million

David Chapleau and Shannon Chapleau bought the property at 5 Sawmill Drive, Westborough, from Edwin E Hastings and Constance V Hastings on Oct. 27, 2022. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $366 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Single family residence in Lancaster sells for $1.2 million

Pei Lee and Paul Katz bought the property at 465 White Pond Road, Lancaster, from Mark C Cummings and Catherine M Cummings on Oct. 28, 2022, for $1,200,000 which represents a price per square foot of $280. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 2.1-acre lot.
LANCASTER, MA
Four-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $736,000

Nichole Panagiotou and Elizabeth Panagiotou bought the property at 5 Lantern Lane, Worcester, from Nancy L Bentkover on Oct. 21, 2022. The $736,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $271. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot, which also has a pool.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Housing Authority on T&G Santa's list

WORCESTER ― Since 1938, the T&G Santa Fund has brightened Christmas for thousands of local children whose circumstances call for a bit of elfin intervention. This year, the 84-year tradition continues as Santa’s Worcester workshop, otherwise known as the newspaper, partners with the United Way of Central Massachusetts to turn monetary donations into gifts for children under the care of nonprofit service agencies and organizations.
WORCESTER, MA
