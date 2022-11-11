ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari to go cashless in 2023

By Olivia Pollard
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubrTm_0j7Cj01s00

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari officials will begin cashless operations in the 2023 season. The switch will allow for faster and smoother operations and increase security. Guests will be able to load cash onto a pre-paid gift card at kiosks located around the parks for free.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve our Guests’ experience,” says Leah Koch-Blumhardt, Director of Communications and Fourth-Generation Owner. “Every day, our Food & Beverage Team serves tens of thousands of people lunch in just about 3 hours. Small changes, such as removing slower cash transactions, can make a huge difference in our service time.”

The park will accept Discover, Master Card, Visa, Holicash, and the new ReadyCARD pre-paid gift cards. All locations in the parks will accept credit cards, apple pay, Google pay, Holicash, and ReadyCARD.

Holiday World offers free preschooler admission in 2023 season pass lineup

For guests who prefer cash, five cash-to-card kiosk locations will be available at the front gate and throughout the park. The ReadyCARD service is completely anonymous and free, and the cards can be used outside of the park anywhere most credit cards are accepted. Guests can learn more about loading cash on a card by visiting the Holiday World website .

“Removing cash is a trend happening at stadiums, amusement parks, and other destinations around the country,” adds Koch-Blumhardt. “One of our number one drivers of Guest satisfaction is wait times, especially if our Guests have to wait for lunch or their favorite snack. We’re committed to being one of the best-run theme parks in the world, and moving to cashless will help us make that next step.”

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is set to open for its 77th season in May 6, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

OPD trying to find juvenile last seen leaving for school

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find Sydney Perez. OPD describes Perez as an endangered runaway. Police also say Perez was last seen at her residence on November 9, when she was leaving for school. Police say she was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and black shoes. Officers […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Ambulance flips over on Highway 41

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Deaconess Hospital ambulance was involved in a crash at Highway 41 and Watson Lane on Thursday. Crews had to bring in a tow truck with a crane arm and use chains and straps to flip it back over. It is unclear if the ambulance was on an emergency run when […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Vincennes toddler dies of gunshot wound, investigation underway

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway following the death of a two-year-old in Vincennes who police say died from a gunshot wound. According to a release from the Vincennes Police Department, law enforcement was called to Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, November 9 in reference to a toddler who had arrived with a […]
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Off-duty Indy firefighter sentenced after attacking 69-year-old man, may return to active duty

INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty Indianapolis firefighter has been sentenced for attacking a former state lawmaker after a Colts game last year. Thomas Gatto was charged with felony battery resulting in moderate injury and criminal recklessness after he shoved former Indiana state representative Pat Kiely to the ground near the Indiana Statehouse in September of 2021. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warrick County

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing.  Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located at 822 West Main Street in Boonville. The […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

4-year-old shot and killed in Indiana, police say

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said a 4-year-old boy is dead after being shot on Monday afternoon. The child’s mother and her boyfriend have both been arrested. According to the Muncie Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive with officers called to the residence at 12:11 p.m. Police confirmed a […]
MUNCIE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

HCSO: Man wanted in connection to Hanson man’s death

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies say a man is now wanted in connection with a hit and run that killed a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says there is now an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps is wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure […]
HANSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Elderly woman passes in fatal Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — According to police, an 82-year-old Greenville woman lost her life this weekend after being involved in a fatal car accident. Authorities say the morning of November 12, the Greenville Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1400 block of KY 181 South. Authorities believe a 2002 Honda Civic, […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WWE coming to the Ford Center in February

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On February 24, WWE will be hosting SmackDown at the Ford Center. According to WWE’s website, the company’s creative team develops compelling and complex characters and weaves them into dynamic storylines that combine physical and emotional elements Tickets go on sale November 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at either […]
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy