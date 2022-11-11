ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Striking Post-Gazette workers sit down with management

PITTSBURGH — For the first time since walking off the job, striking Post-Gazette workers held a contract negotiation session with management Monday. The meeting did not resolve in an agreement, however. A release from the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh following the meeting accused the Post-Gazette of "(refusing) to seriously...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Mayor Gainey lays out 2023 budget plans to Pittsburgh City Council

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey says his budget for the new year responds to a clear message from Pittsburghers surveyed by the city. "The number-one priority was infrastructure. Number one," Gainey said during his budget address to city council on Monday. In the wake of the collapse of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Plea deal expected in Monroeville elementary school intruder case

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The man accused of lying to get into an area elementary school and attempting to record young girls as they used the bathroom is expected to accept a plea deal Tuesday. Brian Mintmier, 26, was arrested in March and charged with possessing instruments of crime, possession...
MONROEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out at Wilmerding home

WILMERDING, Pa. — The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in Wilmerding on Sunday. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Airbrake Avenue. It left neighbors without power for hours. "No power. We are...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police locate missing Springdale Township man, 70

HARWICK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have located a missing man from Springdale Township, Allegheny County, according to an official tweet. Police said Gerald Zilka, 70, left his home to go to the Target store in Harmar Township at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. His vehicle was documented traveling east on Route 22 through the Monroeville/Murrysville area toward Delmont, police said.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

The hidden costs behind charging an electric vehicle

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — While gas prices are easing as we head into the winter months, the United States continues to see a boom in electric vehicle sales. What you may not realize while shopping is the start-up cost to make sure you can charge your electric car quickly at home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man in critical condition following shooting in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Clairton. The shooting happened shortly after 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Farnsworth Avenue. Allegheny County police said first responded found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene...
CLAIRTON, PA
wtae.com

VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup

A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

27-year-old man killed in Armstrong County crash

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. — A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash in North Apollo Borough, Armstrong County. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Hickory Nut Road. The Armstrong County coroner said Brady Bollinger, of Blairsville, lost control of his 1989 Ford Mustang, hit a mailbox and then a tree before the vehicle rolled over.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons as football team falters

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fired athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee said there were no immediate plans to make changes under coach Neal Brown. Lyons is gone after...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtae.com

Cold and blustery Sunday

PITTSBURGH — The bulk of the rain showers have now exiting with only a light shower left over. Overnight will see any precipitation transition to snowflakes as the core of the cold air arrives. As we head through Sunday, the best chance to see flurries will be north of the city where up to one inch is possible north of US 422 and in the ridges of the Laurel Highlands. The wind will make it feel like we are in the 20s through the day. We dry out Monday before our next system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring showers and perhaps a brief mix/changeover to snowflakes again. We then dry out and get even colder next weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Four charged in alleged catalytic converter theft ring

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Four people are facing charges in connection to multiple thefts of catalytic converters over the course of the past month. Catalytic converters have become a popular target for thieves in the past year, and state police said this group targeted multiple businesses throughout Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Guy Fieri 'Chicken Guy' restaurant opens in Pittsburgh

The mayor of Flavortown is opening the doors to a chicken restaurant in the Steel City. Guy Fieri's "Chicken Guy" restaurant opens Monday in downtown Pittsburgh at 4 PPG Place. The location will offer chicken tenders and sandwiches along with nearly two dozen kinds of sauce. It's the first Chicken...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy