Target is set to announce its fiscal third quarter results on Wednesday. Ongoing macro challenges are expected to drag down the retailer’s third-quarter earnings. Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to announce its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, November 16. The retailer’s margins and earnings are expected to be under pressure due to a tough macro backdrop and an expected decline in consumer spending on discretionary goods. TGT stock is down 25% year-to-date as investors are concerned about the impact of an economic downturn on the retailer’s business.

1 DAY AGO