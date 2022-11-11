Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Striking Post-Gazette workers sit down with management
PITTSBURGH — For the first time since walking off the job, striking Post-Gazette workers held a contract negotiation session with management Monday. The meeting did not resolve in an agreement, however. A release from the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh following the meeting accused the Post-Gazette of "(refusing) to seriously...
wtae.com
Mayor Gainey lays out 2023 budget plans to Pittsburgh City Council
PITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey says his budget for the new year responds to a clear message from Pittsburghers surveyed by the city. "The number-one priority was infrastructure. Number one," Gainey said during his budget address to city council on Monday. In the wake of the collapse of the...
wtae.com
Plea deal expected in Monroeville elementary school intruder case
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The man accused of lying to get into an area elementary school and attempting to record young girls as they used the bathroom is expected to accept a plea deal Tuesday. Brian Mintmier, 26, was arrested in March and charged with possessing instruments of crime, possession...
wtae.com
Flu cases spike in Allegheny County; doctors warn the season hasn't peaked yet
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County reported the highest number of flu cases in the state this season, at 3,247 as of Nov. 12, according to the Allegheny County Health Department. The Pennsylvania Department of Health recorded 12,065 cases as of Nov. 5. "Our main flu season is actually January through...
wtae.com
New homeless shelter "very close" to opening, according to city leaders
PITTSBURGH — As the cooler temperatures quickly arrive, city leaders are working to get homeless people off of the streets and into safe housing. A new shelter, Second Avenue Commons, is being prepared to open in the coming days. However, there is still no definite opening date. Nov. 15...
wtae.com
Fire breaks out at Wilmerding home
WILMERDING, Pa. — The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in Wilmerding on Sunday. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Airbrake Avenue. It left neighbors without power for hours. "No power. We are...
wtae.com
Man killed after exchanging gunfire with police in Forest Hills identified
FOREST HILLS, Pa. — A 38-year-old man is dead after Allegheny County police said an encounter with Forest Hills police ended in gunfire Sunday morning. The alleged incident occurred at the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard near Taco Bell. Police said the man had been reported to police for...
wtae.com
Police locate missing Springdale Township man, 70
HARWICK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have located a missing man from Springdale Township, Allegheny County, according to an official tweet. Police said Gerald Zilka, 70, left his home to go to the Target store in Harmar Township at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. His vehicle was documented traveling east on Route 22 through the Monroeville/Murrysville area toward Delmont, police said.
wtae.com
The hidden costs behind charging an electric vehicle
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — While gas prices are easing as we head into the winter months, the United States continues to see a boom in electric vehicle sales. What you may not realize while shopping is the start-up cost to make sure you can charge your electric car quickly at home.
wtae.com
Light of Life Rescue Mission upping outreach to people experiencing homelessness
PITTSBURGH — As the city of Pittsburgh isworking to disperse homeless encampments around town, a local rescue mission is upping its outreach efforts to help people find places to go. Meantime a new shelter is being prepared to open in the coming days. “If you've driven around Pittsburgh, you...
wtae.com
Man in critical condition following shooting in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Clairton. The shooting happened shortly after 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Farnsworth Avenue. Allegheny County police said first responded found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene...
wtae.com
Police seek suspect in armed robbery at Butler County convenience store
PROSPECT, Pa. — State police are searching for the person responsible for an armed robbery at a convenience store in Prospect, Butler County. The robbery happened a little after 6:40 p.m. Friday at the Prospect Corner Store on Main Street. Police said the person went into the store with...
wtae.com
VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup
A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
wtae.com
Police: Gun jams as man pulls trigger in Pittsburgh attempted homicide and kidnapping case
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is charged with attempted homicide, kidnapping and other offenses after allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint and then attempted to shoot him. Shyhiem James, 24, is facing charges related to Sunday’s incident. According to court paperwork, the victim told police he was driving...
wtae.com
New nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to New Orleans launching just weeks before Mardi Gras
PITTSBURGH — Breeze Airways will launch new nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to New Orleans starting on Feb. 3, 2023, less than three weeks before the start of Mardi Gras. In an announcement on Tuesday morning, it was said the flights from Pittsburgh International Airport will include an offer of $79 flights one-way to celebrate the route.
wtae.com
27-year-old man killed in Armstrong County crash
NORTH APOLLO, Pa. — A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash in North Apollo Borough, Armstrong County. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Hickory Nut Road. The Armstrong County coroner said Brady Bollinger, of Blairsville, lost control of his 1989 Ford Mustang, hit a mailbox and then a tree before the vehicle rolled over.
wtae.com
West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons as football team falters
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fired athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee said there were no immediate plans to make changes under coach Neal Brown. Lyons is gone after...
wtae.com
Cold and blustery Sunday
PITTSBURGH — The bulk of the rain showers have now exiting with only a light shower left over. Overnight will see any precipitation transition to snowflakes as the core of the cold air arrives. As we head through Sunday, the best chance to see flurries will be north of the city where up to one inch is possible north of US 422 and in the ridges of the Laurel Highlands. The wind will make it feel like we are in the 20s through the day. We dry out Monday before our next system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring showers and perhaps a brief mix/changeover to snowflakes again. We then dry out and get even colder next weekend.
wtae.com
Four charged in alleged catalytic converter theft ring
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Four people are facing charges in connection to multiple thefts of catalytic converters over the course of the past month. Catalytic converters have become a popular target for thieves in the past year, and state police said this group targeted multiple businesses throughout Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
wtae.com
Guy Fieri 'Chicken Guy' restaurant opens in Pittsburgh
The mayor of Flavortown is opening the doors to a chicken restaurant in the Steel City. Guy Fieri's "Chicken Guy" restaurant opens Monday in downtown Pittsburgh at 4 PPG Place. The location will offer chicken tenders and sandwiches along with nearly two dozen kinds of sauce. It's the first Chicken...
