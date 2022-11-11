Linden Depot Museum has announce its 2022 Christmas Open House. They will be open from November 25 through January 1 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The museum complex is a winter wonderland, both inside and out. They have 12 lighted Christmas trees on the grounds outside and six lighted trees inside. They have added a car to our 1837 steam engine. It is a replica of an 1830 flour barrel gondola. They were fortunate to have a copy of the original drawings as we created our replica. The original was built by the Baltimore Ohio Railroad to transport flour from the mills along the Patapsco River outside of Baltimore.

LINDEN, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO