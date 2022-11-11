ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
via.news

Less Than Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Niu Technologies Is Up By 6%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 6.87% up. Niu Technologies’s last close was $3.35, 87.4% under its 52-week high of $26.59. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Niu Technologies (NIU) rising 4.04% to $3.35. NASDAQ fell...
via.news

Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, SNDL Inc. Is Up By 5%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and SNDL Inc.‘s pre-market value is already 5% up. SNDL Inc.’s last close was $2.60, 72.92% under its 52-week high of $9.60. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SNDL Inc. (SNDL) rising 8.33% to $2.60. NASDAQ jumped...
via.news

Redfin Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) jumped by a staggering 27.69% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at 27.69, to $4.75 at 22:16 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.12% to $11,196.22, following the last session’s downward trend. Redfin’s last close...
via.news

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Rises By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose by a staggering 17.01% in 5 sessions from $1.47 at 17.01, to $1.72 at 19:26 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.12% to $11,196.22, following the last session’s downward trend. Sorrento Therapeutics’s...
via.news

Niu Technologies Stock Up Momentum With A 25% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) jumped by a staggering 25% in 10 sessions from $2.68 at 2022-11-01, to $3.35 at 22:14 EST on Monday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.12% to $11,196.22, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news

XPO Logistics Stock Is 15% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) rose by a staggering 15.45% in 5 sessions from $34.44 to $39.76 at 10:51 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 0.16% to $15,328.85, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 13.89% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 14 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,750.10. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 55711568, 85.73% below its average volume of...
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 14.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 14 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,293.17. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 20.49% up from its 52-week low and 12.26% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

PetroChina Stock Over 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 22:19 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.81% to $15,228.99, following the last session’s downward trend. PetroChina’s last close...
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Is 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 9.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 14 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,752.28. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 189586737, 94.49% below its average volume of 3443422565.95. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news

Platinum Futures Rises By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 17.39% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:54 EST on Monday, 14 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,030.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12291, 99.99% below its average volume of 13174053715.23. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Canaan Stock Up Momentum With A 11.9% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canaan jumping 11.9% to $3.01 on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ fell 1.12% to $11,196.22, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around down trend trading session today. Canaan’s last close...

