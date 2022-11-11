The October inflation numbers came out last week, and sparked solid gains in the markets. Investors were buoyed by better-than-expected price data when the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index came in at 7.7% annualized. This was below the 7.9% forecast, and a half-point lower than the September number – and it was widely taken as evidence that stubbornly high inflation of the last year or more may be starting to ease.

