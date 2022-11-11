“Euphoria” Actor Sydney Sweeney Said It’s “Disgusting And Unfair” That People Screenshotted Stills Of Her Nude Scenes And Tagged Her Family Members

Rich The Kid has found a new label home, as the rapper recently signed to RCA Records, according to Variety. The 30-year-old lyricist claims that the deal is worth $40 million. “Being signed to RCA is an honor and also a home for me where I can grow and win for a long time,” the New York native said in a statement. More from VIBE.comFlo Milli Is Feeling Herself In Stunning New Visual For "Conceited"New Music Fridays: Meek Mill, Tone Stith, KenTheMan, Wale, Skip Marley, And MoreLil Wayne Calls Rich The Kid The "G.O.A.T" Hip-Hop Skateboarder Mark Pitts, RCA president, also expressed...

