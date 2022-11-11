Read full article on original website
UN: World’s population hits 8 billion on Tuesday
The United Nations said the world population hit 8 billion people on Tuesday, although overall growth rates in the total population are slowing.
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3
Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts. Walmart U.S. comp sales grew 8.2% with e-commerce growing 16% in the segment in Q3. Sam’s Club U.S. comp...
Netflix Stock Jumps as Bank of America Analysts Raise Price Target to $370
Netflix shares have risen sharply after Bank of America analysts reinstated the video streaming giant’s stock as a “buy” and raised its price target to $370. BofA analyst Jessica Relf Erlich cited Netflix’s launch of an ad-supported streaming tier, a crackdown on password sharing and a return to “steady” subscriber growth as grounds to recommend the stock. “We believe this pivot provides several benefits such as better utilizing its existing scale and 1st party data (advantages advertisers covet), potentially monetizing engagement of password sharing viewers, and expanding the long term TAM (total addressable market) of subscribers (particularly internationally),” Relf Erlich wrote...
US wholesale price inflation slows in October
US wholesale prices continued to rise in October but at a slower pace than in the prior month, according to official data Tuesday which will add to rising hopes that inflation has peaked. And annual PPI slowed to 8.0 percent in October, the data showed, down from 8.5 percent in the prior month.
