Last Friday morning Maine Public Radio aired a segment on the specialness of libraries. The script shared thoughts about how libraries can help people whose home life might not feature reading and how libraries can be a sanctuary for many folks. This awakened in me a variety of thoughts. For example, when we lived in D.C., even in the safer areas of town, the library was often the daytime resting place for the homeless folk. They could be warm and amuse themselves with magazines and books to leaf through even if they did not want to read.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO