Here’s What to Expect from Target’s (NYSE:TGT) Q3 Results
Target is set to announce its fiscal third quarter results on Wednesday. Ongoing macro challenges are expected to drag down the retailer’s third-quarter earnings. Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to announce its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, November 16. The retailer’s margins and earnings are expected to be under pressure due to a tough macro backdrop and an expected decline in consumer spending on discretionary goods. TGT stock is down 25% year-to-date as investors are concerned about the impact of an economic downturn on the retailer’s business.
ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
ZIM Integrated Shipping is set to release its third-quarter results tomorrow. Analysts expect ZIM to report lower earnings per share compared to the year-ago period. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 16, before the market opens. Based in...
The 3 Best ETFs for a Late-Year Market Rally
If you’re ready for a risk-on ending to a roller-coaster year in the markets, specific stocks are fine, but cost-conscious traders can consider an allocation in these three low-fee ETFs in hopes of great Q4 returns. Can you hear the sleigh bells ringing? It looks like a “Santa Claus”...
Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Lowe’s is set to release its third-quarter results on Wednesday. While the company is expected to benefit from its efforts to build its Pro business, analysts are cautious about the housing sector’s performance in 2023. Home improvement retailer Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results...
Here’s Why Analysts Love Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ: GOOGL)
Technology stocks roared ahead after October’s lighter-than-expected CPI report. With that, Alphabet stock has the potential for a year-end “tech-tonic” shift to the upside. It’s not every day that you’ll see consensus on Wall Street. However, the experts are rallying around Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) as...
Hedge Fund Point 72 Builds Position in These Stocks; Should You?
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) At the same time, considering the tough macroeconomic backdrop, the ace investor has completely exited positions in a few consumer goods stocks, including Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Nike (NYSE:NKE), McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). Cohen’s fund has a whopping $25 billion in assets under management. Let’s take...
Should You Bet on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock?
BlackBerry stock has witnessed a sharp pullback in one year. Despite the correction, BB stock has an Underperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Down about 55% in one year, BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSE:BB) has become a penny stock. While shares of this security software and services provider have corrected significantly, BlackBerry benefits from increased enterprise spending on cybersecurity. However, BB stock has a low Smart Score on TipRanks, implying a weak outlook ahead.
What Stocks did Buffett’s Berkshire Add in its $9B Q3 Shopping Bag?
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) bought shares worth $9 billion in the third quarter, as per the company’s latest 13F SEC filing. Berkshire took new positions in three stocks – 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), 5.8 million shares of Louisiana-Pacific (LPX), and 433,558 shares of Jefferies Financial Group (JEF).
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock is Gaining Steam. How Far Can it Go?
Farfetch stock gained over 24% last week. The company will report its Q3 financials on November 17. Adverse currency movement and weakness in China could hurt its near-term prospects. Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock is gaining steam ahead of its Q3 earnings announcement. Shares of this online retail platform for luxury fashion...
Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Q2 Earnings Preview: Will BABA Offer a Sweet Surprise?
Alibaba is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on November 17. Both analysts and investors are keenly watching for any signs of improvement in the online retailer’s business. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) is set to release its second quarter Fiscal 2023 results on November 17,...
Significant Insider Trading at Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC, made a huge insider buy transaction on LAZY stock yesterday worth $24.24 million. Meanwhile, another major owner, B. Riley Financial, sold shares worth $24.14 million. One of the major owners at Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) engaged in a huge insider buy transaction yesterday. The private investment firm,...
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Nvidia is set to release its third-quarter results on November 16. Analysts continue to believe in the long-term story of Nvidia, though they expect softer data segment sales. Technology company Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 16, after the market closes. Wall...
‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers.
Azenta Soars on Q4 Beat; Instates $1.5B Stock Buyback
Shares of life sciences solutions provider Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) are soaring in the pre-market session today on the back of the company’s fourth-quarter showing. Revenue rose marginally by 0.8% year-over-year to $138 million, surpassing estimates by about $4.3 million. EPS at $0.16 too, comfortably cruised past expectations by $0.09. Importantly,...
Netflix Stock Jumps as Bank of America Analysts Raise Price Target to $370
Netflix shares have risen sharply after Bank of America analysts reinstated the video streaming giant’s stock as a “buy” and raised its price target to $370. BofA analyst Jessica Relf Erlich cited Netflix’s launch of an ad-supported streaming tier, a crackdown on password sharing and a return to “steady” subscriber growth as grounds to recommend the stock. “We believe this pivot provides several benefits such as better utilizing its existing scale and 1st party data (advantages advertisers covet), potentially monetizing engagement of password sharing viewers, and expanding the long term TAM (total addressable market) of subscribers (particularly internationally),” Relf Erlich wrote...
Stock Market Today: Futures Rise Ahead of Key Retail Earnings, PPI Report
Stock futures were higher Tuesday morning as investors mulled over the mixed comments from two Fed leaders on Monday, and looked forward to key economic data and earnings. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.31%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) jumped 0.69%, as of 6.30 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures climbed 1.14%.
Follow the Stock Picks of Top Hedge Fund Manager Michael Burry
Michael Burry’s firm, Scion Asset Management, disclosed its new positions in an SEC filing that was released today. Click on the links to learn more about each of these stocks. Burry’s new positions are as follows:. Charter Communications (CHTR) CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Liberty...
Happy Monday For MNDY As Q3 Results Beat Estimates
Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) soared in pre-market trading on Monday as the work management platform announced upbeat Q3 results. The company’s revenues jumped 65% year-over-year to $136.9 million, beating analysts’ estimates by $6.5 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.05 per share versus a loss of $0.26...
BJ’s Wholesale (NYSE:BJ) Lands a “Perfect 10” Smart Score
Shares of BJ’s Wholesale sport a “Perfect 10” Smart Score, implying it has the potential to beat the broader market averages. BJ’s Wholesale (NYSE:BJ) is now a part of TipRanks’ “Perfect 10” Smart Score list. The coveted list has stocks more likely to outperform the benchmark index. For instance, shares carrying a “Perfect 10” Smart Score have consistently outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) by a significant margin (see the graph below).
Buffett’s Berkshire (BRK.B) Q3: New Purchases Worth $9B for This Top Hedge Fund
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway built new positions in three stocks in the third quarter, including 60 million shares of chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) bought shares worth $9 billion in the third quarter, as per the company’s latest 13F SEC...
