Lubbock, TX

KCBD

3 injured in Central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic and a white Ford in the westbound lanes of 34th Street and Elgin Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call at 8:22 p.m. Two moderate injuries and one minor injury have...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock man Found Deceased in Home, $5,000 Reward Being Offered

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently investigating the death of a Lubbock man and is asking for the publics help in the case. Officers with the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit were dispatched to a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27 on Friday, November 11, at 3:45 p.m. on reports of a body.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 50 People Still Being Held at the Lubbock County Detention Center

Last week just flew by with all the cloudy days we had but when will the cold and gloom last. It's November and still warm during the day but I want cold temperatures so I can bring out my tiger blanket, get some soup, and watch Jerry Springer all day. I know I am not the only one that would stay home from school sick and that's all you would do to get better.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Moderate injuries reported in South Lubbock stabbing Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police were investigating a stabbing in South Lubbock Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. The incident occurred during the 3:00 hour in the 2300 block of 79th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered moderate injuries. This is a developing story and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Arson threats posted online lead to federal indictment for Lubbock man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man had been federally indicted after allegedly threatening to burn down a building on Texas Tech campus. In February of this year, Ian James Farrell posted the threat on social media app Yik Yak, according to federal documents. Court documents say Farrell posted this:
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

4 vehicle crash at N. Loop and Slide Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a four-vehicle crash on the northeast access road of North Loop 289 and Slide Road. LPD received the call at 3:17 p.m. The vehicles involved are a silver Dodge Ram, tan Cadillac, silver Toyota Tundra, and a black Chevy.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock

Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in three vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue just north of South Loop 289. LPD received the call at 2:42 p.m. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes and involved a white passenger car, a green passenger car, and a tan pickup truck.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Three-vehicle crash on Marsha Sharp Fwy.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash at the 5600 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. LPD received the call at 4:20 p.m. The crash occurred on the westbound flyover leading to southbound Loop 289. No injuries have been reported in the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 hurt in crash involving pedestrian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a black Chevy Equinox on 66th Street near Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call at 9:28 p.m. Our KCBD photographer confirms that the pedestrian has been taken to the hospital. Motorists are advised to avoid the area...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Colder weather to remain through the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clear skies and cold temperatures again overnight for all the South Plains. Temps in the teens will blanket the north and northwest counties while the remainder of the region will experience lows from 20 to 28 degrees. Tuesday will be less windy, sunny, and slightly warmer...
LUBBOCK, TX

