Week 10 DFS Running Backs: Monster Game Coming for Saquon Barkley

The Giants running back has the best matchup of all rushers in Week 10 while DFS players should temper expectations for Alvin Kamara.

After last week, the big movers in the fantasy running back rankings were Joe Mixon, Kenneth Walker III, and Travis Etienne Jr. Mixon finished with an all-time great game (211 combined yards with five touchdowns and four catches) while not taking the field in the fourth quarter. His success lifted him to sixth in running back scoring (171.70 fantasy points – 32.1 percent of his fantasy points came against the Panthers). Etienne climbed to 15th, and Walker now sits in 18th in fantasy points (116.30) in PPR formats. Only three other running backs (Austin Ekeler, Kenyan Drake, and Derrick Henry scored more than 20.00 fantasy points in Week 9.

Week 10 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

Teams on bye : Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

Here’s a look at the top running back options for this week:

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (DraftKings – $8,600/FanDuel – $9,500)

Despite ranking fifth in running back scoring (156.80 fantasy points), Barkley has been a losing investment in the daily games for seven straight weeks. His season started with 194 combined yards with a score and six catches. He has fewer than 20.00 fantasy points in five consecutive matchups (18.20, 19.60, 18.50, 17.50, and 15.20) despite averaging 25 touches. His lack of fantasy points is due to the Giants only scoring 16 touchdowns on the year over eight games. In addition, Daniel Jones has 30 percent of the team’s rushing touchdowns.

Houston continues to be the worst team in the league defending the running back position (33.29 FPPG), with four teams scoring at least 34.00 fantasy points from their backs. The Texans allow 5.5 yards per rush (265/1,445/12), with running backs catching 38 passes for 268 yards and one score. Based on his salary, Barkley needs a pair of touchdowns, four catches, and 180 combined yards to be an edge for his salary in the daily contests. I see a bright shade of green based on my early projections . The bet here is on his opportunity, while his matchup should pay off in a big way.

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (DraftKings – $8,600/FanDuel – $9,400)

The Titans went into last week’s matchup with a backup quarterback who isn’t ready to beat an NFL defense with his passing. However, Henry still dominated the Chiefs (17/115/2) while extending his streak of 100-yard performances to five games. Over his last six starts, he averaged 25.38 fantasy points in PPR formats and 27.2 touches. Henry has two scores in three of his previous four starts, with his best showing coming against Houston (32/219/2 with one catch for nine yards).

Denver ranks 19th vs. the running back position (23.11 FPPG), but they regressed in this area in three of their past five contests (37.90, 32.50, and 29.50 fantasy points). The Broncos allow 4.9 yards per rush with some damage to backs in the receiving game (46/272), but the position only has five rushing scores. The trade of Bradley Chubb to Miami also hurts Denver's overall defense. Henry should play well in this matchup, but he would be better served if Ryan Tannehill crawls back onto the field. King Henry has a high floor with the ability to score and make big plays.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (DraftKings – $7,400/FanDuel – $8,600)

The Ravens held Kamara to 62 combined yards with three catches on 12 touches in Week 9. The previous week, he was the highest-scoring running back (42.80 fantasy points) in PPR leagues, thanks to his three-down ability (158 combined yards with nine catches) and his only three scores of the year. Over his last five starts, Kamara gained 643 yards with three touchdowns and 31 catches with 22.1 touches per game. Four of those outcomes were at home.

Pittsburgh is about league average against running backs (22.69 FPPG), with no team scoring more than 30.00 fantasy points. They allow 4.2 yards per carry with some risk defending backs in the passing game (35/247/2). A running back has one touchdown in seven consecutive games vs. the Steelers. Pittsburgh hopes their best defender (T.J. Watt) returns on Sunday, which would be a negative for Kamara. I view him as an against-the-grain option while not expecting a difference-maker showing.