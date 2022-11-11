Read full article on original website
Hedge Fund Point 72 Builds Position in These Stocks; Should You?
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) At the same time, considering the tough macroeconomic backdrop, the ace investor has completely exited positions in a few consumer goods stocks, including Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Nike (NYSE:NKE), McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). Cohen’s fund has a whopping $25 billion in assets under management. Let’s take...
Should You Bet on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock?
BlackBerry stock has witnessed a sharp pullback in one year. Despite the correction, BB stock has an Underperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Down about 55% in one year, BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSE:BB) has become a penny stock. While shares of this security software and services provider have corrected significantly, BlackBerry benefits from increased enterprise spending on cybersecurity. However, BB stock has a low Smart Score on TipRanks, implying a weak outlook ahead.
ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
ZIM Integrated Shipping is set to release its third-quarter results tomorrow. Analysts expect ZIM to report lower earnings per share compared to the year-ago period. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 16, before the market opens. Based in...
Happy Monday For MNDY As Q3 Results Beat Estimates
Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) soared in pre-market trading on Monday as the work management platform announced upbeat Q3 results. The company’s revenues jumped 65% year-over-year to $136.9 million, beating analysts’ estimates by $6.5 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.05 per share versus a loss of $0.26...
JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) Beat Out its Competitors in Earnings. Here’s How.
JP Morgan Chase played it safe by taking calculated risks. It avoided massive losses by staying away from risky leveraged buyout loan deals. In a world where macro uncertainty has made investors worrisome, even big investment banking behemoths like JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) have taken calculated risks to avoid massive losses.
LULU vs. ATZAF vs. LEVI: 3 Hot Apparel Stocks Analysts Love
Lululemon, Aritzia, and Levi are three hot apparel stocks with “Strong Buy” ratings, according to Wall Street analysts. Though the recession could weigh on clothing demand, the following strong brands seem too cheap relative to their long-term growth potential. Apparel stocks have been on a rocky ride this...
Is Amazon's AWS Creating a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity for the Stock?
The company is doubling down on its most important growth driver in times of crisis.
Hasbro Entertainment Stock (NASDAQ:HAS) Plunged Today. Here’s Why
Hasbro Entertainment plunged in today’s trading session. Troubles in its very profitable “Magic: The Gathering” line are showing. However, with a host of other properties in play, the loss may not be that bad. Hasbro Entertainment (NASDAQ:HAS), the maker of a wide range of toys and games,...
Shoals Tech Soars on Q3 Beat
Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares are surging in the pre-market session today after it delivered a third-quarter beat. The company provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for areas including solar, battery storage as well as EV charging. During the quarter, revenue surged 51.8% year-over-year to $90.8 million, comfortably beating estimates...
For Outrageous Returns, Follow These 100%-Success-Rate Analysts
Here are two stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Following an analyst’s views on stocks may prove both insightful and profitable for investors. Two analysts from renowned Wall Street research firms have garnered a 100% success rate...
Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Q2 Earnings Preview: Will BABA Offer a Sweet Surprise?
Alibaba is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on November 17. Both analysts and investors are keenly watching for any signs of improvement in the online retailer’s business. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) is set to release its second quarter Fiscal 2023 results on November 17,...
Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Lowe’s is set to release its third-quarter results on Wednesday. While the company is expected to benefit from its efforts to build its Pro business, analysts are cautious about the housing sector’s performance in 2023. Home improvement retailer Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results...
Azenta Soars on Q4 Beat; Instates $1.5B Stock Buyback
Shares of life sciences solutions provider Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) are soaring in the pre-market session today on the back of the company’s fourth-quarter showing. Revenue rose marginally by 0.8% year-over-year to $138 million, surpassing estimates by about $4.3 million. EPS at $0.16 too, comfortably cruised past expectations by $0.09. Importantly,...
Can Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Survive the Current Crypto Collapse?
The decline in Bitcoin prices is having a negative impact on Hut 8 Mining’s financial performance. Having said that, the company is constantly improving its hash rate capacity and bitcoin mining operations by deploying a more efficient fleet. Canadian digital asset mining company Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) (TSE:HUT)...
‘The bear market rally has more room to run,’ Guggenheim says. Here are 2 stocks to bet on
The October inflation numbers came out last week, and sparked solid gains in the markets. Investors were buoyed by better-than-expected price data when the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index came in at 7.7% annualized. This was below the 7.9% forecast, and a half-point lower than the September number – and it was widely taken as evidence that stubbornly high inflation of the last year or more may be starting to ease.
4 “Strong Buy” Stocks Analysts are Rooting For This Week
Choosing the right stocks during a bear market can be tough, so here are four Strong-Buy-rated stocks on Wall Street that analysts are optimistic about. Analysts are in favor of these four “Strong Buy” stocks — Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL).
Stock Market Today: Futures Rise Ahead of Key Retail Earnings, PPI Report
Stock futures were higher Tuesday morning as investors mulled over the mixed comments from two Fed leaders on Monday, and looked forward to key economic data and earnings. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.31%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) jumped 0.69%, as of 6.30 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures climbed 1.14%.
SOFI vs. LCID: One SPAC Stock is Actually Promising
Companies that go public by merging with SPACs are often guilty of giving projections they couldn’t possibly achieve — just to convince investors to approve the merger. However, not all have done this, so investors might not want to write off every SPAC stock. For a while, special...
Follow the Hedge Fund: Starboard Value’s 3rd Quarter Portfolio
Ace hedge fund manager Jeffrey Smith’s Starboard Value LP has disclosed its latest holdings through a regulatory filing. The portfolio shows some interesting insights into Smith’s stock views, which may prove useful for investors. Jeffrey Smith-led Starboard Value LP disclosed its portfolio position as of September 30, 2022,...
Significant Insider Trading at Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC, made a huge insider buy transaction on LAZY stock yesterday worth $24.24 million. Meanwhile, another major owner, B. Riley Financial, sold shares worth $24.14 million. One of the major owners at Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) engaged in a huge insider buy transaction yesterday. The private investment firm,...
