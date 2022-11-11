“Euphoria” Actor Sydney Sweeney Said It’s “Disgusting And Unfair” That People Screenshotted Stills Of Her Nude Scenes And Tagged Her Family Members

Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
Andrew Garfield Just Reflected On His Decision To Release Himself From “The Societal Obligation Of Procreating” By 40
It’s fair to say that Andrew Garfield is one of the most private celebrities in the industry right now, with the actor rarely divulging anything too personal about his life. Despite this, between 2010 and 2015, he made up one-half of one of the most beloved Hollywood couples in history after he struck up a romance with his The Amazing Spider-Man costar Emma Stone.
buzzfeednews.com
Drake Apparently Unfollowed Taylor Swift After Sharing A Screenshot Of The Billboard Charts With “Anti-Hero” Erased From The Top Spot And People Really Aren’t Happy About It
If you’re a fan of Drake or Taylor Swift — or both — you might be aware of the artists’ long-spanning friendship. The duo have consistently been vocal about their mutual respect for one another. Not only did Taylor name-check him on her 2019 track “I Forgot That You Existed,” but they also sparked speculation that they’d be collaborating on a song as recently as this year.
21 Child Actors Who Were Incredible In Their Breakthrough Roles
They may be eight-years-old, but they're acting circles around the adults.
Rich The Kid Signs $40M Deal With RCA Records, Drops New Single “Motion”
Rich The Kid has found a new label home, as the rapper recently signed to RCA Records, according to Variety. The 30-year-old lyricist claims that the deal is worth $40 million. “Being signed to RCA is an honor and also a home for me where I can grow and win for a long time,” the New York native said in a statement. More from VIBE.comFlo Milli Is Feeling Herself In Stunning New Visual For "Conceited"New Music Fridays: Meek Mill, Tone Stith, KenTheMan, Wale, Skip Marley, And MoreLil Wayne Calls Rich The Kid The "G.O.A.T" Hip-Hop Skateboarder Mark Pitts, RCA president, also expressed...
Anya Taylor-Joy Gives Gothic Style a Lacy Twist in Caged Dress & Pointy Pumps at ‘The Menu’ Premiere in New York
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anya Taylor-Joy was dressed to the nines at the New York premiere of “The Menu” yesterday. For the event, Taylor-Joy channeled gothic style in a caged dress by Dior with a lacy twist. Her dress featured a structured sweetheart bodice transitioning into a short skirt that ballooned out at the sides. The ensemble was made of sparkling black lace fabric, making it perfect for a red carpet moment. Taylor-Joy slicked up her stark white blond locks into a high pony and donned...
The Academy Owes Angela Bassett An Oscar, And She's Proved That Once Again With Her Performance In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
When it comes to watching Angela Bassett onscreen, you know you're in for an unforgettable performance, and that's exactly what she gave us in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
buzzfeednews.com
Trans People Are Terrified That Losing Twitter Means Losing A Place Online They Can Be Themselves
Jude Smith was just trying to become a better ally to the trans community when she read a tweet in early July about the Gender Dysphoria Bible, an online document that serves to educate people on the topic, and began reading it. Immediately, the document began to resonate with Smith,...
Look: Bruce Springsteen performs, talks Taylor Swift tour rumors on 'Tonight Show'
Bruce Springsteen performed "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)" and addressed Taylor Swift tour rumors on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
