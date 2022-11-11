Read full article on original website
Linden Depot Museum to Have Christmas Open House Starting November 25
Linden Depot Museum has announce its 2022 Christmas Open House. They will be open from November 25 through January 1 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The museum complex is a winter wonderland, both inside and out. They have 12 lighted Christmas trees on the grounds outside and six lighted trees inside. They have added a car to our 1837 steam engine. It is a replica of an 1830 flour barrel gondola. They were fortunate to have a copy of the original drawings as we created our replica. The original was built by the Baltimore Ohio Railroad to transport flour from the mills along the Patapsco River outside of Baltimore.
Healthy Communities of Clinton County Holds Annual Event at Willow Creek Barn
Approximately 150 people gathered for the Healthy Communities of Clinton County Annual Event Thursday night at Willow Creek Barn in rural Frankfort. The event also highlighted the Clinton County Health Department for their achievements this past year as well. Healthy Communities Executive Director Lorra Archibald thought the event was a...
Frankfort High School Celebrates National DECA Month
Frankfort High School DECA Chapter is celebrating their 23rd year. DECA prepares emerging leaders in the area of marketing, hospitality, finance, management, and entrepreneurship in high schools and colleges around the world. This year, Frankfort DECA has 47 members. Senior, Daniela Cruz, serves as the chapter president, juniors, Edwin Wainscott, Dalys Garcia-Martinez, and Jazmin Lozano-Barragan are vice presidents. November is National DECA Month and Frankfort DECA has many activities planned.
West Lafayette Man Receives Lifetime Suspension From DNR
An Indiana Conservation Officer investigation has resulted in multiple charges, fines, and the first lifetime hunting suspension of its kind in state history for a West Lafayette man. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday in Warren County Court to a lifetime hunting suspension along with home detention, probation, and payment...
Brownsburg Man Dies In I-465 Crash
Sunday morning at 3:08 a.m., Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving several 911 calls reporting a serious crash on I-465 near the 3.2 mile marker of westbound I-465. It was reported that two people were entrapped in the wreckage and both were unresponsive. Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, along with the Indianapolis Fire Department were first to arrive on scene. They immediately began extrication and emergency medical aid. A female passenger was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver, 24 year old Brandon Machingura of Brownsburg, was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.
State Police Investigate Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in Carroll County
Just before 10 a.m. Monday., the Flora Police Department, the Burlington Police Department, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 100 North and County Road 500 East. Officers on scene requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police for crash reconstruction.
Purdue Will Celebrate President Daniels During ‘Mitch Fest’ Series in December
Purdue University will hail President Mitch Daniels and the unprecedented impact of the Daniels Decade through a series of celebratory and stimulating public events during the first week of December. The Purdue Board of Trustees is inviting the campus and Greater Lafayette community to “MitchFest,” activities that will include an...
