Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Steven Spielberg slams the decision making behind Dune movie release
Steven Spielberg, one of the best directors of all time, has criticised the way that movies were released during the pandemic. During the height of the pandemic, in many areas cinemas were completely shut down. Instead, movies were released on streaming services or delayed. Due to this, many streaming services...
thedigitalfix.com
Captain America 4 just got a huge filming update
The upcoming MCU movie, Captain America 4, just got a pretty big and exciting update. After the most recent Avengers movie, Avengers: Endgame, the leading MCU characters Iron Man and Captain America both either retired from their superhero duties, or died. That’s left a big, red-and-blue shield shaped hole in the Avengers team.
thedigitalfix.com
Original Darth Maul design gave George Lucas nightmares
The reputation of the Star Wars prequels has improved over the last few years as the kids who grew up watching these science fiction movies have grown up. While we can debate until we’re blue in the face about the quality of these particular Star Wars movies, we can all agree the prequels gave us one of the coolest-looking Star Wars characters ever.
thedigitalfix.com
Nick Nolte sabotaged his Superman audition in the weirdest way
With all the Superman movies we’ve gotten, it won’t surprise you to hear some big names have been in contention for the man of steel. Will Smith, Fast and Furious star Paul Walker, and Arnold Schwarzenegger are just three that have purportedly been close to playing the last son of Krypton in a DC movie.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Holland joins the Spider-Verse in this great Spider-Man animation
Tom Holland isn’t a part of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 (yet), but this neat fan edit imagines what his entrance might look like. The video, put together by Corridor Digital, puts him and fellow Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield into the beloved animated movie for an amazing crossover.
thedigitalfix.com
The real-life beef between Star Trek’s Kirk and Sulu continues
William Shatner has, it’s safe to say, a reputation for being difficult to get along with, and his new comments about his former Star Trek series co-stars have reignited an old feud. Shatner starred as arguably the greatest Star Trek captain of all time, Captain Kirk, in the original...
thedigitalfix.com
New Avatar: The Last Airbender anime movie has just got a huge update
Avatar: The Last Bender probably holds the record for the best TV series with the worst movie adaptation. That’s set to change with the new Avatar: The Last Airbender anime movies, the first of which just got a major update. Avatar: The Last Airbender was a hugely popular kids...
thedigitalfix.com
Greta Gerwig reportedly making new Narnia movies for Netflix
Rumours are beginning to circulate that Netflix are hoping to recruit Greta Gerwig to make the first two movies in a new Chronicles of Narnia saga. The first book in the fantasy series, The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe, has been adapted four times – into TV series in the 1960s and 1980s, an animated movie in 1979, and into a big-budget live-action movie in 2005.
The Academy Owes Angela Bassett An Oscar, And She's Proved That Once Again With Her Performance In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
When it comes to watching Angela Bassett onscreen, you know you're in for an unforgettable performance, and that's exactly what she gave us in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
thedigitalfix.com
Joaquin Phoenix and James Gray are planning to work together again
James Gray is perhaps best known for his work on the science fiction movie Ad Astra or the movie based on a true story, The Lost City of Z, but before those films he used to work with Joaquin Phoenix on most projects. In an interview with The Digital Fix, Gray revealed he misses working with the legendary actor and they have plans to collaborate again.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie reportedly being blocked
Harry Potter is one of the biggest and most beloved franchises. So, it makes sense that it would fall under one of the properties that Warner Bros is trying to expand along with the IPs Lord of the Rings and the DCEU under the leadership of CEO David Zaslav. However,...
thedigitalfix.com
Robert Downey Jr gave Ironheart star great advice on Iron Man’s legacy
It turns out that Iron Man has risen from the grave to give some words of wisdom to his spiritual successor, Ironheart. In an interview with Screenrant, Dominique Thorne – who plays the role of Riri Williams in the upcoming Marvel series Ironheart – revealed how Robert Downey Jr gave her some encouraging advice about her gig in the MCU while filming Black Panther 2.
thedigitalfix.com
Here’s the real reason why Andor’s Luthen Rael hates Empire so much
Luthen Rael’s true motivation has been revealed by Andor’s production designed Luke Hull. Luthen Rael is one of the leaders of the Rebellion against Emperor Palpatine‘s evil, oppressive Galactic Empire. He has quickly become one of the most interesting Star Wars characters around, and Stellan Skarsgård’s performance has added depth and complexity to the mysterious character.
thedigitalfix.com
Black Panther director learned to swim to film underwater scenes
The final film in Marvel’s Phase 4 sees Ryan Coogler return to Wakanda and the filmmaker clearly wanted to give it everything for this Marvel movie sequel, because he even learned to swim for Black Panther 2. Coogler did a good job, too, if you take the word of...
thedigitalfix.com
Millie Bobby Brown reveals controversial favourite Sherlock actor
Millie Bobby Brown, the leading star of the new detective adventure movie Enola Holmes 2, has shared her pick for the best movie version of Sherlock Holmes. Bobby Brown shot to international recognition with the sci-fi series Stranger Things on streaming service Netflix. Since then, she has expanded her filmography...
thedigitalfix.com
Margot Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean movie is apparently cancelled
You’d think that sending Margot Robbie out to sea along to revive the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise would be a sure bet, but it looks like that particular adventure movie has dropped its anchor and won’t be setting sail any time soon unfortunately. Robbie, who plays Batman...
thedigitalfix.com
Daniel Radcliffe reacts to Alan Rickman’s Harry Potter criticism
The Harry Potter movies, have undoubtedly thrown its cast into the limelight ever since 2001. However, fans of the beloved family movies got to learn a whole new side of all the faces behind the iconic Harry Potter characters after Alan Rickman’s, who played Severus Snape in the franchise, pocket journal was published in 2022.
thedigitalfix.com
Game of Thrones star will be “surprised” if he’s in Jon Snow spin-off
Jacob Anderson, who played Grey Worm in 34 episodes of Game of Thrones, is currently receiving critical acclaim for his role as Louis de Pointe du Lac in the new Interview with the Vampire TV series. In interviews, he’s inevitably been asked [by eonline] if he’s seen House of the Dragon, and if he knows anything about the Jon Snow spin-off series.
thedigitalfix.com
Aubrey Plaza joined the MCU for one simple reason, and we can relate
Aubrey Plaza might be best known for her time on the American comedy series Parks and Recreation, but she’s set to join the new Marvel series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Now, she’s revealed why. Ever since Parks and Rec ended back in 2015, its cast have become some...
thedigitalfix.com
The man who inspired a Steven Spielberg classic has died
Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the man behind the inspiration for Steven Spielberg‘s The Terminal, has died. The Terminal, a drama movie about a man who ends up living in an airport, released in 2004. The movie starred Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones in the leading roles, alongside Star Wars series star Diego Luna and MCU movie star Zoe Saldaña in the supporting cast.
Comments / 0