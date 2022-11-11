Read full article on original website
Detached house sells in Worcester for $590,000
Patrick Logan and Miriam Hyder bought the property at 3 Saint Paul Drive, Worcester, from Michael Richards and Mary S Schaefer on Oct. 31, 2022, for $590,000 which works out to $233 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Single family residence in Worcester sells for $645,000
9 Ashland St Worcester Rt bought the property at 9 Ashland Street, Worcester, from Heavens Door Mini Opening on Oct. 27, 2022. The $645,000 purchase price works out to $73 per square foot. The property features 17 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The unit sits on a 9,746-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
10 least expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Nov. 6-12
A condo in Worcester that sold for $124,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 55 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $354,778. The average price per square foot was $224.
Big Y, Massachusetts, opens online shopping to SNAP benefits recipients
SPRINGFIELD — Shoppers who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits can now use their Electronic Benefits Transfer SNAP benefits to buy groceries online from Big Y through Instacart, the state said yesterday. Big Y is working to also accept Electronic Benefits Transfer SNAP payments through myPicks, its own online...
Three-bedroom home sells for $453,100 in Worcester
Douglas Koza and Denese Koza acquired the property at 127 Derby Street, Worcester, from Brandon Formyduval and Annette Formyduval on Oct. 28, 2022, for $453,100 which represents a price per square foot of $224. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 4,998-square-foot lot.
Sale closed in Worcester: $630,000 for a three-bedroom home
Francis Genese and Susan Genese acquired the property at 4 Montclair Drive, Worcester, from Patricia Carson and Alan Payne on Oct. 31, 2022, for $630,000 which works out to $321 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional...
Condominium sells for $580,000 in Worcester
Lillian Albro acquired the property at 3 Blackwell Lane, Worcester, from Ft Gersbacher on Oct. 31, 2022, for $580,000 which represents a price per square foot of $240. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently been purchased close by:. In February 2022, a...
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
Five-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $725,200
Don Tran and Hattie Myers bought the property at 92 Lynnwood Lane, Worcester, from Rgs and Jes T Rgs on Oct. 20, 2022, for $725,200 which represents a price per square foot of $162. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot, which also has a pool.
Detached house in Shrewsbury sells for $1.2 million
Harvinder Singh rayat and Simranjyot Rayat bought the property at 169 Green Street, Shrewsbury, from Alfred Burgos on Oct. 28, 2022. The $1,195,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $374. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Single family residence in Lancaster sells for $1.2 million
Pei Lee and Paul Katz bought the property at 465 White Pond Road, Lancaster, from Mark C Cummings and Catherine M Cummings on Oct. 28, 2022, for $1,200,000 which represents a price per square foot of $280. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 2.1-acre lot.
Mass. State Lottery: $1 million scratch ticket sold at Mobil gas station
One Bay Stater is $1 million richer after winning a lottery prize from a Mobil gas station on Monday, Nov. 14. The winning $1 million ticket was sold in Adams, and was won playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket game. There were also four other lucky winners...
Springfield gas creeps up 1 cent a gallon while national average dips
SPRINGFIELD — Gas rose to $3.83 a gallon in the Springfield area as of Monday, according to AAA Northeast’s weekly survey, up 1 cent from the average gas price a week ago. Statewide, the average gas price in Massachusetts is $3.86, up 1 cent from where it was a week ago and 26 cents higher than when it was $3.59 a month ago. The average price today is $0.45 more than what Bay State motorists were paying on average at the pump a year ago.
Is it Legal to Speak to People on an Elevator in Massachusetts?
It seems like every state has some outdated or just plain old weird laws. Take Massachusetts for example, we have covered the strange laws regarding the penalties for defacing a milk carton along with scaring a pigeon in Massachusetts. How about the "no more than three sandwiches" rule at Massachusetts wakes? These are just three examples of bizarre laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts but aren't really enforced in this day in age, thank goodness. You can dive deeper into these laws as well as 28 additional strange Massachusetts laws by going here.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 6-12
A condo in Provincetown that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $831,385. The average price per square foot was $509.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 prizes won in Springfield, Sandwich
The two biggest lottery prizes won in Massachusetts on Saturday were two $100,000 Mass Cash tickets. The tickets were sold at Friendly Market in Springfield and Canterbury Market in Sandwich. Overall, there were 186 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold in Massachusetts on Saturday, including two in Springfield...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
Here Are The Top 5 “Mispronounced” Massachusetts Cities
We are all guilty of "mispronouncing" some locales in our backyard, but here in the Bay State, it is a common factor that people who are not familiar with our vicinity, will wind up mentioning some cities or towns that are not correctly identifiable (unless you are a native of any locations that will be mentioned in this article). So, without further ado, let's dive into this subject at hand. If you are wondering if any Berkshire county towns are in this survey, the answer is NO. We are off the hook on this particular poll:
$500 payment coming to many Massachusetts residents
If you live in Massachusetts, you know how much inflation is hurting your wallet right now. But here's some great news to consider: you might just be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source) The key is looking at your income level to see if you are eligible.
Is It Illegal to Turn Right at This Intersection in Massachusetts?
Let's face it, we drive and commute to work almost every single day. Pretty common in the Berkshires since other means of transportation can be limited or a bit pricey. Sometimes we all forget that driving is a privilege that we earn in our younger years of learning how to drive.
