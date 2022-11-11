Read full article on original website
Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena
After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Wins At Davidson, 60-37
Duke got a 60-37 road win at Davidson Saturday but no one seems overly pleased about it. You won’t see this often: Duke won by 23 and had 20 turnovers and 14 in just the first half. Reagan Richardson had five in 14 minutes but everyone had at least one except for Taya Corosdale.
AP Poll: UNC Men's remains No. 1, Women's down one spot
After an eventful opening week in college basketball, the first regular season AP polls are in. On the men's side, the No. 1 Tar Heels remain at the top after starting the season 2-0. The women's team, also undefeated, dropped one spot to No. 13. The national title runner ups...
247Sports
Senior Day turns into a family affair for N.C. A&T State University Hall of Fame QB Alan Hooker
N.C. A&T State University Hall of Famer Alan Hooker broke 18 program passing records as North Carolina A&T’s starting quarterback in the mid-80s as he led the Aggies to their first outright MEAC title in 1986. Hooker's days behind center are long gone but his name and number both continue on at N.C. A&T.
fbschedules.com
Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship
The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
House scores 33 to lead High Point over Wofford 91-80
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Jaden House’s 33 points led High Point over Wofford 91-80 on Saturday night. House was 10 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 11 for 12 from the line for the Panthers (2-0). Zach Austin scored 16 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 10 […]
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako's signing plans
Of the five 2023 Duke basketball prizes, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako is the only one who has yet to sign his national letter of intent. The other four — five-stars Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, TJ Power, and Sean Stewart — all did so on the first day of the fall signing period earlier this week. ...
Greensboro, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Tar Heels beat TCU 75-48 to improve to 2-0 overall
Five Tar Heels scored in double figures as the No. 12 UNC women’s basketball team beat visiting TCU 75-48 Saturday afternoon at Carmichael Arena. Carolina used a 27-6 third-quarter advantage to break open a close game and improve to 2-0 on the season. Tar Heel juniors Kennedy Todd-Williams and...
Photos: North Carolina defeats Wake Forest
Check out photos as the Tar Heels face the Demon Deacons in college football action.
Greensboro church takes seniors to see Black Panther 2
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A church in Greensboro took its senior citizens to the long-awaited release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." New Jerusalem Cathedral rented out two theaters at the Regal at Friendly Shopping Center for seniors and other church members to watch the blockbuster on opening night. For several...
wfmynews2.com
University of Virginia alum shocked by deadly shooting at alma mater
Ciandress Jackson is from Greensboro and graduated from UVA in 2004. She says the news still hits close to home.
Northbound lanes of 29 North at 16th Street in Greensboro reopen after crash, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The northbound lanes of 29 North at 16th Street have reopened after a crash, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the crash is unknown This is a developing story.
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
wfmynews2.com
2 The Rescue: Meet Tylee!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Tylee the cat! Tylee is a domestic short hair. She's about 6 months old. One thing you should know about her is, she loves mouse toys and will hoard them!. Tylee loves the triple threat of being held, petted, and scratched. How spoiled!. This sweet...
chapelboro.com
Mechanics and Memories: Cultivating a Half-century Career at Clapp Tractor
Earl Daniel Jr. is a natural problem-solver. Whether being on call for his loyal base of clients at Clapp Tractor — an agricultural equipment dealer located in downtown Siler City — or waking up in the middle of the night because he’s finally cracked the answer to a nagging issue on an engine, the veteran mechanic has an paralleled commitment to his craft.
Interstate 85/40 crash, vehicle fire shuts down lanes near Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes were closed following a crash on Interstate 85/40 near Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 135, near Exit 135 for Rock Creek Dairy Road. The closure began at around 4:10 p.m. and maps currently show around five miles of traffic […]
High Point neighborhood road caught in the mud after storm comes through
HIGH POINT, N.C. — One Triad neighborhood is stuck in the mud, thanks in part to the storm. Some city work and clogged storm drains created a mess in High Point. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland spoke to a neighbor and was there when city workers arrived. Mike Fulk...
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro for more than a month not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $530,000 was sitting beside her, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no […]
Dog abandoned at Greensboro park with bookbag and note finds a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The dog that was abandoned at a Greensboro park with a bookbag and note has found a new home, according to Guilford County Animal Services. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one […]
