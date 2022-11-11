If you're a Red Rocks fan, there are changes coming to the venue.Over winter, crews will be working to replace the south ramp from the parking lots and improving accessibility to make it easier for those in wheelchairs to get around.The reconstruction will also modernize the ramp to make it safer, longterm."While no imminent issues were discovered, the structural analysis did reveal that the structures are nearing the end of their useful life expectancy as well as design deficiencies. The best option moving forward is to replace the structures with a new South Ramp that will serve the venue for...

