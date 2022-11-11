Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Teen volunteers to clean yards of Southwick seniors this weekend
SOUTHWICK — Southwick Regional School seniors will volunteer this weekend to help senior citizens in Southwick with the persistent fall task of raking leaves. Council on Aging Director Cindy Sullivan said Monday that 10 students from the high school’s senior class, and a dozen other volunteers and staff, will clean up the leaves on the lawns of about half a dozen senior citizens who are unable to do so themselves.
Popular Worcester Restaurant To Close; Second Canal District Eatery To End This Week
Maddi's Cookery and Taphouse, a staple in Worcester's Canal District, announced on Facebook this week that it would close its doors for good after this weekend. Maddi's owner Adam Hicks posted that it was because of "circumstances beyond our control, we will be ceasing operations as of next weekend. It’s been a great 4+ years and we can thank our guests and staff enough."
Stanley Park’s new director calls Westfield institution the ‘gold standard’ of parks
WESTFIELD — Victoria Connor grew up in Newburyport, but now calls Westfield home. And although she did not grow up visiting Stanley Park, her daughter Keely did. Connor spent years on the fields and playgrounds of Stanley Park with her now 19-year-old daughter, and now, she is at the helm of this treasured park.
Bright Nights Ball 2022 fundraiser draws more than 500 to MGM (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- Love was in the air. And it brought 512 guests to the Aria Ballroom at MGM Springfield Saturday night for the annual City of Bright Nights Ball, where the theme of the evening was Love.
Holyoke resident keeps Anniversary Hill clear as city moves to restore the abandoned parkland
HOLYOKE – A leisurely walk to Scott Tower doesn’t last long for Robert Gubala, who stops 50 feet up his first trail to pick up a thick piece of broken glass. He turns it over and notes it’s a 1970s era Budweiser bottle, easily spotted from the raised logo on the amber glass.
Chicopee Knights of Columbus cancel annual Thanksgiving dinner
Knights of Columbus Council 4044 announced that they will not be having their annual Thanksgiving Dinner this year.
Single family residence sells for $510,000 in Worcester
Quoc Viet Bui and Xuan Vu Thi acquired the property at 56 Lynnwood Lane, Worcester, from Haizhen Peng and Yunqiao Liu on Oct. 21, 2022, for $510,000 which represents a price per square foot of $180. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Detached house in Shrewsbury sells for $1.2 million
Harvinder Singh rayat and Simranjyot Rayat bought the property at 169 Green Street, Shrewsbury, from Alfred Burgos on Oct. 28, 2022. The $1,195,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $374. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield crews respond to fire on Southampton Road
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Southampton Road in Westfield Monday evening for reports of a mobile home fire. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. and saw that the smoke had died down and the fire appeared to be under control. According to...
Maddi’s Cookery to close after four years in Worcester’s Canal District
Another Worcester Canal District restaurant will be closing this month. Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse announced on Instagram Sunday that the restaurant would be closing permanently next weekend. “It’s with a heavy heart that due to circumstances beyond our control, we will be ceasing operations as of next weekend,” owner...
Detached house sells in Worcester for $590,000
Patrick Logan and Miriam Hyder bought the property at 3 Saint Paul Drive, Worcester, from Michael Richards and Mary S Schaefer on Oct. 31, 2022, for $590,000 which works out to $233 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Police are looking to return property to this couple at West Springfield Town Hall
Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two people that lost their property in Town Hall.
Four-bedroom home sells in Westborough for $1.2 million
David Chapleau and Shannon Chapleau bought the property at 5 Sawmill Drive, Westborough, from Edwin E Hastings and Constance V Hastings on Oct. 27, 2022. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $366 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
Equine Affaire back in the saddle on the grounds of the Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD — If you love horses, hoof it over to the Equine Affaire on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition. For people who own or ride horses, the Equine Affaire is their Super Bowl, their World Series, and their World Cup all rolled into one into one grain bucket. For these people, a stable relationship is found in a barn.
Holyoke St. Pat’s Parade Committee names Kelly McGiverin 2023 O’Connell Award Winner
HOLYOKE – The St. Patrick’s Parade Committee of Holyoke named Kelly McGiverin the 59th George E. O’Connell Award recipient. The award honors a member who “made significant contributions” to fundraising on behalf of the committee. McGiverin became a committee member seven years ago, joining her...
Single family residence in Lancaster sells for $1.2 million
Pei Lee and Paul Katz bought the property at 465 White Pond Road, Lancaster, from Mark C Cummings and Catherine M Cummings on Oct. 28, 2022, for $1,200,000 which represents a price per square foot of $280. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 2.1-acre lot.
Kevin James ‘first ever celebrity’ to visit Livia’s Dish in Worcester
When Livia’s Dish co-owner Kristina Ciejka saw that comedian Kevin James was stopping by Worcester restaurants on Friday, she reached out to him over Instagram to see if he’d consider stopping by hers. While James didn’t end up seeing her message, he still made his way to Livia’s...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Nov 6 to Nov 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Nov 6 to Nov 12. There were 227 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,500-square-foot home on Van Horn Street in Chicopee that sold for $297,000.
Four-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $736,000
Nichole Panagiotou and Elizabeth Panagiotou bought the property at 5 Lantern Lane, Worcester, from Nancy L Bentkover on Oct. 21, 2022. The $736,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $271. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot, which also has a pool.
Worcester Housing Authority on T&G Santa's list
WORCESTER ― Since 1938, the T&G Santa Fund has brightened Christmas for thousands of local children whose circumstances call for a bit of elfin intervention. This year, the 84-year tradition continues as Santa’s Worcester workshop, otherwise known as the newspaper, partners with the United Way of Central Massachusetts to turn monetary donations into gifts for children under the care of nonprofit service agencies and organizations.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0