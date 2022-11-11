Maddi's Cookery and Taphouse, a staple in Worcester's Canal District, announced on Facebook this week that it would close its doors for good after this weekend. Maddi's owner Adam Hicks posted that it was because of "circumstances beyond our control, we will be ceasing operations as of next weekend. It’s been a great 4+ years and we can thank our guests and staff enough."

WORCESTER, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO