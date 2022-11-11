ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena

After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Wins At Davidson, 60-37

Duke got a 60-37 road win at Davidson Saturday but no one seems overly pleased about it. You won’t see this often: Duke won by 23 and had 20 turnovers and 14 in just the first half. Reagan Richardson had five in 14 minutes but everyone had at least one except for Taya Corosdale.
DURHAM, NC
fbschedules.com

Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship

The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako's signing plans

Of the five 2023 Duke basketball prizes, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako is the only one who has yet to sign his national letter of intent. The other four — five-stars Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, TJ Power, and Sean Stewart — all did so on the first day of the fall signing period earlier this week. ...
DURHAM, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Greensboro, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Reidsville Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Grimsley High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Tar Heels beat TCU 75-48 to improve to 2-0 overall

Five Tar Heels scored in double figures as the No. 12 UNC women’s basketball team beat visiting TCU 75-48 Saturday afternoon at Carmichael Arena. Carolina used a 27-6 third-quarter advantage to break open a close game and improve to 2-0 on the season. Tar Heel juniors Kennedy Todd-Williams and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro church takes seniors to see Black Panther 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A church in Greensboro took its senior citizens to the long-awaited release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." New Jerusalem Cathedral rented out two theaters at the Regal at Friendly Shopping Center for seniors and other church members to watch the blockbuster on opening night. For several...
GREENSBORO, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 The Rescue: Meet Tylee!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Tylee the cat! Tylee is a domestic short hair. She's about 6 months old. One thing you should know about her is, she loves mouse toys and will hoard them!. Tylee loves the triple threat of being held, petted, and scratched. How spoiled!. This sweet...
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Mechanics and Memories: Cultivating a Half-century Career at Clapp Tractor

Earl Daniel Jr. is a natural problem-solver. Whether being on call for his loyal base of clients at Clapp Tractor — an agricultural equipment dealer located in downtown Siler City — or waking up in the middle of the night because he’s finally cracked the answer to a nagging issue on an engine, the veteran mechanic has an paralleled commitment to his craft.
SILER CITY, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85/40 crash, vehicle fire shuts down lanes near Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes were closed following a crash on Interstate 85/40 near Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 135, near Exit 135 for Rock Creek Dairy Road. The closure began at around 4:10 p.m. and maps currently show around five miles of traffic […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy