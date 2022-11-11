PITTSBURGH — The bulk of the rain showers have now exiting with only a light shower left over. Overnight will see any precipitation transition to snowflakes as the core of the cold air arrives. As we head through Sunday, the best chance to see flurries will be north of the city where up to one inch is possible north of US 422 and in the ridges of the Laurel Highlands. The wind will make it feel like we are in the 20s through the day. We dry out Monday before our next system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring showers and perhaps a brief mix/changeover to snowflakes again. We then dry out and get even colder next weekend.

