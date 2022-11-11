Read full article on original website
Festivities add fun to Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest
Come for the shopping and stay for the seasonal activities throughout Wiscasset Village during Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest, Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4. From visits with Santa, a petting zoo, and carolers to historic house tours and horse-drawn wagon rides, Marketfest weekend is a great way to get in the Christmas spirit.
Janson’s serves up Community Lunch
Another successful Community Lunch was hosted by Janson's Clothing on Monday, Nov. 14. Sewall Maddocks joined his wife, Betty Jeanne and Jennifer Adams to provide a fabulous meal of chili, Caesar salad, rolls, and pumpkin bars with a cream cheese frosting made by Jennifer and Kelly Adams. Lisa Hallinan provided a beef stew, along with Tancy's haddock chowder. Over 50 people attended with some new faces and familiar regulars. The newly installed piano at Brady's got some use for the first time as Bobby Moore played for everyone to enjoy.
Great local gifts: Health Center online auction
Join the fun of bidding on gift items from local merchants and restaurants to support our local community Health Center. And you don’t have to leave your chair. You can browse and bid online or using your mobile phone. The URL is https://tiny.one/bbhealth. The Boothbay Region Health Center’s annual...
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
Boothbay Lights 2022 Schedule of Events
Nov. 18 – Gardens Aglow Community Night, 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 19-Dec. 31 – Gardens Aglow, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Boothbay. Thursdays-Sundays and select dates. Tickets, info: www.mainegardens.org. Nov. 19-Dec. 31 – Pot Buoy Tree, Pier 1, Boothbay Harbor. Join the Chamber’s Selfie Contest!. Nov....
‘Halfway There’ opening Nov. 17
This weekend Lincoln County Community Theater (LCCT), the resident theater company of Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater, opens their 154th production! “Halfway There,” a comedy by Norm Foster, will be presented live and fully staged from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 26. Since 1977, LCCT has been...
Southport Column: The important library, voting and more
Last Friday morning Maine Public Radio aired a segment on the specialness of libraries. The script shared thoughts about how libraries can help people whose home life might not feature reading and how libraries can be a sanctuary for many folks. This awakened in me a variety of thoughts. For example, when we lived in D.C., even in the safer areas of town, the library was often the daytime resting place for the homeless folk. They could be warm and amuse themselves with magazines and books to leaf through even if they did not want to read.
American Legion Post 36
Veterans were remembered and thanked for their service at events around the region on Veterans Day. The traditional ceremony at the Southport Library was a moving event with over 50 in attendance. In the evening, a traditional American Legion Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Post Hall, followed by a moving flag disposal ceremony.
Lincoln County Television Tuna Challenge Special Nov. 19
Lincoln County Television (LCTV) is proud to present a special one-hour show about the 2022 return of the tuna fishing tournament to Boothbay Harbor. The show airs Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. on LCTV.org, LCTV Spectrum/Tidewater 7, and on Boothbay Region Television channel 7. Filmed on location this September...
Run to benefit Foodbank
Getting out for a little exercise can be a gratifying way to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday, especially when it benefits a good cause. The fifth annual Foodbank Farm 5K at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust’s Salt Bay Farm in Damariscotta offers an opportunity to do that this Thanksgiving Day. Starting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 24, this is an informal, volunteer-organized event to benefit Twin Villages Foodbank Farm (TVFF).
Brunswick sale brings early holiday savings to community members
BRUNSWICK, Maine — If you are looking to get a head start on that holiday shopping this weekend, Brunswick has you covered with its annual Early Bird Sale. In its 16th year, the sale kicked off at 6 a.m., letting shoppers soak in the savings in their pajamas. With...
NEAV working with local group on possible community benefits contribution
The New England Aqua Ventus wind project may bring more locally than a renewable energy source. The project may result in up to $1 million in a community benefits package. In recent months, Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor residents have met with NEAV representatives about reaching an agreement on a community benefit. The NEAV project is an experimental wind turbine project expected to be constructed in 2023. It would connect an off-shore turbine located off Monhegan Island to East Boothbay. The transmission line would reach land at Bigelow Laboratories to poles running from Farnham’s Point to Central Maine Power Co.’s substation at the intersection of routes 96 and 27 in Boothbay Harbor.
Rockland Police Department participating again in ‘Sand for Seniors’ program
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Police Department is pleased to announce that this winter, we will again be participating in the “Sand for Seniors” program, according to a news release Nov. 13. Sand for Seniors is a program where Officers from the Rockland Police Department deliver a bucket...
Community Benefits Agreement: No easy choice
According to the U.S. Dept. of Energy’s website, a Community Benefits Agreement (“CBA”) “is signed by a community benefits group and a developer, outlining a broad range of community benefits the developer agrees to provide, in return for community support of the project.”. There is currently...
Party Like It’s 1959 At This Throwback Diner In Maine
Don't you love it when you find something cool in our state that you didn't know existed?. I was recently watching one of my favorite movies "Back To The Future" and was thinking about Lou's Diner. It was the diner in Hill Valley. In 1955, when Marty McFly paid a...
Re: Fluoride vote
We would like to thank the voters of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, and Southport for educating themselves about the addition of sodium fluoride to drinking water and considering the future of the practice here in our community. On Election Day, 55% of voters were in favor of continuing to fluoridate our water. While this is not the outcome we sought, we are grateful for the democratic process that allowed us to raise the issue and increase awareness for the very real and ongoing challenges that many in our community face with dental health.
Thanks for the forums
I’m writing to thank the Lincoln County News, the Boothbay Register, and Lincoln County TV for organizing, hosting, and broadcasting their series of candidate forums during the election cycle which has just concluded. I attended the forum held at the American Legion Post in Boothbay on Oct. 3. It...
Voters reject effort to eliminate fluoride from drinking water
As votes poured in from Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor and Southport, a proposal reaffirming adding fluoride to local drinking water won a decisive victory Nov. 8. Voters in all three Boothbay Region Water District towns supported continuing adding fluoride to the drinking water, 1,975 to 1,637. Boothbay Harbor had the vote’s largest margin with 713 supporting and 503 against. The margins in Boothbay and Southport were closer. In Boothbay, “Yes” won 996 to 957. In Southport, “Yes” prevailed 266 to 177.
Appreciate being reelected
I am grateful to be given the opportunity to serve the people of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Southport, Edgecomb, South Bristol and Westport Island for another term in the Maine House of Representatives. I would like to thank my incredible campaign team and the many volunteers who worked tirelessly to help with the reelection. None of this would even be possible without you.
Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel
CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
