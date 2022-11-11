ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTVM

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

ALDOT sets $10.4M bridge replacement in Macon County

MACON COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - A nearly two-year, $10.4 million bridge replacement project is set to begin Monday in Macon County. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, crews will start working to replace the bridge over Uphappee Creek on Hwy. 81. That’s just north of Tuskegee and near Interstate 85 at exit 38.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

I-85 SB lane in Macon County reopens following crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle wreck that closed down a southbound lane of Interstate 65 for more than 24 hours has been cleared. The wreck involved a commercial vehicle and happened around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker 44 in Macon County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent...
WTVM

Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities have found and arrested an escaped inmate from Bullock County Jail. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), on Nov. 14, around 5:15 p.m., 22-year-old Gregory K. Jones of Fort Gaines, Georgia, was found beneath a residence on Brown Street in Union Springs.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
11Alive

2 babies killed in Pike County house fire, authorities say

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 1-year-old children are dead following a house fire early Sunday morning in Pike County, authorities said. Very little information has been made available, but the sheriff's office confirmed the news on a social media post. Pike County firefighters said they responded to a home...
PIKE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at West Point Depot, two suspects arrested

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. According to officers, on November 12 at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded to West Point Depot in reference to multiple people being shot. Upon arrival, officers found two males and one female with gunshot wounds.
WEST POINT, GA
11Alive

Man missing nearly 5 months in Carroll County, officials say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A 33-year-old man has not been seen for nearly five months according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. Christopher Evan Tarr was last seen around the area of Venable Road in Temple on June 22, the office said. They added that he's believed to be on foot and does not have a cell phone.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Critically missing 86 year old located safely

UPDATE 11/10/2022 10:05 p.m.: Bass has been located safely, according to the Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman. Ruby Odom Bass, 86, was last seen on Nov. 10 at around 2 p.m. in the Parkwood Drive area. Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
etxview.com

Arrests and incident reports for Nov. 2 to Nov. 8

A report was filed for criminal mischief third that occurred on East South Street. A report was filed for theft of property second that occurred on Freeman Drive. A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on North Broadnax Street resulting in moderate property damage and no injuries. Edward Alvies, 51,...
DADEVILLE, AL
WTVM

Shootings on 24th Street and North Avenue leaves 3 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two shootings on 24th Street and North Avenue in Columbus have left three people injured. According to Columbus police, the incident happened on Nov. 8. Officers say multiple apartments were shot in the area. One female victim was shot in the leg, while the other suffered...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus police searching for information in Parkwood Drive homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for information relating to a shooting that left one man dead on Nov. 8. At around 11:54 a.m., Columbus police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Parkwood Drive and Braebern Street. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers found Keamon Hightower, 28, lying […]
COLUMBUS, GA

