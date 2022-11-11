Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Paul Finebaum blasts Lane Kiffin following Alabama loss
Paul Finebaum was critical of one SEC coach after Week 11. The ESPN personality came down on Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday. The Rebels lost 30-24 in Oxford against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, a game that came down to the final possession. However, the Rebels were unsuccessful in their attempt to score a touchdown.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum rips Jimbo Fisher, expects Texas A&M football recruiting challenges and player transfers
Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M would fire Jimbo Fisher if not for his gargantuan buyout following a season of misery for the Aggies. Texas A&M's loss at Auburn over the weekend was the Aggies' sixth straight this fall and dropped the program to 3-7 overall. Fisher's program was ranked inside the top 10 in August before an early loss to Appalachian State was a sign of things to come for the most disappointing team in college football this season.
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 12
Washington's scintillating comeback win at No. 6 Oregon rattled the College Football Playoff picture Saturday night, and there's still plenty of moving and shaking that could happen prior to the release of Sunday's Week 11 AP Top 25 rankings. In our latest projection, several nationally-ranked teams went down Saturday, but other programs in the playoff hunt noticeably flexed their muscles, including Ohio State, Michigan, and Tennessee. The Volunteers scored 66 points during a drubbing of Missouri, a style-points victory for Josh Heupel's team following last week's loss to Georgia.
Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
Lane Kiffin Has Blunt Admission On Crushing Loss To Alabama
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels suffered a crushing loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night. Despite holding the lead for the majority of the game, the Rebels failed to close things out against the No. 9 team in the country. Kiffin's squad surrendered their lead in...
Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas State
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia ended their three-game losing streak by defeating Oklahoma for the first time since the teams became conference mates back in 2012. This week, they're back home again for Kansas State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 6.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 56.5 points.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
247Sports
IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium
AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
Mike Gundy thinks he'd be Oklahoma football's head coach if he kept verbal commitment to Sooners as player
Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy made a name for himself as the Cowboys' quarterback decades ago before ultimately becoming the head coach at his alma mater in 2005. But what if Gundy had gone to in-state rival Oklahoma as a player? Gundy was once committed to the Sooners under Barry Switzer before ultimately taking his talents to Stillwater. And in a world where he didn't change destinations, Gundy thinks he'd probably be the head coach in Norman.
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers credits Georgia's '5-star players' after 45-19 loss
In a clash of Bulldogs, Mississippi State fell to No. 1 Georgia, 45-19, Saturday night. With the victory, the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs improved to 10-0 (7-0 in SEC), while Mississippi State fell to 6-4 (3-4). Despite a number of dropped passes, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 261 yards and a touchdown. Rogers and his offense struggled to finish drives, and he credited Georgia's recruiting and talent as a reason for the issue.
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives injury report, preview of of Ducks vs Utes
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on Oregon football's Bo Nix and others, discusses the coaching decisions he'd like to have back in the loss against Washington, and then looks ahead to this weekend's home game against Utah. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
Kickoff time and TV channel revealed for Minnesota Football vs. Iowa
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Minnesota (7-3, 4-3) won their third straight game yesterday when they eviscerated Northwestern in a 31-3 rout. But they now know the start time for the next weekend's game with Iowa, as it'll be Senior Day at Huntington Bank Stadium, along with the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale.
247Sports
Auburn QB to miss remainder of 2022 season
AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season before an injury opened the door for Robby Ashford, sophomore T.J. Finley has decided to sit out the remainder of the year to allow a shoulder injury to heal, a source close to Finley told Auburn247. Already with Zach Calzada out after a second shoulder surgery, that leaves Auburn with just Holden Geriner and former walk-on Trey Lindsey as the scholarship quarterbacks behind Ashford heading into the final two games of the regular season. Finley was not listed on Auburn's depth chart heading into the Western Kentucky game.
Is Texas at risk of losing Arch Manning? | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down how Texas' meager performance on offense in a loss against TCU on Saturday could entice other programs to attempt to flip No. 1 prospect QB Arch Manning aï¿½
Five-star Layden Blocker signs with Arkansas
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class has made it official. Composite five-star point guard Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Razorbacks on Saturday evening during a gathering a Bordinos on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. "I'm very excited. This is a...
Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
247Sports Crystal Ball: Four-star QB to Notre Dame
Both 247Sports National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and I have put in a Crystal Ball prediction for Notre Dame to land a top target from the class of 2023. Here is the latest. Wiltfong and I like Notre Dame to land Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback...
Illinois' Bret Bielema voices frustration with officiating after 31-24 loss to Purdue
Purdue flipped the Big Ten West standings on its head with a 31-24 road win over Illinois. The officiating was a big point of emphasis Saturday. The Illini were whistled for 12 penalties resulting in 121 yards. Bret Bielema and the rest of the Illinois coaching staff were visibly frustrated with the officiating. Illinois' vaunted defense was whistled for five costly pass-interference penalties. Prized Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon had an interception taken off the board late in the first half. On the next play, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell found Charlie Jones for a pivotal 32-yard touchdown strike that proved to be the difference in the game.
'I'm not sure anybody could appreciate it': Kirk Ferentz raves about Cooper DeJean's versatility
Iowa sophomore Cooper DeJean was some type of folklore legend with the type of high school career he put together. As a senior, DeJean threw for 3,447 yards and rushing for 1,235 with 59 total touchdowns (35 passing, 24 rushing). He also intercepted three passes and scored three special teams' touchdown.
247Sports
