Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Worcester for $590,000

Patrick Logan and Miriam Hyder bought the property at 3 Saint Paul Drive, Worcester, from Michael Richards and Mary S Schaefer on Oct. 31, 2022, for $590,000 which works out to $233 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Worcester sells for $645,000

9 Ashland St Worcester Rt bought the property at 9 Ashland Street, Worcester, from Heavens Door Mini Opening on Oct. 27, 2022. The $645,000 purchase price works out to $73 per square foot. The property features 17 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The unit sits on a 9,746-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Nov. 6-12

A condo in Worcester that sold for $124,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 55 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $354,778. The average price per square foot was $224.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $453,100 in Worcester

Douglas Koza and Denese Koza acquired the property at 127 Derby Street, Worcester, from Brandon Formyduval and Annette Formyduval on Oct. 28, 2022, for $453,100 which represents a price per square foot of $224. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 4,998-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $630,000 for a three-bedroom home

Francis Genese and Susan Genese acquired the property at 4 Montclair Drive, Worcester, from Patricia Carson and Alan Payne on Oct. 31, 2022, for $630,000 which works out to $321 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium sells for $580,000 in Worcester

Lillian Albro acquired the property at 3 Blackwell Lane, Worcester, from Ft Gersbacher on Oct. 31, 2022, for $580,000 which represents a price per square foot of $240. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently been purchased close by:. In February 2022, a...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Five-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $725,200

Don Tran and Hattie Myers bought the property at 92 Lynnwood Lane, Worcester, from Rgs and Jes T Rgs on Oct. 20, 2022, for $725,200 which represents a price per square foot of $162. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot, which also has a pool.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house in Shrewsbury sells for $1.2 million

Harvinder Singh rayat and Simranjyot Rayat bought the property at 169 Green Street, Shrewsbury, from Alfred Burgos on Oct. 28, 2022. The $1,195,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $374. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SHREWSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Lancaster sells for $1.2 million

Pei Lee and Paul Katz bought the property at 465 White Pond Road, Lancaster, from Mark C Cummings and Catherine M Cummings on Oct. 28, 2022, for $1,200,000 which represents a price per square foot of $280. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 2.1-acre lot.
LANCASTER, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield gas creeps up 1 cent a gallon while national average dips

SPRINGFIELD — Gas rose to $3.83 a gallon in the Springfield area as of Monday, according to AAA Northeast’s weekly survey, up 1 cent from the average gas price a week ago. Statewide, the average gas price in Massachusetts is $3.86, up 1 cent from where it was a week ago and 26 cents higher than when it was $3.59 a month ago. The average price today is $0.45 more than what Bay State motorists were paying on average at the pump a year ago.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Is it Legal to Speak to People on an Elevator in Massachusetts?

It seems like every state has some outdated or just plain old weird laws. Take Massachusetts for example, we have covered the strange laws regarding the penalties for defacing a milk carton along with scaring a pigeon in Massachusetts. How about the "no more than three sandwiches" rule at Massachusetts wakes? These are just three examples of bizarre laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts but aren't really enforced in this day in age, thank goodness. You can dive deeper into these laws as well as 28 additional strange Massachusetts laws by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 6-12

A condo in Provincetown that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $831,385. The average price per square foot was $509.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here Are The Top 5 “Mispronounced” Massachusetts Cities

We are all guilty of "mispronouncing" some locales in our backyard, but here in the Bay State, it is a common factor that people who are not familiar with our vicinity, will wind up mentioning some cities or towns that are not correctly identifiable (unless you are a native of any locations that will be mentioned in this article). So, without further ado, let's dive into this subject at hand. If you are wondering if any Berkshire county towns are in this survey, the answer is NO. We are off the hook on this particular poll:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

$500 payment coming to many Massachusetts residents

If you live in Massachusetts, you know how much inflation is hurting your wallet right now. But here's some great news to consider: you might just be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source) The key is looking at your income level to see if you are eligible.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

