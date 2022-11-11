Read full article on original website
The real-life beef between Star Trek’s Kirk and Sulu continues
William Shatner has, it’s safe to say, a reputation for being difficult to get along with, and his new comments about his former Star Trek series co-stars have reignited an old feud. Shatner starred as arguably the greatest Star Trek captain of all time, Captain Kirk, in the original...
Constantine 2 director wants “hard” R-rating for Keanu Reeves movie
Constantine 2 isn’t going to be saintly at all, if director Francis Lawrence has anything to say about it. In an interview with The Wrap, while promoting his Netflix movie Slumberland, the filmmaker revealed some details about the highly anticipated horror movie Constantine 2 – and how this time around, he is aiming for a “hard” R-rating.
Original Darth Maul design gave George Lucas nightmares
The reputation of the Star Wars prequels has improved over the last few years as the kids who grew up watching these science fiction movies have grown up. While we can debate until we’re blue in the face about the quality of these particular Star Wars movies, we can all agree the prequels gave us one of the coolest-looking Star Wars characters ever.
Nick Nolte sabotaged his Superman audition in the weirdest way
With all the Superman movies we’ve gotten, it won’t surprise you to hear some big names have been in contention for the man of steel. Will Smith, Fast and Furious star Paul Walker, and Arnold Schwarzenegger are just three that have purportedly been close to playing the last son of Krypton in a DC movie.
Joaquin Phoenix and James Gray are planning to work together again
James Gray is perhaps best known for his work on the science fiction movie Ad Astra or the movie based on a true story, The Lost City of Z, but before those films he used to work with Joaquin Phoenix on most projects. In an interview with The Digital Fix, Gray revealed he misses working with the legendary actor and they have plans to collaborate again.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie reportedly being blocked
Harry Potter is one of the biggest and most beloved franchises. So, it makes sense that it would fall under one of the properties that Warner Bros is trying to expand along with the IPs Lord of the Rings and the DCEU under the leadership of CEO David Zaslav. However,...
Smile is now streaming on Paramount Plus
One of the best horror movies of the year is now streaming on Paramount Plus. Smile, a terrifying monster movie that took the box office by storm, is now viewable on Paramount’s streaming service in the US as part of a standard subscription. Smile follows a psychiatrist, Rose, who...
Margot Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean movie is apparently cancelled
You’d think that sending Margot Robbie out to sea along to revive the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise would be a sure bet, but it looks like that particular adventure movie has dropped its anchor and won’t be setting sail any time soon unfortunately. Robbie, who plays Batman...
Game of Thrones star will be “surprised” if he’s in Jon Snow spin-off
Jacob Anderson, who played Grey Worm in 34 episodes of Game of Thrones, is currently receiving critical acclaim for his role as Louis de Pointe du Lac in the new Interview with the Vampire TV series. In interviews, he’s inevitably been asked [by eonline] if he’s seen House of the Dragon, and if he knows anything about the Jon Snow spin-off series.
The Academy Owes Angela Bassett An Oscar, And She's Proved That Once Again With Her Performance In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
When it comes to watching Angela Bassett onscreen, you know you're in for an unforgettable performance, and that's exactly what she gave us in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Daniel Radcliffe reacts to Alan Rickman’s Harry Potter criticism
The Harry Potter movies, have undoubtedly thrown its cast into the limelight ever since 2001. However, fans of the beloved family movies got to learn a whole new side of all the faces behind the iconic Harry Potter characters after Alan Rickman’s, who played Severus Snape in the franchise, pocket journal was published in 2022.
New Avatar: The Last Airbender anime movie has just got a huge update
Avatar: The Last Bender probably holds the record for the best TV series with the worst movie adaptation. That’s set to change with the new Avatar: The Last Airbender anime movies, the first of which just got a major update. Avatar: The Last Airbender was a hugely popular kids...
Captain America 4 just got a huge filming update
The upcoming MCU movie, Captain America 4, just got a pretty big and exciting update. After the most recent Avengers movie, Avengers: Endgame, the leading MCU characters Iron Man and Captain America both either retired from their superhero duties, or died. That’s left a big, red-and-blue shield shaped hole in the Avengers team.
Zoe Kravitz Reveals Her Friendship With Taylor Swift Helped Her During Filming ‘The Batman’: ‘She Was My Pod’
Zoe Kravitz, 33, spent lots of time with her pal Taylor Swift, 32, when the two stars were both locked down in the U.K. during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Zoe was filming The Batman, while Taylor was spending lockdown with her British boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, 31. Zoe opened up about their sweet friendship in an interview with GQ, published November 15.
Black Panther director learned to swim to film underwater scenes
The final film in Marvel’s Phase 4 sees Ryan Coogler return to Wakanda and the filmmaker clearly wanted to give it everything for this Marvel movie sequel, because he even learned to swim for Black Panther 2. Coogler did a good job, too, if you take the word of...
Rick Riordan has a disappointing update on Percy Jackson series cameos
The author of the Percy Jackson book series, Rick Riordan, has shared an update on the cast of the Percy Jackson TV series for streaming service Disney Plus. A new adaptation of Riordan’s hugely popular Percy Jackson book series has been in the works now for several years, and has begun filming.
First images of Ford & Mirren in 1923 Yellowstone spinoff look amazing
It’s a great day for everyone who loves Yellowstone, because the first images from the new prequel spinoff series 1923 have been revealed and they look amazing. Yellowstone is the hit Western-drama series which explores the Yellowstone Dutton ranch and the many people involved with it. Yellowstone season 5...
Harrison Ford goes full Western in Yellowstone 1923 trailer
We never thought we would see the day that Harrison Ford appeared in a TV series, but here we are. Now, the first trailer ahead of the Yellowstone 1923 release date has arrived, and Ford has gone full Western mode for the role. The Yellowstone universe is vast, with the...
Sly Stallone remembers “unhealthy” competition with Schwarzenegger
During the action movie heyday of the 1980s and 1990s, two of the biggest stars had a rivalry and competed with one another for box office supremacy. Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger had beef with one another that at one point became “unhealthy,” according to Stallone. In 1991,...
